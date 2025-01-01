Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films An Awfully Big Adventure An Awfully Big Adventure Movie Quotes

An Awfully Big Adventure Movie Quotes

P.L. O'Hara There have been times when I was close to death. I knew it... felt it... and what I thought was, "I have a son, and it will not be the end of me." But it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
P.L. O'Hara Don't you love me just a bit?
Stella No, I love another.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meredith Potter Does everybody know everybody? Well, if you don't, you will. And you all know me, or what they say about me, and all of that is true. So the thing is, it's a heavy season, and you're all going to have to work very very hard. But you're all the very best people we could find... for the money.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stella It's been awful. There was this man who seduced me. It wasn't my fault.
[shouting into the telephone]
Stella I'm learning, Mother! I'm just bending down to tie a shoelace. Everyone else is waiting around the corner.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dotty Blundell What about Desmond Fairchild? What's your estimation of him?
Stella He's a cunt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose What'll become of her, Bunny?
[Shakes the unconscious Stella]
Rose What will become of you? If you're lucky, you'll end up like me, at least me. I was as silly as you in a lot of ways, still am. A sickness, my girl, being something else.
[Looks around the theatre]
Rose Came to the right place for it, I'll say that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Desmond Fairchild Mr. Potter, I'm having trouble finding my character.
Meredith Potter So I've noticed.
[Turns and leaves]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stella I know other words. Just that no one cares to hear them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
P.L. O'Hara Some disky spirit compels me now to make my dying speech.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stella But Mr. Potter, you haven't seen me act!
Meredith Potter Oh, I rather think I have.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose You can't do anything I don't hear about, not on that motorbike.
[a beat]
Rose You won't find her. Not now.
P.L. O'Hara I might. And I might find him.
Rose How will you know?
P.L. O'Hara I'll know. Little chap, stands like me.
Rose How's that?
P.L. O'Hara Heroical, twice nightly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meredith Potter [During rehearsal] What do you think the play's about, Stella?
Stella [pauses] Love.
Meredith Potter I think it's about Time. I think we're all mourners at a funeral procession and that some of us have simply dropped behind to tie a shoelace. Contact with the beloved is suspended, but the dead are still there, so to those who we think we love, just around a dangerous corner, waiting to be caught up with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more