[first lines]
[Captain Sanitago serves a bowl of shark fin soup to an Asian businessman named Palmer]
Captain Carlos Santiago
Enjoy.
Palmer
[tastes the soup]
It's good. Not great. But seeing that you are a businessman, Mr. Santiago.
Captain Carlos Santiago
Captain.
Palmer
Captain. My associates and I are willing to negotiate with you a reasonable price. $100,000.
[Santiago laughs maniacally]
Captain Carlos Santiago
[serious tone]
One million for the whole catch! Not a penny less!
Palmer
One million dollars is such a steep price for such a small catch.
Captain Carlos Santiago
A pod of 20,000 sharks is to migrate through this direction. When we're through with the catch, one million dollars will look like a bargain.
Palmer
I'll give you 500,000.
[Santiago angrily draws a pistol and aims it at Palmer's head]
Captain Carlos Santiago
If you're looking to negotiate Mr. Palmer... find yourself an insurance salesman!
Palmer
[intimidated]
You got yourself a deal.