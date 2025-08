Martin Falcon [Martin walks into his house, drunken, to find a group of strangers] Oh great, I'm being robbed again, aren't I? Go Hamlet, kill, kill!

Martin Falcon [Martin realizes his guard dog is soothed by intruders] What have you done to my dog? You broke my dog!

Daryle Shane You have a lovely house sir.

Martin Falcon Thank you. What's, what's the number to the police?

Mooch Shhh! Don't tell him!

Billy [Martin dials] Wait! Before you do that, can you write right here, 'To Billie, I'll never forget last night... '

Martin Falcon [Puts down the phone] Was that you?

Jennie Excuse me sir, are you Martin Falcon?