Fin ShepardI know you're scared. I'm scared too. They're sharks. They're scary. No one wants to get eaten. But I've been eaten. And I'm here to tell you it takes a lot more than to bring a good man down. A lot more that to bring a New Yorker down.
[cuts a falling shark in half with the chainsaw]
Fin ShepardLet's go show them what it means to be a hero. Let's go show them what it means to be a New Yorker! Let's go kill some sharks!
Martin Brody[to Vaughn after Fin jumps to safety from the taxi]You know what you just did, don't you?
Fin ShepardBecause I thought I was a star. Thought I deserved everything I was offered. I was offered a lot.
SkyeYou saved a lot of people in L.A., Fin. You're uncomfortable with that?
Fin ShepardIt's different. When you got girls in bikinis screaming for you, it strokes your ego. But when you got people thanking for saving their lives... it's humbling. The best thing that came out of that was a chance to put my family back together. I can't risk screwing that up again.
SkyeIf we'd married, I would have never let you screw that up.
Jared from SubwayYou should really be eating fresh too you know
[first lines]
Flight AttendantSir, here's your beverage.
Fin ShepardYou need to lock down the city. You need to call the Mayor and have him put the National Guard on alert. Get helicopters in the air with firebombs so they can throw them into the tornado.
Officer DoyleOk, I can see you're upset...
Ellen BrodyThe hotel is flooded and the water is rising. Why are you coming down?