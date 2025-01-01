Menu
Sharknado 2: The Second One Movie Quotes

Fin Shepard I know you're scared. I'm scared too. They're sharks. They're scary. No one wants to get eaten. But I've been eaten. And I'm here to tell you it takes a lot more than to bring a good man down. A lot more that to bring a New Yorker down.
[cuts a falling shark in half with the chainsaw]
Fin Shepard Let's go show them what it means to be a hero. Let's go show them what it means to be a New Yorker! Let's go kill some sharks!
Martin Brody [to Vaughn after Fin jumps to safety from the taxi] You know what you just did, don't you?
Fin Shepard Don't say it.
Martin Brody He jumped the shark.
Ben Holy sh... ark.
Bryan Don't mess with a Mets fan on the 7 train.
Fin Shepard Even the Sharknadoes are tougher in New York.
Ben I'm also an actor. I can play you if they ever do a movie about your life.
Fin Shepard If anyone's playing me in a movie, it's gonna be me.
Ben Not a bad idea.
The Mayor Listen, Fin, we need your help.
Fin Shepard I just gotta get my family to safety.
The Mayor Of course, of course. Whatever you need, you're the expert.
Fin Shepard Well, last time that happened, it didn't go so well. As a matter of fact, Los Angeles didn't really appreciate it.
The Mayor Well this is the Big Apple, Fin. When something bites us, we bite back.
April Wexler Fin, why aren't you having more fun with this?
Fin Shepard Come on, April. Two of my friends were killed. I almost destroyed Los Angeles. And, oh, yeah... I got eaten by a shark. How much fun do you think that was?
Ben What does the inside of a shark smell like?
Fin Shepard There's no words to describe that, pal.
Ben I don't know, I always thought it would smell like... chicken.
Fin Shepard No.
Ben Or smell like Salmon or Cod.
News Reporter We now interrupt our regularly scheduled programming. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford is about to hold a press conference in Manhattan to offer Canadians support to the Sharknado relief efforts.
Rob Ford Hello everybody I'm Mayor Rob Ford and I'm... aaaaugh!
Martin Brody Either way, it was the end of the dynamic duo.
Ellen Brody And which one of you was the boy wonder?
Martin Brody I thought I was Batman.
Al Roker Think of it this way, this is a twister... with teeth.
Skye So what's so bad about being famous?
Fin Shepard I was famous when I was a surfer. Cost me my family.
Skye Because you were famous?
Fin Shepard Because I thought I was a star. Thought I deserved everything I was offered. I was offered a lot.
Skye You saved a lot of people in L.A., Fin. You're uncomfortable with that?
Fin Shepard It's different. When you got girls in bikinis screaming for you, it strokes your ego. But when you got people thanking for saving their lives... it's humbling. The best thing that came out of that was a chance to put my family back together. I can't risk screwing that up again.
Skye If we'd married, I would have never let you screw that up.
Jared from Subway You should really be eating fresh too you know
[first lines]
Flight Attendant Sir, here's your beverage.
Fin Shepard You need to lock down the city. You need to call the Mayor and have him put the National Guard on alert. Get helicopters in the air with firebombs so they can throw them into the tornado.
Officer Doyle Ok, I can see you're upset...
Ellen Brody The hotel is flooded and the water is rising. Why are you coming down?
Skye Flaming sharks!
[last lines]
Fin Shepard I love New York.
April Wexler Why did you marry me?
Fin Shepard Because I wasn't perfect and you didn't care. You love me anyway.
