Bill HooperOh, don't get me wrong, I always endorsed all that. I used to argue Feminism against women. I was such a good boy, you know. I even joined the men's group once. God, that was really depressing. Endless whingeing. It's not like the women's group, they enjoy themselves. They used to meet at our flat. I used to hear them haranging one another or roaring with laughter while I was making the bloody tea. I really envied them. I knew at the time they were right to be angry. They were absolutely justified, never disputed that for a moment. All the same, they really pissed me off.
Bill HooperCouldn't they come up with some sort of compromise?
Roger MilesCompromise? She's taking him to Australia. What sort of compromise do you suggest, Singapore?
Leonard ScrubySo you had absolutely no idea your wife was subject to these tendencies?