Steve Brooks
Where am I?
God
Purgatory.
Steve Brooks
Where's that?
God
Between Heaven and Hell.
Steve Brooks
What happens now?
God
Well, on one hand, you've earned enough credits to get you into Heaven.
Steve Brooks
Oh, thank God.
God
God, God: You're welcome.
God
On the other hand, you've been consistently rotten to women, you deserve to go straight to Hell.
Steve Brooks
That's pretty rotten.
God
Perfect record. They all hate you.
Steve Brooks
All of them?
God
God, God: As far as I know.
Steve Brooks
Ugh, you should know, but it's kinda hard for me to believe that there aren't at least a couple of woman...
God
Right now, I'll settle for one. So I've decided that you should go back and try to find one female who truly likes Steve Brooks.
God
If you find her, you go to Heaven. If you don't, you will spend eternity in Hell.
Steve Brooks
Back?
God
God, God: Unless you have a better suggestion.
Steve Brooks
No, no. Back's fine. Back's terrific.