Kinoafisha Films Geostorm Geostorm Movie Quotes

Geostorm Movie Quotes

Jake Lawson [on Dutch Boy] This was my life's work, Max. You know, they said it was impossible, but we pulled it off. And it worked perfectly, without fail, day after day, year after year, so what do people do with it? Turn it into a gun.
[first lines]
Hannah Lawson [narrating] Everyone was warned, but no one listened. A rise in temperature, ocean patterns changed and ice caps melted. They call it extreme weather. They didn't know what "extreme" was. In the year 2019, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and droughts unleashed a wave of destruction upon our planet. We didn't just lose towns or beachfronts. We lost entire cities. The East River swallowed Lower Manhattan. A heat wave in Madrid killed two million people in just one day. But in that moment, facing our own extinction, it became clear that no single nation could solve this problem alone. The world came together as one, and we fought back. Scientists from 17 countries, lead by the U.S. and China, worked tirelessly. Not as representative of their nations, but of humanity. They found a way to neutralize storms with a net of thousands of satellites each deploying countermeasures designed to impact the basic elements of weather, heat, pressure and water, all overseen by the International Space Station. They gave the satellite net a technical name, but we all came to call it Dutch Boy after the story of a child who plugged a dam with his finger. This is what saved us all. And it was built by a team led by one man... my father.
Leonard Dekkom What the hell is Dutch Boy if not playing God? Ask Max. Science is all about playing God. Sometimes God doesn't play so nice.
Max Lawson You know what my brother would say?
Leonard Dekkom What?
[Max punches Dekkom]
Jake Lawson Hernandez, you son of a bitch!
Al Hernandez Thank the Mexican.
Leonard Dekkom How the hell did you...
President Andrew Palma How? Because I'm the goddamn President of the United States of America. You're done, Leonard.
Leonard Dekkom I've given you an opportunity, Mr. President. You should take it.
President Andrew Palma An opportunity? It's genocide, Leonard!
Leonard Dekkom You say genocide, I say preemptive strike.
President Andrew Palma You've lost your mind!
Leonard Dekkom Tomorrow the sun will rise. All our enemies will be gone. Wiped away as if by the hand of God.
President Andrew Palma Why would you do this?
Leonard Dekkom Because no one else would. I'm turning the clock back to 1945, when America was a shiny city on a hill, not just a bank disguised as a country.
Ray Dussette [Incredulous after Duncan starts a chain reaction] Self-destruct? Why would you build that into the station?
Jake Lawson [Abruptly] In case it fell to Earth.
Max Lawson I gotta show you something. Take a look at this.
Jake Lawson [watching video] You remember that day Dad took us fishing? He dropped his cell phone in Key Biscayne.
Max Lawson Our dad never took us fishing.
Dana Oh. That's sad. Oh, I'm sorry. I'm not any good at the, like, "talk about your daddy issues" kind of friend thing. I just...
Max Lawson What? No, no, no... It's a code.
[after Sarah shoots the secret service agents and flips the car]
President Andrew Palma [looks at Max] Marry her
Jake Lawson [Confronting him] Come on, man. Why'd you do it?
Duncan Taylor Well, you know well what us lowly scientists get paid. Take that a thousand times.
Jake Lawson What difference is it gonna make? If you don't stop, there's not gonna be a planet to spend it on.
Duncan Taylor Please. We're gonna keep all the best bits. Aren't you a little bit curious to watch the world burn?
Jake Lawson No. 'Cause millions of people are gonna die. And one of them's my daughter.
Ute Fassbinder Let me introduce to your team.
Duncan Taylor Oh, of course, an American.
Jake Lawson Actually, my brother and I were born in in the UK, but thank you.
Duncan Taylor Yeah, but you've got the old Stars and Stripes on your arm there and a cowboy look in your eye. Oh, no offense.
[last lines]
Hannah Lawson You can't undo the past. All you can do is face what's ahead. NASA maintained the satellites while we rebuilt the space station. We made it safer, made it stronger. It belongs to all of us now. One planet, one people. As long as we remember that we share one future, we will survive.
Max Lawson All right, Dekkom is trying to change the map of the world.
President Andrew Palma And what? Blame it on a computer glitch?
Max Lawson Yeah, well, that and a dead president. He'll take office after wiping out everyone in the life of succession.
[the arena is destroyed by the lightning storm]
President Andrew Palma Dear God.
Lammy Lawson? You're the Dutch Boy guy, right?
Jake Lawson Yeah.
Lammy Man, I need to shake your hand.
Jake Lawson Oh, okay.
Lammy Tornado? Zap! Blizzard? Zap! Monsoon?
Jake Lawson Zap?
Lammy Zap!
Sarah Wilson Assistant Secretary Lawson, I'm not permitted to engage in casual conversation while I'm at a post. We are being watched. We're always being watched.
Max Lawson Well, if we're always being watched, then what's the point of hiding anything?
Sarah Wilson You're interfering with my duties. I'd rather not shoot you.
Max Lawson Well, it would be an honor to be the first person that you kill.
Sarah Wilson Gunman spotted, Potus is compromised, evac to secure location Alpha
[fires 5 shots]
Ute Fassbinder This is Mr. Jake Lawson.
Duncan Taylor You're Jake Lawson?
Ray Dussette THE Jake Lawson? Y-You look much older than I would've thought. I-I mean, you look good, but y-your physical appearance is not does not match the-the amount of time that has elapsed in your life... Am I getting fired?
Hannah Lawson Are you going back up to space?
Jake Lawson No.
Hannah Lawson Yes, you are! You're leaving today to fix Dutch Boy.
Jake Lawson What did I tell you about eavesdropping?
Hannah Lawson You never told me anything about eavesdropping. You don't really do much parenting.
