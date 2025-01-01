Menu
Sharknado Movie Quotes

Baz Hogan Storm's dying down.
Nova Clarke How can you tell?
Baz Hogan Not as many sharks flying around.
Nova Clarke Why is there a retirement home next to an airport?
Claudia Because old people can't hear.
Nova Clarke They took my grandfather. That's why I really hate sharks.
Matt Now I really hate sharks, too.
Baz Hogan [living flooded with bloody water] Looks like it's that time of the month.
Robbie the Bus Driver My mom always told me Hollywood would kill me.
[just before Hollywood sign crushes him]
Nova Clarke [having just been rescued after falling out of a helicopter and being swallowed whole by a shark in midair] I really hate sharks.
Nova Clarke We're gonna need a bigger chopper.
Convenience Store Clerk Apocalypse my ass! This isn't the end of the world! Gods, they're not angry with us, the aliens aren't coming down! It's the government! With a big capital "G"! They're behind EVERYTHING! They know what we buy, they know what we eat, were we go to the bathroom. They know what kind of CHEESE I like... Pepper jack.
[whispers]
Convenience Store Clerk They control it all! And the weather too! I gotta hand it to em though, SHARKS? I never saw THAT coming.
Fin Shepard Yeah.
Baz Hogan We can't just wait here for sharks to rain down on us.
Fin Shepard I always thought it would be an earthquake that would be the end of Los Angeles.
Baz Hogan Or a meteor shower. Zombies even.
Fin Shepard Yeah.
Baz Hogan Black Plague. Aliens. But sharks? Come on.
Fin Shepard Yeah. Yeah. Go figure. My luck, sharks.
Baz Hogan Yeah, your luck. Sharks.
Nova Clarke Mine too.
George [upon being overcome by a wave of sharks] OW!
Nova Clarke [shoots shark flying out of manhole] And, I'm not a stripper.
Nova Clarke There are sharks flooding the streets. And now there is one swimming in your pool.
Nova Clarke That's a tiger shark.
George How do you know that?
Nova Clarke Shark Week! Where'd it go?
George Where DID it go?
Fin Shepard It's under the car.
Derek It's a Sharknado!
[first lines]
[Captain Sanitago serves a bowl of shark fin soup to an Asian businessman named Palmer]
Captain Carlos Santiago Enjoy.
Palmer [tastes the soup] It's good. Not great. But seeing that you are a businessman, Mr. Santiago.
Captain Carlos Santiago Captain.
Palmer Captain. My associates and I are willing to negotiate with you a reasonable price. $100,000.
[Santiago laughs maniacally]
Captain Carlos Santiago [serious tone] One million for the whole catch! Not a penny less!
Palmer One million dollars is such a steep price for such a small catch.
Captain Carlos Santiago A pod of 20,000 sharks is to migrate through this direction. When we're through with the catch, one million dollars will look like a bargain.
Palmer I'll give you 500,000.
[Santiago angrily draws a pistol and aims it at Palmer's head]
Captain Carlos Santiago If you're looking to negotiate Mr. Palmer... find yourself an insurance salesman!
Palmer [intimidated] You got yourself a deal.
George Why is the car shaking?
Nova Clarke What the hell? There are sharks in the streets.
Baz Hogan These fish surely have a hankering for me. It's like one taste of Baz just isn't enough.
Derek Hey man? There's a shark in you're pool.
Bobby What?
April Wexler What's wrong?
Fin Shepard Your son wants to go into a helicopter and drop a bomb into the tornado.
April Wexler No, it's too dangerous.
Nova Clarke I'll watch his back. I'll be the bombardier.
April Wexler Then definitely not.
Nova Clarke It's like Old Faithful.
Nova Clarke George! Wake up or I am calling in your bar tab.
George Oh! I'm up, I'm up.
Baz Hogan These sharks of yours have no etiquette.
Fin Shepard Etiquette? I thought you were Australian, not British.
Baz Hogan Tasmanian, buddy.
Fin Shepard We got to get to higher ground.
George Take the freeway. It's above street level. You take the 10 to the 405. You're almost in Beverly Hills. And there is no way the ocean has washed inland that far.
Baz Hogan What make you an expert on Beverly Hills, George?
George That's where I live.
Fin Shepard George, if you live in Beverly Hills, why do you come all the way to the coast and drink at my bar?
George I don't know. I like the view, you know. There's the beach. There's all these scantily clad women there that pretend to like me if I buy them a drink. And there is my seat. My chair. My chair is always there.
Baz Hogan Plus you don't charge $15 a plock.
George Yeah. Plus, there is the beautiful Nova there who I am planning to marry soon. I sit around and think about it every night and day. Everywhere I go.
