Films
Honeymoon
Honeymoon Movie Quotes
Honeymoon Movie Quotes
Quotes
Paul
Where's my wife? Where's Bea?
Bea
It's me.
Paul
What happened? You look like her, but you're not her. You have her toes... you have her toes. You have her knees. You have her thighs. You smell the same.
[kissing her]
Paul
You taste the same. But you're different. You're different.
Paul
What's going on with you?
Bea
I'm tired. The drive, the wedding, the stress of everything is catching up to me.
Paul
Do you want to get married?
Bea
Yes, yes, that's all I want.
Paul
Rest your womb.
Bea
Oh... my womb?
Paul
Yeah.
Bea
Why did you say that?
Paul
I don't know. I don't know. I-I didn't mean anything. I'm gonna make the pancakes now.
Bea
It's just...
Paul
What?
Bea
I don't know.
Paul
You say. What?
Bea
Do you want to have a baby?
Paul
No... what? I don't know why I said womb. I was teasing about how hard I fucked you.
Paul
I just wanna make you happy.
Bea
You do. I promise.
[repeated line]
Paul
I love you, honey bee.
Harry Treadaway
Rose Leslie
