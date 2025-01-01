Menu
Club Paradise Movie Quotes

Phillipa Lloyd What island are you from?
Jack Moniker Ellis, originally.
Phillipa Lloyd So, what do you do around here? After you left The Palms, they said you were a smuggler.
Jack Moniker No, I'm a snuggler.
Barry Steinberg [Watching a pro diver take a spectacular cliff dive off a waterfall with small crowd] I could have done that dive if I didn't have the diarrhea.
Jack Moniker Your Excellency. You're looking elegant this evening. Why are we graced with your imperial presence?
Governor Anthony Cloyden Hayes The fact is, one can smell the suntan oil and the frying female flesh right across the island. I was curious to see what was going on at this perverted passion pit you're running here. This orgy bin. Whatever you call this drug-crazed nipple ranch.
Jack Moniker Check it out. What about those two?
Barry Steinberg Eh... I don't think they're interested.
Barry Nye Too tall.
Jack Moniker Come on. They were just talking to me about you.
Barry Steinberg No.
[incredulously]
Barry Nye Really? Then what?
Jack Moniker They said you weren't fit to sleep with pigs, but I stood up for you. I said you were.
Jack Moniker I got a little paranoid and thought people were out to get me. Now I know, they are.
Phillipa Lloyd You seem fit enough.
Jack Moniker Oh, inside, I'm a mess.
Voit Zerbe Face it, Jack - you got rooms here that Marlin Perkins would be afraid to enter.
Jack Moniker In this country, the Constitution is written in pencil.
Jack Moniker Tree, what's happenin'?
[Tree offers Jack marijuana]
Jack Moniker Oooooh, no thanks. Last time I smoked that stuff they found me on top of the Sears tower trying to build a nest.
Barry Steinberg So, the deal is we're driving up into the jungle with a guy we don't even know who's wearing sunglasses in the middle of the night. We should hand him our wallets and slit our own throats.
Governor Anthony Cloyden Hayes My dear young lady, unlike you, I have not spent my life cruising from discotheque to discotheque with my arse hanging out of a french cut bathing suit.
Phillipa Lloyd Well, you're missing all the fun, aren't you?
Governor Anthony Cloyden Hayes I suspect you're right.
Terry Hamlin It is so lovely here.
Governor Anthony Cloyden Hayes I hate beauty. Do you realize how boring it gets looking at beauty day in and day out? Anyway, it can't last much longer.
Terry Hamlin Are you always this cheerful in the morning?
Governor Anthony Cloyden Hayes Either the Americans will move in and turn it into Miami Beach, or the Cubans and Russians will come and turn the whole island into bloody Albania. There really is no hope. Islands like St. Nicholas make such nice missile bases, naval stations, money laundries.
Terry Hamlin Well if there isn't any hope why don't you leave? Go to New York or London?
Governor Anthony Cloyden Hayes No. If the world is going to hell in a bucket, I want to hold the handle.
Jack Moniker I heard about this guy in Cicero, well he stiffed a loanshark, so a couple of these guys got him, cut off his arm, beat him to death with the arm, and shoved it in a food processor and made a dip out of it. Then they served it to his family at his sister's wedding. And the sister loved it so much, she wanted the recipe. It's a crazy world, isn't it?
Jack Moniker You know, I knew another proud, young, black man, like yourself, once. And I gave him some advice too. I told him, wear one glove - just one glove. The rest was history.
Ernest Reed Who was that?
Jack Moniker Willie Mays.
Jack Moniker [takes a breath in the oxygen mask, then to Earnest, in a high voice] Now you stay here and honk if there's any troub...
[realizes his voice is higher]
Jack Moniker Wait a minute!
[takes another breath in the mask, then annoyed]
Jack Moniker This thing's helium. Goddamnit, I brought the wrong tank!
Jack Moniker Toby here was just reminiscing about the good old days. Flogging. Slavery. Honest day's work, for an honest day's beating.
Ernest Reed Gone, but not forgotten.
Jack Moniker Be careful. Someone on this island has a doll with your face on it. Voodoo, ta-ta. Take care.
Linda White Randy, this place isn't air conditioned. I don't see any little switches! No little vents! I don't believe it!
Randy White Not a word about air conditioning. I just assumed it! Well, we'll just have to live with it.
Linda White Randy, you do not save a marriage without air conditioning.
Barry Nye This stuff is totally - tubular.
Governor Anthony Cloyden Hayes [to Terry, who's looking up in astonishment as he rises to acknowledge being introduced as Governor] It's my job.
