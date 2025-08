Bayard [after Alice falls from the sky and into a flower bed, her Underland friends surround and greet her] Alice.

White Rabbit [hops up to Alice and hugs her arm] Alice! Thank goodness you're finally here!

March Hare It's that girl again!

[the Bandersnatch roars his greeting and pants, smiling at Alice]

Mallymkun [to the Bandersnatch] Don't be nice to her. She's late.

Alice Kingsleigh Have I come at a bad time?

White Queen On the contrary. We were afraid you weren't coming at all.

Alice Kingsleigh What's the matter?

White Rabbit The Hatter's the matter.

Tweedledee Or the matter of the Hatter.

Tweedledum The former.

Tweedledee No, the latter.

White Queen [rolls her eyes] Tweedles.

[gives them a look as if to say, "Get to the point, please."]

Alice Kingsleigh The Hatter?

[the Tweedles nod]

Alice Kingsleigh Yes, I know.

[climbs out of the flower bed and pulls her hair back in a half-up style]

Alice Kingsleigh That's his muchness. That's what makes him so... him.

Tweedledee But he's grown darker. Less dafter.

Tweedledum Denies himself laughter.