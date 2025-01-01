Menu
Fur Protestor Do you know how many poor animals they had to kill to make that coat?
Margo Brofman Know how many rich animals I had to fuck to get this coat?
Amanda Brooks You look like shit, pal.
Walter Stone You don't look too good yourself. You all right? You're red. Got a fever or something.
Amanda Brooks Probably too much rouge. Got to be a fucking Rembrandt to put on makeup.
Steve Brooks I don't believe it. I'm sitting with three beautiful woman who said they hated me. I got to be dreaming.
Margo Brofman We still hate you.
Felicia We decided you should be punished for the way you treat woman.
Liz Oh, yeah, men like you just have to be stopped.
Steve Brooks And how are you going to stop me?
Margo Brofman We're going to kill you.
Steve Brooks Oh, what a way to die.
[last lines]
God God, God: Have you made up your mind?
Amanda Brooks Look, I don't want to be a problem, but it's not an easy decision. I really liked being a man.
God Naturally.
Amanda Brooks But being a woman had its advantages.
God Definitely.
Amanda Brooks Can I think about just a little longer?
God God, God: Take your time. You have all eternity.
Margo Brofman Who are you?
Amanda Brooks What did you do with the gun?
Margo Brofman Who the hell are you?
Amanda Brooks Oh, take a good look, Margo. You know, they say the eyes are the window to the soul, huh? Look into my eyes, Margo. Whose soul do you see? It's me, Margo. Steve.
Margo Brofman You're crazy.
Amanda Brooks You know, I picked you because you're a lot smarter than those other two bimbos. Also you believe that fag psychic of yours; told you you were Helen of Troy in another incarnation. The way I figure it, Margo, you'd have no trouble believing that I am the late, great Steven Brooks, your ex-lover, reincarnated as a gorgeous female. Look deep, Margo.
[kisses Margo and she faints]
Amanda Brooks You better believe it, Slick.
Margo Brofman All right, you want me to tell you why you couldn't handle it?
Amanda Brooks Unless you'd like me to jump off the fucking roof.
Margo Brofman She's gay.
Amanda Brooks No kidding.
Margo Brofman And you are a macho, homophobic...
Amanda Brooks Homophobic!
Margo Brofman Yes, and gay male or female scares the living hell out of you.
Amanda Brooks Right.
Margo Brofman Where are you going?
Amanda Brooks To jump off the fucking roof.
Margo Brofman I should be so lucky.
Amanda Brooks You know, being a woman, it's not half bad. It's being both that is the bitch.
Amanda Brooks Jeez, did you check out that ass? Boy, how'd you like to give her a punch in the pants, huh, Walt?
Walter Stone Oh, no, you're not gay are you?
Amanda Brooks Pal, if I'm gay, Clint Eastwood is a transvestite.
The Devil Excuse me.
God God, God: Yes.
The Devil I wish to lodge a complaint.
God God, God: What is it this time?
The Devil I have as much right to Steve Brooks' soul as you do.
God That's why I sent him back. If he can't find one female who likes him, then his soul is yours.
The Devil Well, that's not a fair test. He'll pick some helpless, unsuspecting female, pretend to be everything he's not. In the end, she'll adore him. And you'll be honor abound to admit an unregenerate debaucher into Heaven.
God What do you suggest?
The Devil Teach him a lesson. And at the same time, make it impossible for him to work his macho machinations onto any more unsuspecting female.
God God, God: And how do I do that?
The Devil Easy. Make him a woman.
Saleswoman Cash or charge?
Amanda Brooks Uh, what's the total there?
Saleswoman Including cosmetics, perfume, and jewelry, it's $41,611.89.
Amanda Brooks [to Margo] Huh, uh, how do you want to pay for that, Slick?
[giggles]
Amanda Brooks She never lets me pay for a thing. If I tried, she'd probably shoot me, dump me in the river.
Amanda Brooks So tell me, what adjective would you say best describes him?
Arnold's Secretary Denise Asshole.
Amanda Brooks That could also be a noun.
Arnold's Secretary Denise Major asshole.
Amanda Brooks I'm Steve's sister.
Dream Girl He never told me he had a sister.
Amanda Brooks I'm his half-sister.
Dream Girl He never told me he had half of a sister.
Amanda Brooks We're looking for Steve, we don't know where he went. He said he was gonna chuck it all, like Gauguin.
Dream Girl Who?
Walter Stone Gauguin. He's an artist who went to Tahiti.
Dream Girl I thought you said you didn't know where he went.
Amanda Brooks Yo, Walt, checkout the headlights on the blonde. How'd you like to play "hide the salami" with that for about a week? Ugh, but not me Walt, you. What, you don't think that's a perfectly legitimate question?
Walter Stone Coming from a guy, maybe.
Amanda Brooks What is that smell?
The Devil Brimstone. You'll get used to it after a few hundred years.
Amanda Brooks Who in hell are you?
The Devil Who in hell do you think I am?
Amanda Brooks You look like the Devil.
The Devil Well, you don't look good yourself. Ha! Just a little Netherworld humor there.
Amanda Brooks Hilarious. What do you want?
The Devil You. Your time's up.
Amanda Brooks Say's who?
The Devil Have you found one female who liked Steve Brooks?
Amanda Brooks Well, I haven't talked to them all yet.
The Devil You'd just be wasting your time. You see, I know who they are. And they all think Steve Brooks is a selfish, inconsiderate, unredeemable, male chauvinist pig.
Amanda Brooks I don't believe you. You're not to be trusted. You're the Devil, Anyway, you know, He/She didn't give me any time table on this thing.
The Devil Look, you hate being a woman, right?
Amanda Brooks Well...
The Devil There's no fun in PMS or shaving your legs. And what do have to look forward to? Guys like you used to be always trying to get into your pants. Cellulite, menopause. I'll tell you what I'm going to do. Right now, there's a shortage of good recruiters. I bet there's not a man alive who wouldn't sell his soul for the chance to jump in the sack with you.
Amanda Brooks Forget it!
The Devil Sooner or later, I'm going to get you anyway. Come along now, and I'll guarantee you a hell of a time.
Amanda Brooks If you're going to get me anyway, I'd just as soon it was later and not sooner.
The Devil Terrible sight to see a beautiful body like yours go through a meltdown.
Amanda Brooks What?
The Devil Tell you what: you want to hedge your bet with me? Make eternity a little less hellish.
Amanda Brooks What did you have in mind?
The Devil Did you see Rosemary's Baby?
Amanda Brooks Yeah. What? No, no, I can't! See, I'm expecting my period. I can't. I can't.
Walter Stone So how do you feel?
Amanda Brooks How do I feel? How the fuck do you think I feel, Walter? I'm gonna have a baby. It's your fucking fault. I'd like to strangle you. That's how I feel.
Walter Stone Look I'm sorry. I don't know if you recall, but you were very cooperative.
Amanda Brooks I simply do not choose to accept that fact, Walter. Drunk or sober, do you think that for one cotton-picking second... Steve Brooks would ever even consider making love to another man... Iet alone his best friend?
Walter Stone Steve Brooks? No.
Amanda Brooks You still don't believe I'm Steve.
Walter Stone I don't, and I'm gonna tell you why.
Amanda Brooks Three years ago, your birthday. I sent you a little brunette. You called her Aztec.
Walter Stone Hey! Look, I don't know how you know about that. If Steve Brooks did get pregnant, he'd have an abortion.
Amanda Brooks I nearly did.
Walter Stone Why'd you change your mind?
Amanda Brooks You're not gonna believe this, but... there I was, lying on that table... and I had my feet in those stirrupy things... and all of a sudden, it just came to me in a flash... that maybe the only reason I wasn't roasting somewhere in hell was-- was because God wanted me to have this baby.
Walter Stone That's the only reason?
Amanda Brooks And making the Guinness Book of Records.
Walter Stone I don't know. I guess you really are Steve.
Amanda Brooks [Identifying Steve's body in a morgue] God, I look awful.
Sheila Faxton [after Amanda knocks a man out] You talk like a man, you fight like a man. I guess you must have been one.
Arnold Freidkin Have you had experience in advertising?
Amanda Brooks Hire me and I'll get you the Faxton account.
Arnold Freidkin Get me the Faxton account and you're hired.
Amanda Brooks Hire me, I won't tell your wife about apartment "J" on West 57th Street.
Arnold Freidkin My God. What else did Steve tell you?
Amanda Brooks He told me you pay him 200 a year, plus fringes. I'll take 250.
Arnold Freidkin Why should I pay you more than Steve's getting?
Amanda Brooks Steve didn't give you a hard-on.
Amanda Brooks Think I'd look good in something like that?
Margo Brofman There's not much you wouldn't look good in.
Amanda Brooks I bet you say that to all the boys who become girls.
Walter Stone I talked to the doctor today, you know?
Amanda Brooks Oh, yeah? What'd he say?
Walter Stone He's worried about you. Says you got high blood pressure... and... diabetes.
Amanda Brooks I'm a big girl, Walt. Cut to the chase.
Walter Stone He said that if you carry the baby to full term... that there's a possibility that you might...
Amanda Brooks Die? What about the baby, Walter?
Walter Stone Well, see, that's the thing. He said that if you decide not to have the baby, then...
Amanda Brooks Oh, no. I'm having the baby, Walter.
Walter Stone Can we talk about this?
Amanda Brooks No, we can't talk about this. You can't imagine what it's like... to have a life inside you. And it's growing, Walter. It's moving. It lives because I live. And when I die... there's a part of me that... goes on. It's a a truly amazing thing. It is an honest-to-God miracle.
Walter Stone [Amanda is phoning him at work] Hello?
Amanda Brooks Hello? Hey, Walter. How you doin', buddy?
Walter Stone Who's this?
Amanda Brooks Who is this? Okay, look, Walter. I'm gonna try something here. I'm a woman.
Walter Stone Yeah?
Amanda Brooks It's me, Walter. I'm a woman.
Walter Stone Is this Connie?
Amanda Brooks No, it isn't Connie. It's me. Okay. Forget it. I'm a man. I'm Amanda. I'm Steve's sister. Wait till you get a load of me.
Walter Stone Steve doesn't have a sister. Can I talk to Steve, please?
Amanda Brooks You are-- I mean, you can't.
Walter Stone It's after 10:00. Steve hasn't shown up for work.
Amanda Brooks Look, it's really complicated. Why don't you meet me for lunch and I'll explain it to you.
Walter Stone Steve would have told me if he had a sister.
Amanda Brooks No, He wouldn't. I'll meet you at the City Grille at 1:00.
Walter Stone Wait, wait! How I'm gonna know it's you?
Amanda Brooks You can't miss me, pal. I'm blonde, about 5'7". Built like a brick shithouse.
Amanda Brooks Check out the headlights on the blonde. How'd you like to play "hide the salami" with that for about a week? But Not me. You, Walt.
[He doesn't answer]
Amanda Brooks What? You don't think that's a perfectly legitimate question?
Walter Stone Coming from a guy, maybe.
Amanda Brooks You don't think women talk to women that way?
Walter Stone Yeah, I guess so. Sometimes. Some women.
Amanda Brooks So what's wrong with a woman talking to a man that way?
Walter Stone I don't know. Look, I just think that when a man talks to a woman... or a woman talks to a man... it should be more romantic.
Amanda Brooks So women aren't supposed to feel the same things that a man feels? I mean its wrong for them to talk about it? It's okay for a man to say "I'm horny. I'd like to get laid." This is not okay for a woman to say?
Walter Stone Now you sound like Gloria Steinem.
Steve Brooks Where am I?
God Purgatory.
Steve Brooks Where's that?
God Between Heaven and Hell.
Steve Brooks What happens now?
God Well, on one hand, you've earned enough credits to get you into Heaven.
Steve Brooks Oh, thank God.
God God, God: You're welcome.
God On the other hand, you've been consistently rotten to women, you deserve to go straight to Hell.
Steve Brooks That's pretty rotten.
God Perfect record. They all hate you.
Steve Brooks All of them?
God God, God: As far as I know.
Steve Brooks Ugh, you should know, but it's kinda hard for me to believe that there aren't at least a couple of woman...
God Right now, I'll settle for one. So I've decided that you should go back and try to find one female who truly likes Steve Brooks.
God If you find her, you go to Heaven. If you don't, you will spend eternity in Hell.
Steve Brooks Back?
God God, God: Unless you have a better suggestion.
Steve Brooks No, no. Back's fine. Back's terrific.
Margo Brofman Good morning.
Amanda Brooks What's so fucking good about it?
Margo Brofman You're in a great mood. What's the matter? Got your period?
Amanda Brooks I should be so fucking lucky.
Margo Brofman Yeah? What happened?
Amanda Brooks [lights a cigar] It's a long story.
Margo Brofman Just give me the punchline.
Amanda Brooks [puffs] I lost my virginity.
Margo Brofman Obviously without your consent.
Amanda Brooks I passed out; I don't remember anything.
Margo Brofman Who's the unlucky man?
Walter Stone Hi, Margo.
Margo Brofman Walter! It's not exactly Romeo and Juliet, but then I always say, to each his own.
Amanda Brooks Wow, what a beautiful baby.
God God, God: Yes. You did well.
Amanda Brooks Wish I could be there and watch her grow up.
God Oh, you can watch her grow up. But in the meantime you have to decide whether you want to be male...
God ...or a female angel.
Amanda Brooks Oh, hey, now, that's a tough one. Okay if I think about it for a while?
Amanda Brooks [Walter told her she looks red] Probably too much rouge. Gotta be a fucking Rembrandt to put on makeup.
Amanda Brooks [stumbles umpteenth time] Goddamn Italian shoes!
Arnold Freidkin You sound like your brother. Who do you work for?
Amanda Brooks You, I hope.
Amanda Brooks What's the matter?
Steve's Secretary He's really gone.
Amanda Brooks Yeah, it really looks that way, Sugar.
Steve's Secretary He - he used to call me that.
[In tears]
Amanda Brooks [consoling] Jesus, you must have been really crazy about him, huh?
Steve's Secretary I hated him!
