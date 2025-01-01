Amanda Brooks What is that smell?

The Devil Brimstone. You'll get used to it after a few hundred years.

Amanda Brooks Who in hell are you?

The Devil Who in hell do you think I am?

Amanda Brooks You look like the Devil.

The Devil Well, you don't look good yourself. Ha! Just a little Netherworld humor there.

Amanda Brooks Hilarious. What do you want?

The Devil You. Your time's up.

The Devil Have you found one female who liked Steve Brooks?

Amanda Brooks Well, I haven't talked to them all yet.

The Devil You'd just be wasting your time. You see, I know who they are. And they all think Steve Brooks is a selfish, inconsiderate, unredeemable, male chauvinist pig.

Amanda Brooks I don't believe you. You're not to be trusted. You're the Devil, Anyway, you know, He/She didn't give me any time table on this thing.

The Devil Look, you hate being a woman, right?

The Devil There's no fun in PMS or shaving your legs. And what do have to look forward to? Guys like you used to be always trying to get into your pants. Cellulite, menopause. I'll tell you what I'm going to do. Right now, there's a shortage of good recruiters. I bet there's not a man alive who wouldn't sell his soul for the chance to jump in the sack with you.

Amanda Brooks Forget it!

The Devil Sooner or later, I'm going to get you anyway. Come along now, and I'll guarantee you a hell of a time.

Amanda Brooks If you're going to get me anyway, I'd just as soon it was later and not sooner.

The Devil Terrible sight to see a beautiful body like yours go through a meltdown.

The Devil Tell you what: you want to hedge your bet with me? Make eternity a little less hellish.

Amanda Brooks What did you have in mind?

The Devil Did you see Rosemary's Baby?