[first lines]

[narrating]

Everyone was warned, but no one listened. A rise in temperature, ocean patterns changed and ice caps melted. They call it extreme weather. They didn't know what "extreme" was. In the year 2019, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and droughts unleashed a wave of destruction upon our planet. We didn't just lose towns or beachfronts. We lost entire cities. The East River swallowed Lower Manhattan. A heat wave in Madrid killed two million people in just one day. But in that moment, facing our own extinction, it became clear that no single nation could solve this problem alone. The world came together as one, and we fought back. Scientists from 17 countries, lead by the U.S. and China, worked tirelessly. Not as representative of their nations, but of humanity. They found a way to neutralize storms with a net of thousands of satellites each deploying countermeasures designed to impact the basic elements of weather, heat, pressure and water, all overseen by the International Space Station. They gave the satellite net a technical name, but we all came to call it Dutch Boy after the story of a child who plugged a dam with his finger. This is what saved us all. And it was built by a team led by one man... my father.