[first lines]

[Captain Sanitago serves a bowl of shark fin soup to an Asian businessman named Palmer]

Captain Carlos Santiago Enjoy.

Palmer [tastes the soup] It's good. Not great. But seeing that you are a businessman, Mr. Santiago.

Captain Carlos Santiago Captain.

Palmer Captain. My associates and I are willing to negotiate with you a reasonable price. $100,000.

[Santiago laughs maniacally]

Captain Carlos Santiago [serious tone] One million for the whole catch! Not a penny less!

Palmer One million dollars is such a steep price for such a small catch.

Captain Carlos Santiago A pod of 20,000 sharks is to migrate through this direction. When we're through with the catch, one million dollars will look like a bargain.

Palmer I'll give you 500,000.

[Santiago angrily draws a pistol and aims it at Palmer's head]

Captain Carlos Santiago If you're looking to negotiate Mr. Palmer... find yourself an insurance salesman!