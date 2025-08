Randy - Dog's Head Mansion [to Roberta] Hey, you! Dildo! Is this the nut house where you're keeping my Laurel?

Roberta Laurel's here but we're not exactly keeping her.

Randy - Dog's Head Mansion Bullshit, ya big dyke.

Roberta I'm not a dyke. Is Laurel expecting you?

Randy - Dog's Head Mansion I'll kill you, douchebag!

Roberta That's all you men understand is violence.

Randy - Dog's Head Mansion Now look. I know what sort of freaks hang around here. It's a big lesbian scene.

[Garp walks on to porch]

Randy - Dog's Head Mansion Ooooh, oooh, what are you, the man of the house or the court eunuch? Laurel, you in there, you bitch?

Randy - Dog's Head Mansion Oh, I know who you are. My Laurel's not your type sweetie.

Jenny Fields Perhaps she's not your type either.

Randy - Dog's Head Mansion Listen, goddammit. If you don't get Laurel's ass out here I'm gonna...

[Roberta knocks down Randy]

Laurel - Dog's Head Mansion Randy!

Jenny Fields Are you all right?

Laurel - Dog's Head Mansion Baby, you found me.

Randy - Dog's Head Mansion Oh, I don't think I can drive the fuckin' car.

Laurel - Dog's Head Mansion That's all right. I can drive, you just never let me.

[to Jenny]

Laurel - Dog's Head Mansion I guess Randy needs me.

Randy - Dog's Head Mansion Easy!

[In pain as Laurel helps him to the car]

Laurel - Dog's Head Mansion Sorry, baby, I'm sorry.