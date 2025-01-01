Dale PutleyCalm down, take it easy. Scott, you can't run from these guys. They'll find you. They'll come to your house, take all your money and then beat the shit out of you. Happened to me a few times.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dale, Jack and Scott are at jail. Jack is paying the fines]
Jack LawrenceThis is for my fine. This is for his fine. This is for the boy's fine. This is for getting the car out of the impound, and this is for the fabulous breakfast buffet we had this morning. Are eggs supposed to make noise when you eat them?
Reno Jail CopVery funny. Look, just stay out of trouble.
Dale PutleyI wrote this musical called "Hello, Doctor, it's Still Swollen." It had a great opening, went like this: "Hello Mr. Colon, my prostate's feelin' swollen. I think that things are flowin' not so well."
[Knock on the door]
Dale PutleyBreakfast! "I'm feelin' kinda heinous cause there's something in my..."
Dale Putley[Rehearsing his introduction to Scott]You know, Scott, when I was your age I was pulling on myself harder than a tractor pulling Arkansas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ScottThe money is safe. It's in a safe! It's at the hotel where I'm staying. I'll go get it.
LeeUm, do I have 'asshole' tattooed on my forehead for something? I think we all better go get it, eh? Now Scott, you're not bullshitting us are you? Because if you're bullshitting us, I'm gonna kill you.