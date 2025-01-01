Poopdeck Pappy
His mother ups and dies, and he wouldn't eat his spinach.
Poopdeck Pappy
His poppa out of work, and he wouldn't eat his spinach.
Poopdeck Pappy
The whole country in a depressigan. Oooooohhhh, and he wouldn't eat is spinach.
Popeye
That was Coolidge, Poppa.
Poopdeck Pappy
His poppa going hungry. Going off to steal. Stealing what?
Poopdeck Pappy
Poopdeck Pappy, Popeye: Spinach!
Poopdeck Pappy
So his ungrate son could grow up big and strong.
[Popeye throws the spinach behind his back]
Poopdeck Pappy
You know what I done? You know what I done when the G Man catched me and thrung me in jail?
Poopdeck Pappy
Hmm? I laughed.
Poopdeck Pappy
I laughed a whole year. Ha ha ha.