Meredith PotterDoes everybody know everybody? Well, if you don't, you will. And you all know me, or what they say about me, and all of that is true. So the thing is, it's a heavy season, and you're all going to have to work very very hard. But you're all the very best people we could find... for the money.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
StellaIt's been awful. There was this man who seduced me. It wasn't my fault.
[shouting into the telephone]
StellaI'm learning, Mother! I'm just bending down to tie a shoelace. Everyone else is waiting around the corner.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dotty BlundellWhat about Desmond Fairchild? What's your estimation of him?
StellaHe's a cunt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RoseWhat'll become of her, Bunny?
[Shakes the unconscious Stella]
RoseWhat will become of you? If you're lucky, you'll end up like me, at least me. I was as silly as you in a lot of ways, still am. A sickness, my girl, being something else.
[Looks around the theatre]
RoseCame to the right place for it, I'll say that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Desmond FairchildMr. Potter, I'm having trouble finding my character.
Meredith Potter[During rehearsal]What do you think the play's about, Stella?
Stella[pauses]Love.
Meredith PotterI think it's about Time. I think we're all mourners at a funeral procession and that some of us have simply dropped behind to tie a shoelace. Contact with the beloved is suspended, but the dead are still there, so to those who we think we love, just around a dangerous corner, waiting to be caught up with.