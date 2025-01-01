Leonard Scruby So you had absolutely no idea your wife was subject to these tendencies?

Roger Miles None whatsoever.

Leonard Scruby Good. And how did you find out?

Roger Miles My son told me.

Leonard Scruby Oh, excellent. What did he say?

Roger Miles She shares a bed with this women.

Leonard Scruby Who is a known Lesbian?

Roger Miles Yes. She got married once.

Leonard Scruby Excuse me?

Roger Miles To another women. Read something about it somewhere. Gay News. Don't know if she's had a divorce.

Leonard Scruby Well, this is most promising. And where has your wife taken the boy?