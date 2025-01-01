Jake Lawson[on Dutch Boy]This was my life's work, Max. You know, they said it was impossible, but we pulled it off. And it worked perfectly, without fail, day after day, year after year, so what do people do with it? Turn it into a gun.
[first lines]
Hannah Lawson[narrating]Everyone was warned, but no one listened. A rise in temperature, ocean patterns changed and ice caps melted. They call it extreme weather. They didn't know what "extreme" was. In the year 2019, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and droughts unleashed a wave of destruction upon our planet. We didn't just lose towns or beachfronts. We lost entire cities. The East River swallowed Lower Manhattan. A heat wave in Madrid killed two million people in just one day. But in that moment, facing our own extinction, it became clear that no single nation could solve this problem alone. The world came together as one, and we fought back. Scientists from 17 countries, lead by the U.S. and China, worked tirelessly. Not as representative of their nations, but of humanity. They found a way to neutralize storms with a net of thousands of satellites each deploying countermeasures designed to impact the basic elements of weather, heat, pressure and water, all overseen by the International Space Station. They gave the satellite net a technical name, but we all came to call it Dutch Boy after the story of a child who plugged a dam with his finger. This is what saved us all. And it was built by a team led by one man... my father.
Leonard DekkomWhat the hell is Dutch Boy if not playing God? Ask Max. Science is all about playing God. Sometimes God doesn't play so nice.
Jake LawsonActually, my brother and I were born in in the UK, but thank you.
Duncan TaylorYeah, but you've got the old Stars and Stripes on your arm there and a cowboy look in your eye. Oh, no offense.
[last lines]
Hannah LawsonYou can't undo the past. All you can do is face what's ahead. NASA maintained the satellites while we rebuilt the space station. We made it safer, made it stronger. It belongs to all of us now. One planet, one people. As long as we remember that we share one future, we will survive.
Max LawsonAll right, Dekkom is trying to change the map of the world.
Ray DussetteTHE Jake Lawson? Y-You look much older than I would've thought. I-I mean, you look good, but y-your physical appearance is not does not match the-the amount of time that has elapsed in your life... Am I getting fired?