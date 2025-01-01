Terry Hamlin It is so lovely here.

Governor Anthony Cloyden Hayes I hate beauty. Do you realize how boring it gets looking at beauty day in and day out? Anyway, it can't last much longer.

Terry Hamlin Are you always this cheerful in the morning?

Governor Anthony Cloyden Hayes Either the Americans will move in and turn it into Miami Beach, or the Cubans and Russians will come and turn the whole island into bloody Albania. There really is no hope. Islands like St. Nicholas make such nice missile bases, naval stations, money laundries.

Terry Hamlin Well if there isn't any hope why don't you leave? Go to New York or London?

Governor Anthony Cloyden Hayes No. If the world is going to hell in a bucket, I want to hold the handle.