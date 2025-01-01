Menu
Kinoafisha Films Honeymoon Honeymoon Movie Quotes

Paul Where's my wife? Where's Bea?
Bea It's me.
Paul What happened? You look like her, but you're not her. You have her toes... you have her toes. You have her knees. You have her thighs. You smell the same.
[kissing her]
Paul You taste the same. But you're different. You're different.
Paul What's going on with you?
Bea I'm tired. The drive, the wedding, the stress of everything is catching up to me.
Paul Do you want to get married?
Bea Yes, yes, that's all I want.
Paul Rest your womb.
Bea Oh... my womb?
Paul Yeah.
Bea Why did you say that?
Paul I don't know. I don't know. I-I didn't mean anything. I'm gonna make the pancakes now.
Bea It's just...
Paul What?
Bea I don't know.
Paul You say. What?
Bea Do you want to have a baby?
Paul No... what? I don't know why I said womb. I was teasing about how hard I fucked you.
Paul I just wanna make you happy.
Bea You do. I promise.
[repeated line]
Paul I love you, honey bee.
