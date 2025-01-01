Philippe Petit"Why?" That is the question people ask me most. Pourquoi? Why? For what? Why do you walk on the wire? Why do you tempt fate? Why do you risk death. But, I don't think of it this way. I never even say this word, death. La mort. Yes of okay, I said it once, or maybe three times, just now... But watch, I *will* not say it again. Instead, I use the opposite word. Life. For me, to walk on the wire, this is life. C'est la vie.
Philippe Petit[now standing in the torch of the Statue of Liberty]So, picture with me it's 1974, New York city, and I am in love with two buildings - two towers. Or as everyone in the world will calls them, the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. They call to me. These towers, they stir something inside of me, and they inspire in me a dream. My dream is to hang a high-wire between those twin towers, and *walk* on it! Of course, uh, this is impossible, not to mention, illegal. So, why attempt the impossible? Why follow your dream? But, I cannot answer this question why, not with words. But I can show you how i happened. And so, we must go back in time, and across the ocean, because my love affair with these beautiful towers did not begin in New York. In case you couldn't tell, I'm not from here. No, my story begins in another one of the world's most beautiful cities, se Paris.
Papa RudyMost wire walkers, they die when they arrive. They think they have arrived... But they are still on the wire. If you have three steps to do, and if you do those steps arrogantly... if you think you are invincible... You are going to die!
Petit's MotherEdmond, could we reconsider... give him one more chance?
Petit's MotherNo, the carrots are cooked.
[last lines]
Philippe PetitYou remember Guy Tozzoli from the press conference, one of the men behind the creation of towers? He loved the walk and he gave me a pass to the observation deck, so I could go any time I wanted. And I went there many times alone.
[Philippe stands near the observation deck and looks across to the North Tower]
Philippe PetitI would find myself there, looking at the void... to see how the thought comes back... how the feeling returns.
[Phillippe looks at the void and sees the cable reappear, leading across to the North Tower]
Philippe Petit[proudly]Because it was... it was a beautiful day. And you know this pass I was given?
[Philippe flicks his hand and the pass appears in his hand]
Philippe PetitWell these passes, they have a date on them. A date when they expire. But on *my* pass, Mr. Tozzoli, he crossed out the date... and he wrote on it... FOREVER.
[Philippe looks at the camera, and then walks away as the camera pans towards the World Trade Center Towers, reflecting the Sunlight]
US Customs Agent[seeing his equipment]And what's all this for?
Philippe PetitI'm going to hang a high wire between the World Trade Center Towers... And walk on it.
US Customs AgentRight. Good luck. Next!
Jean-PierreYou know Philippe, the Towers seem different. They're different now.
Barry GreenhouseThat's right. They're different because you walked up there. Every New Yorker I talk to now says they love these towers.
Annie[looking up at the towers]Perhaps you brought them to life, Philippe - given them a soul.
Barry GreenhouseIt's something only a twisted, antisocial, anarchistic, pissed-off malcontent would have anything to do with.
Barry Greenhouse[triumphantly]You have your inside man!
Philippe PetitI find myself in the middle of the wire. And I feel the void. And although a wire-walker should never look down... I do. And it was... It was beautiful. It was calm and beautiful, and serene, and "not-dangerous."
Philippe Petit[atop the south tower for the first time]I find myself standing on an island floating in mid-air... at the edge of the void. And of course, I automatically look at the opposite tower. But now, I had to dare... to look... Down. Now I know what the void is. I'm a wire-walker. The void is my domain. But not this void. But somehow I gather the strength to whisper, whisper so the demons won't hear. It's impossible... But I'll do it.
Philippe Petit[just before beginning his walk]I lost my costume! It's a tragedy! The biggest page of my like and I lose my costume! It falls off the edge! If have no costume!
Philippe Petit[now in French]It lost my turtleneck, this is not my costume!
News ReporterWhy did you do this?
Philippe PetitThere is no "why." Just because. When I see a beautiful place to put my wire, I cannot resist.
News Reporter[narrating]The story of my adventure was in the news all over the world. In France, when Papa Rudy heard of it, he was the happiest Papa Rudy in the world. And when Papa Rudy's angry, he's deadly angry. But when Papa Rudy's happy, his dogs get a double ration of food.
Petit's Father[sigh]My son, the circus clown.
[as Annie is confronting Phillipe over stealing her crowd away, a tourist couple from Texas take a picture of the two of them. Annie turns and flashes a bright smile]
Annie[changing French accent to American Southern accent]I'd appreciate it if y'all could just mosey along. This here's a private conversation.
[the couple are amused]
Texas Tourist ManWell, shut my mouth. We thought you was puttin' on a show.
Texan Tourist Woman[to Annie]Honey, you're as cute as a possum!
[the woman hands Annie some coins]
Texan Tourist WomanThis here's for y'all.
Annie[still in American Southern accent]Why, thank you kindly.
[the tourist couple amble off. Annie wheels back around to face Phillipe, her smile evaporating]