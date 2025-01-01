Menu
Kinoafisha Films Popeye Popeye Movie Quotes

Popeye Movie Quotes

Popeye They've got me Olive Oyl and Swee'Pea.
Poopdeck Pappy Olive Oyl? Swee'Pea? What are you doing, making a salad? I want me treasure. Do you hear me? I want me treasure!
Popeye [singing] I yam what I yam, and I yam what I yam that I yam / And I got a lotta muscle, and I only gots one eye / And I'll never hurt nobodys, and I'll never tell a lie / Top to me bottom, and me bottom to me top / That's the way it is, 'til the day that I drop / What am I? I yam what I yam.
Poopdeck Pappy [about children] Bless their little hears, if they was made out of gold, I'd like to sell 'em on the open market. I could make me a fortune. Kids! Eh, they don't what they're doing. Kids, dadblast 'em! They're gonna lead you to ruin. That's what they're gonna do, lead you to ruin. They cry at you when they're young, they yell at you when they're older, they borrows from you when they's middle-aged and they leave you alone to die. Without even paying you back! Children, phooey. You give them everything they want, and what do you get back in return? You get nothing! Why they're just smaller versions of us you know, but I'm not so crazy about me in the first place, so why would I want one of them? I'm asking ya. Children. Ah, children. Little children. You'll pour your heart to them, you give them everything they want. Give them candy and a lot of toys, and what do you get in return? You get a lot of noise: "Nyah, nyah, nyah, nyah, nyah, nyah, my poppa's a mean old man!" I'm through with children, I'm through with kids. They ain't nothing I'm never gonna do about it.
Olive Oyl Goochy goo.
Popeye None of that baby talk around me son. Me son is gonna be a man infink, not a baby infink. Come to poppa, me little Swee'Pea. You're me little Swee'Pea.
Olive Oyl Swee'Pea? You're bats.
Popeye I found him in Sweethaven, that's why he is me Swee'Pea. I am calling him Swee'Pea and that is his name. Ain't that the truth?
Olive Oyl Swee'Pea is the worst name I've ever heard on a baby.
Popeye Well what do you wants me to call him? Baby Oyl?
Bluto So you don't like spinach?
Popeye I hates it.
Popeye - Animated Prologue Hey, what's this? One of Bluto's tricks? I'm in the wrong movie!
Popeye Another thing I got is a sensk of humiligration. Now, maybe you swabs can pool your intelligensk and sees that I'm axking you for an apologeky.
Popeye I'm your one and only exspring. See, we got the same bulgy arms.
Poopdeck Pappy No resemblance.
Popeye We-we got the same squinky eye.
Poopdeck Pappy What squinky eye?
Popeye That's going to be hard for you to see. Oh, we even got the same pipe, Pap.
Poopdeck Pappy You idiot, you can't inherit a pipe! Ooh, I am poppa to no male, nor no female child. That no court could prove otherwise.
Popeye [enters the Gambling den] Oh, what is this? A house of ill repukes? Ooh, who'd bring me infant to this den of immoraliky?
[to Olive]
Popeye Don't touch nothin'. You might get a venerable disease.
Popeye It's me own fault, Swee'Pea's been kidnapped. Olive's was right. Even an orphan needs a mutter and a father. If I was gonna be Swee'Pea's mutter, I should've at least let Olive be his father. Or viska versa. I ain't man enough to his mutter.
Poopdeck Pappy [to Popeye] I hates sentiment. I is disgustipated.
[Frightened, Olive jumps into Popeye's arms]
Popeye We should at least have dinner first!
Popeye [Comes up to Geezil's grocery stand] Bunch of carrots?
Geezil Nah.
Popeye Ain't got no carrots?
[Points to them]
Popeye What are those? Prunes?
Geezil Phooey on carrots!
[Picks up can]
Geezil Take broccoli!
Popeye I'm in the mood for carrots. I need me vitamins.
Geezil [Puts down can, then picks up another can] Phooey on carrots! Take spinach!
Popeye If I wanted spinach, I'd ask for spinach.
Geezil Well, why didn't you say so?
[Puts down can and picks up the bunch of carrots]
Geezil For you, each a dollar.
Popeye How much is the broccoli?
Geezil Nickel, maybe dime.
Popeye And the spinach?
Geezil Dime, maybe quarter.
Popeye Then how come carrots is a dollar?
Geezil Dollar fifty. You buy what I don't feel like selling will cost you two dollars.
[Takes the carrots and tosses Geezil a nickel]
Geezil Ah ah ah! Deadbeat, nope! This is a nickel!
Popeye I'm payin' what me feels like payin'.
[Walks away laughing]
[Olive bumps into Popeye by chance on the street and he started to swing his fists]
Olive Oyl You scared the wits out of me.
Popeye [under his breath] Almost knocked 'em outta you too.
Popeye [to Wimpy] I oughta busk you right in the mush.
Poopdeck Pappy Eat that spinach.
Popeye I don't wanna eat that spinach.
Poopdeck Pappy Eat that spinach, you brat!
Popeye I don't wanna eat that spinach!
Poopdeck Pappy Uuuuuggggghhh!
Popeye I don't wanna eat that spinach! I don't wanna! Waaaaaaaaahhhhhhh!
Poopdeck Pappy You eat that spinach!
Popeye Waaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!
Poopdeck Pappy You disobedient brat!
Popeye Waaaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!
Poopdeck Pappy You was disobedient when you was two, and you're still disobedient now!
Popeye One thing I remember about me pap was that he always used to throw me up in the air. Yeah, heh heh... but he'd never be there when I come down, you know. Heh heh heh. Boy, he had a sensek'a humor, didn't he? Yeah, that was me pap. I remember the time he gave me a electric eel as a toy. Hah hah hah - eep! Hah, yeah, that was fun. Or, or he'd rock me cradle real, real, real hard and I'd lose me formula. And then he'd say "One day, you'll be a sailor." Heh heh heh, that's... that's what I yam today, yeah. Hm. Yeah. Sometimes he'd bounce me on his knee. Heh heh, most o' the time he'd miss, though, 'cos he couldn't see too well with one eye... heh heh heh, oh, me pap, yeah...
Geezil Fooey! The Commadore. Besides Wimpy, I hate him best.
Wimpy [serves as referee in a boxing match between Oxblood Oxheart and Castor Oyl] Gentlemen, you know the rules - there *are* no rules. This is a fight to the finish. The first man who's dead loses.
The Tax Man Not up to no good, are you? Because if you are, there's a 50 cent "up to no good" tax.
Olive Oyl I think it's a conspiracy. Why would they manufacture deliberate ugliness unless they wanted me to look ugly? We find that out, we find out everything.
Popeye I'm a very tolerant man, except, when it comes to holding a grudge.
Popeye [to a photo of his Pappy] Poppa. Pretty soon, you and me are going to be together again, huh? Yeah. Thirty years ain't that long. Besides, next Wednesday's our annual-versity. Yeah? Yeah. Stay alive. That's all I'm axskin' you. Good night, Poppa.
Popeye So, you're just a landlubber, ain't you?
Olive Oyl Oh yeah? Well, I am a woman.
Popeye Oh yeah? Well, I am a mutter.
Poopdeck Pappy You wouldn't eat your spinach. Spinach what kept our family strong for thousands of years. And what does me only oxspring do with it?
Popeye Popeye, Poopdeck Pappy: He spits it up!
Poopdeck Pappy [to Swee'Pea] Eat your spinach, you no good infink. Eat it. EAT IT. EAT IT!
Popeye Oh, what am I? Some kind of barnicle on the dinghy of life? Oh, I ain't no doctors, but I knows that I'm losing me patience. What am I? Some kind of judge or lawyers? Maybe not, but I knows what law suitks me.
[to the prositute]
Popeye Careful there, don't ruffle me feathers.
[to himself again]
Popeye What am I? I ain't no physcikisk, but I knows what matters. What am I? I'm Popeye the Sailor.
Popeye What are you doing, Pappy? You can't fire that thing. There's women and infinks on that boat!
Poopdeck Pappy Would you stop worrying? All I'm gonna do is fire a warning shot right across the bow. Don't you thinks I knows what I'm doing?
Bluto [to Popeye] Okay, Shorty, the Oyls are gonna be double taxed! Triple taxed! Quadruple taxed! Surtaxed! Exercise taxed! Overtaxed! AND THUMB TAXED!
Chorus [singing] He's Popeye the Sailor Man, he's Popeye the Sailor Man / He's strong to the finich, cause he eats his spinach / He's Popeye the Sailor Man!
Popeye [singing] I'm one tough gazookus, which hates all palookas / But takes on the up and square / I biffs 'em and boffs 'em , and always out-ruffs 'em / But none of them gets nowhere!
Chorus [singing] If anyone dares to risks his fists / it's buff, and it's wham, understand?
Popeye [singing] So keep good behavior, that's your one lifesaver / with Popeye the Sailor Man!
Popeye [when Bluto sinks him during a fight] Goodnight, Irene!
Wimpy [singing] I'd gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today.
Geezil What is that glop you're eating?
Wimpy It's a soup burger. These are difficult times. Burgers can't be choosers.
[everyone keeps staring at Popeye]
Popeye This is the most fun I've ever had and still been conscience.
Poopdeck Pappy It is an octopussy!
[Repeated line]
Cole Oyl You owe me an apology.
Poopdeck Pappy His mother ups and dies, and he wouldn't eat his spinach.
Popeye She choked on it, pop.
Poopdeck Pappy His poppa out of work, and he wouldn't eat his spinach.
Popeye It wasn't my fault.
Poopdeck Pappy The whole country in a depressigan. Oooooohhhh, and he wouldn't eat is spinach.
Popeye That was Coolidge, Poppa.
Poopdeck Pappy His poppa going hungry. Going off to steal. Stealing what?
Poopdeck Pappy Poopdeck Pappy, Popeye: Spinach!
Poopdeck Pappy So his ungrate son could grow up big and strong.
[Popeye throws the spinach behind his back]
Poopdeck Pappy You know what I done? You know what I done when the G Man catched me and thrung me in jail?
Popeye No.
Poopdeck Pappy Hmm? I laughed.
Popeye Yeah. You laughed?
Poopdeck Pappy I laughed a whole year. Ha ha ha.
Popeye Bluto. Even though you're bigger than me, you can't win, 'cause you're bad, and the good always wins over the bad.
Popeye I y'am what I y'am. Wherever I go. I came from the sea.
Bluto [singing] I'm so mean, I had a dream of beatin' myself up. 'Broke my nose, I broke my hand, I wrestled myself to the ground and then, I choked myself to death and broke the choke, and woke up. Aaaarrrrrrgh. I'm mean. You know what I mean. If you know what I mean, you'll know what I mean! I'm mean! Meaner than... I sure am mean. Yeah, mean. I'm meaner than that. You know what I mean. I'm so damn mean! I'm mean!
The Tax Man You just docked?
Popeye I has.
The Tax Man Ah ha, let's see here, that'll be 25¢ docking tax.
Popeye What for?
The Tax Man Where's your sea craft?
Popeye It ain't no sea craft, it's me dinghy and it's under the wharf.
The Tax Man Ah ha. Ahh-ha. This your goods?
Popeye They is.
The Tax Man Yeah. You're new in town right?
Popeye If you call this a town, yes.
The Tax Man Well, first of all, there's 17¢ new-in-town tax, and there's 45¢ rowboat-under-the-wharf tax, and one dollar leaving-your-junk-lying-around-the-wharf tax, so all together, you owe the Commodore $1.87.
Popeye Uh, who's this Commodore?
The Tax Man Is that the nature of question? There's a nickel question tax.
Poopdeck Pappy [to Bluto] Don't talks to me about the future. I hates the future, and I hates the past, and I hates the present. Especially you.
Olive Oyl What kind of name is that anyway? Popeye? Pretty strange.
Popeye What kind name is Olive Oil? Its sounds like some kind of lubricants.
Nana Oyl Oh, Mr. Eye, have you met...
Popeye Popeye.
Nana Oyl Um, Pop. Mr. Wimpy, my son Castor, Mr. Geezil, my husband Cole. We're all one big happy family here. Although, not really. I mean, um, well, Mr., Mr. Geezil and Mr. Wimpy are...
Cole Oyl Me, I'm family!
Nana Oyl Well, you're my husband!
Cole Oyl You owe me an apology.
Castor Oyl [sees that Bluto has one petal left on the flower he's holding which counts as "she won't" and is afraid of angering Bluto] She won't marry you... she...
Bluto [removing petal happily] She will!
Bluto Commodore.
Poopdeck Pappy Don't keep calling me commodore inside this here harbor. I got millions'o emenies. And you is 10 or 12 of 'em.
Wimpy Rough House? One genuine hamburger for the gentleman. I'm buying.
Rough House Who's paying?
Wimpy I'm buying. He's paying.
Nana Oyl Oh, my stars! A garden! My mind was a million miles away. Come in before you catch your death of mud.
Poopdeck Pappy Haul ass! Haul ass! I gotta get that treasure! Now, where is it? Where is it?
Poopdeck Pappy [to Geezil and Wimpy] You there! You with that crazy beard! Get that fat guy up here!
Popeye Friendly here. A little scary too. I think I'll spend a year.
Popeye Blow me down. When you roll into town.
Bluto For the last time, WHERE'S OLIVE?
Poopdeck Pappy Don't dare'st say I ain't fair. True I hates... but I come by me hatin' fair... and square. Hatin's me code. I will live and die by hate. Hate's done me more good than anything in the world.
Popeye Are you all right there? This ain't bad, is it? It ain't the Ritz; but, at least you get a little womb service here. It ain't no polashcle mansion either, but, we got somethin'. The best I ever saw.
Nana Oyl [about Castor] Get him out of that ring! Don't touch his feet! He's gotta dance with those feet!
The Tax Man One sunflower, embarrassing the Tax Man tax.
Poopdeck Pappy [to Popeye] I never seen anything like this before in me life, talking to your poor old father like that, you disobedient brat. You're spoiled. That's what you are, spoiled.
Olive Oyl You won a hundred and twenty samoleans?
Wimpy You know how many hamburgers that is?
Nana Oyl Olive, will you show Mister... Mister...
Popeye Oh. Popeye, ma'am.
Nana Oyl Mr. Eye the spare room?
Poopdeck Pappy [to Popeye] Stand to, you scuab! You're castin' shadows on Poopdeck Pappy. Pride of the Pacifiary! Father to the shark. Brodder to the parinica. Cousin to the killer whale. And uncle to the octopussy!
Popeye I know you ain't down there. Truth is you ain't down there. Now, where ain't you? Where ain't me Swee'Pea?
Olive Oyl Your father is a rat, a crook, and a kidnapper! And he's on the Commodore's right now with Bluto and Swee'Pea. That's what I can't tell you.
Popeye No, he ain't, and my father ain't no kidnapper.
Olive Oyl He is too. He's a rat, a crook, a kidnapper, and a bad father and more!
Popeye More?
Olive Oyl Yeah!
Wimpy Well, it appears that your father is the Commodore.
Popeye He ain't no Commodore. A hoity-toity Commodore. He would never be that.
Olive Oyl A rat, a crook, a kidnapper, and a Commodore.
Popeye I don't listen to the advice of some dizzy gaming broad.
[to Wimpy]
Popeye Now, they ain't there, and I'm gonna prove it to you. Where ain't they?
Wimpy They ain't on the Commodore's boat.
Popeye That's where they ain't? Well if that's where they ain't, I'll prove to you that that's where they ain't.
Popeye Look at there Olives, he's got my eye.
Olive Oyl He does not have your eyes. He's got my eyes. He's got your mouth!
Popeye Does he? One day, Swee'Peas, he's gonna go to school and bust bigger kids in the mush. Yeah, you like that, don't you? Yes.
Olive Oyl And we'll move into a vine covered cottage on a shady lane. And we'll garden together. And we'll play house.
Poopdeck Pappy Cut me down. Cut me down.
Popeye [Grabbing a knife] Cut ya down, cut ya down.
Poopdeck Pappy Cut me down.
[Popeye does. Pappy lands flat on his face and breaking the chair]
Poopdeck Pappy Ugh, you idiot.
Popeye You said cut you down.
Poopdeck Pappy I didn't say *cut* me down. I said *get* me down, *get* me down. And don't you ever pick up another knife, if you do, I'll make you eat it. You'll be known as the Sword Swallowin' Sailor.
Popeye What are you doing, there? No childs 'o mine will be exploiticated for ill-gotten gains.
[takes Swee'Pea]
Popeye Yeah, that's true. You're gonna be president one day...
Olive Oyl It is not ill-gotten, it's GOOD-gotten gains. These races will clothe us, and feed us, and save us.
Popeye Wrong is wrong, even when it helps ya.
Wimpy The horses are at the gates.
Olive Oyl I think family is more important than dumb morality, hmm?
Olive Oyl He can't take me out of anything. I'm not a child.
Castor Oyl I'll say you're not a child!
Olive Oyl Who says I'm not a child?
Castor Oyl You said you're not a child and I agreed with you. That's who.
Olive Oyl Who asked you to agree with me?
Castor Oyl Well, no one can stop me from agreeing with you if I want to!
Olive Oyl I can.
Popeye [about Swee'Pea] That's a neat trick. Ha! Ha! Me infix is a psychic, a prophix. If I'd seen it with me own eye, I wouldn't believe it.
The Tax Man You moved out of the Oyl?
Popeye None of your business!
The Tax Man Four dollars twenty-five cents, movin' out tax.
Popeye Nuts to you and nuts to your taxes!
The Tax Man You moved in here?
Popeye What's it look like?
The Tax Man Five dollars twenty-five cents, movin' in tax.
Popeye Don't forget: double nuts!
Popeye Careful there. What blew him into town?
Olive Oyl I'm sorry mother but it's ugly. I ask you again, have you ever seen anything so ugly? I won't be engaged in this hat!
Popeye Don't thinks I blames ya. 'Cause I don't! Nope!
Popeye [to Olive] Ha! Ha! Ha! That's rich! Oh, you're gone now. You're really a dizzy dame.
Castor Oyl If Mom caught me in here, she'd kill me. There's Mom!
Poopdeck Pappy Is that any way to talk to your father?
Popeye You ain't my father. My father was tall and kind and looks like Abraham Lincoln.
Poopdeck Pappy Yeah, don't tell me what I y'am. Where are you going? I says I am your father.
Poopdeck Pappy Children. Children! Kids! Ah, phooey! Phooey! Give 'em everything they want, and what you get in return? Nothin'! Nothin'! Nothin'! Nothin' but heartache. Heartache, sadness and miserkey. Have a bad time once in a while when you try give 'em a bath and they don't want it. And another bad time when you wanna do something that you really wanna do, but all they wanna do is not what you wanna do!
Popeye When my mind is set, my mind is set
Cole Oyl You sure about it?
Popeye Yeah, I think so...
