Oswaldo MobrayThe man who pulls the lever that breaks your neck will be a dispassionate man. And that dispassion is the very essence of justice. For justice delivered without dispassion is always in danger of not being justice.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth[after hitting Daisy in the stagecoach]Now Daisy, I want us to work out a signal system of communication. When I elbow you real hard in the face, that means "shut up"!
[Ruth gives a look at Warren; they both laugh]
Major Marquis WarrenBeggin' for his life, your boy told me his whole Life Story. And YOU, was in that story General. And when I knew me I had the son, of the Bloody Nigger Killer of Baton Rouge, I knew me I was gonna have some fun! It was COLD the day I killed your boy. And I don't mean snowy mountain in Wyoming cold... Colder than that. And on that cold day, with your boy at the business end of my gun barrel... I made him STRIP. Right down to his bare ass. Then I told him to start walkin'. I walked his naked ass for two hours... 'fore the cold collapsed him. Then he commits to beggin' again. But this time, he wasn't beggin' to go home. He knew he'd never see his home again. And he wasn't beggin' for his life neither, 'cause he knew that was long gone. All he wanted, was a BLANKET. Now don't judge your boy too harshly, General. You ain't never been cold as your boy was that day. You'd be surprised; what a man that cold, would-do-for-a-blanket. You wanna know what your boy did? I pulled my BIG, BLACK, PECKER outta my pants. And I made him crawl in the snow on all fours over to it. Then I grabbed a handful of that black hair at the back of his head... And I stuck my Big Black Johnson right down his goddamn throat! And it was fulla' blood... so it was warm. Oh, you bet your sweet ass it was warm. And Charles Chester Smithers sucked on that warm black dingus for as loong as he could. Hahahaahaha! Startin' to see pictures, ain't ya?
Major Marquis WarrenNow, John Ruth was one mighty, mighty bastard. But the last thang that bastard did before he died was save your life. We gonna die, white boy. We ain't got no say in that. There is one thang left we have to say here; and that's how we kill this bitch. I say shootin's too good for her. John Ruth could'a shot her any where, any time along the way, but John Ruth was "The Hangman," and when "The Hangman" catches you, you don't die by no bullet.
Sheriff Chris MannixAs my first and final act as the Sheriff of Red Rock, I sentence you, Daisy Domergue, to hang by the neck until dead!
NarratorAbout fifteen minutes have passed since we last left our characters. Joe Gage volunteered to take Smithers' dead body outside. Straws were drawn to see who'd help him... O.B. lost. Chris, John Ruth and Oswaldo had a vigorous debate about the legality of the self-defense murder that just transpired. Major Marquis Warren, who was supremely confident about the legality of what just transpired ignored them, sat by himself at the table and drank brandy. Captain Chris Mannix donned the dead General's coat and joined Oswaldo in lighting the candles and lanterns. John Ruth held the door closed while waiting for Joe Gage and O.B. To return. Bob enjoyed a Manzana Roja. Domergue, however, hasn't moved from her spot at the community dinner table since John Ruth uncuffed her. Let's go back a bit... Fifteen minutes ago, Major Warren shot General Smithers in front of everybody. But, about forty seconds before THAT, something equally important happened... but not everybody saw it. While Major Warren was captivating the crowd with tales of Black Dicks in White Mouths, Somebody... poisoned the coffee. And the only one to see him do it, was Domergue. That's why this chapter is called; DOMERGUE's GOT A SECRET.
Major Marquis WarrenI know I'm the only black son of a bitch you ever conversed with, so I'm gonna cut you some slack. But you got no idea what it's like being a black man facin' down America. Only time black folks is safe is when white folks is disarmed. And this letter had the desired effect of disarmin' white folks.
[first lines]
Major Marquis Warren[looks up coolly as a stagecoach pulled by horses approaches]Got room for one more?
Major Marquis WarrenYou wanna know what that sign said, Senior Bob? "No Dogs or Mexicans Allowed." Minnie hung that sign up the day she opened this haberdashery, and it hung over that bar every day until she took it down a little over two years ago. Know why she took it down? She started letting in dogs. Now Minnie like just about everybody, but she sure don't like Mexicans. So when you tell me Minnie went to the northside to visit her mama, well, I find that highly unlikely. But okay, maybe...
[pause]
Major Marquis WarrenBut when you tell me Minnie Mink took the haberdashery, the most precious thing to her in the whole world, and left it in the hands of a goddamn Mexican? Well, that's what I meant in the barn when I said that sure don't sound like Minnie. Now I am calling you a liar, Senor Bob...
Major Marquis WarrenYou see, my mama used to make stew and it always tasted the same, no matter to me. There was another fella on the plantation, Uncle Charley, he made stew, too. And like my mama, I ate his stew from the time I was a whipper 'till I was a full-grown man. And no matter to me, it always tasted like Uncle Charley's stew.
Major Marquis WarrenBut that damn sure is Minnie's stew. So if Minnie is on the northside just visiting her mama for a week, how'd she make the stew this morning? And this...
[Warren touches Sweet Dave's chair]
Major Marquis WarrenThis is Sweet Dave's chair. When I sat in it earlier, I couldn't believe it. Nobody sits in Sweet Dave's chair. This may be Minnie's place, but this is damn sure Sweet Dave's chair. And if he went to the northside, I'm pretty goddamned sure this chair'd be going with him.
[Warren starts taking the blankets and skins off of the top of the chair, revealing a huge blood stain soaked underneath]
[Warren reaches in his pocket and takes out a bloodied piece of paper; he hands it over to Mannix]
Sheriff Chris Mannix"Dear Marquis, I hope this letter finds you in good health and stead. I'm doing fine, although I wish there were more hours in the day. It's just so much to do. Time is changing slowly but surely and it's men like you will make a difference. Your military success is a credit not only to you but to your race as well. I'm very proud every time I hear news of you. We still have a long way to go but hand in hand, I know we'll get there. I just want to let you know you're in my thoughts. Hopefully our paths will cross in the future. Until then I remain your friend. 'Ole Mary Todd is calling, so I guess it must be time for bed. Respectfully, Abraham Lincoln..."
Oswaldo MobrayYOU HAVE TO NAIL IT SHUT! THERE'S A HAMMER AND NAILS BY THE DOOR!
[John Ruth gets the hammer and nails and proceeds to nail the wooden door in]
[singing "Jim Jones at Botany Bay" as she keeps tabs on John Ruth]
Daisy DomergueListen for a moment, lads, and hear me tell m' tale / How o'er the sea from England shore, I was condemned to sail / The jury found me guilty, sir, and said the judge, said he / For life, Jim Jones, I sentence you across the stormy sea. Take my tip before you ship to join the iron gang / Don't be too gay in Botany Bay or else you'll surely hang / Or else you'll surely hang, says he, and after that, Jim Jones / High up... high up upon... high up upon the gallows tree, the crows will pick your bones. You'll have no chance for mischief there, remember what I say / They'll flog the poaching out of you out there in Botany Bay / Waves were high upon the sea, the winds a-pproacing gales / I'd rather drowned in misery than gone to New South Wales. The waves were high upon the seas when the pirates came along / The soldiers on the convict ship were full five hundred strong / They opened fire and somehow drove that pirate ship away / I'd rather joined that pirate ship than gone to Botany Bay. And one dark night, when everything is quiet in the town...
[sees John Ruth and O.B. pouring cups of coffee]
Daisy DomergueI'll kill you bastards one and all, I'll gun the floggers down/ Give them all a little shock, remember what I say / They'll yet regret they sent Jim Jones in chains to Botany Bay.
Daisy DomergueNow day and night the irons clang and like poor galley slaves / Toil and toil and when we die must fill dishonored graves / Bye and bye, I'll break m' chains and to the bush I'll go / And you'll be dead behind me, John, when I get to Mexico.
Major Marquis WarrenCome out of there you bushwhacking sack shooter by the time I count to 3, or I will shoot this bitch in the face.
Sheriff Chris Mannix[Before stepping into the coach, after John Ruth and Major Marquis Warren shake hands on protecting each other's bounties from him]Well, ain't love grand? Y'all wanna lie on the ground and make snow angels together?
Major Marquis WarrenI'm supposed to apologize for killin' Johnny Reb? You joined the war to keep niggers in chains. I joined the war to kill white Southern crackers. And that means killing 'em in any way I can! Shoot 'em, stab 'em, drown 'em, burn 'em, throw a big 'ol rock on their heads! Whatever it took to keep white Southern crackers in the ground, that's what I joined the war to do and that's what I did!
[Warren and Mannix both glare at each other with hate]
Major Marquis WarrenWell, first off, Minnie never struck me as the sentimental type. And secondly, I can't imagine Sweet Dave lifting his fat ass out his chair long enough to fetch well water unless Minnie was laying a frying pan upside his head, let alone take a trip to the north side.
BobWell, that sounds a whole lot like you're calling me a liar, mi negro amigo.
Major Marquis WarrenYeah, it do sound a whole lot like that, don't it? But I still ain't done it yet.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth[throws Mannix a pair of handcuffs at his feet outside the stagecoach]Put them on and come inside.
Sheriff Chris MannixRed Rock is my town now! And I'm gonna enter my town in bounty hunter's chains? NO, SIR! Sorry bushwackers, I ain't entering Red Rock that way. When you finally get to Red Rock, you're going to realize that every goddamn thang I said was right. And I expect you, OB, to tell the townsfolk of Red Rock that John Ruth let their new sheriff freeze to death.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth[turn to Daisy]You know what this is, tramp? It's a letter from Lincoln. It's a letter from Lincoln to him.
[points at the Major]
John 'The Hangman' RuthThey shared a correspondence during the war. They was pen pals. This is just one of the letters.
[Daisy studies the letter and suddenly spits a huge wad on it; Marquis leans over and punches her violently in the face. Daisy falls out of the moving stagecoach with John Ruth shackled with her; they both tumble out in the snow]
Jody[to Smithers]Remember old man, if my sister doesn't make it out of this mountain alive, neither do you.
Major Marquis Warren[to Bob]My theory is you are working with the man that poisoned the coffee, and both of ya'll murdered Minnie, Sweet Dave and who ever else picked this bad luck day to visit Minnie's harberdashery this morning.
Major Marquis WarrenConsidering Minnie's "no hats indoors policy", which if I remember correctly was one of them bar "iron rules". The kind of rule she'd want kept up in her absence. You seem to have a laissez-faire attitude when it comes to the hats.
BobI'm guilty, I have a laissez-faire attitude about the hats. How about we forget about the hats today, considering there's a blizzard going on? And make tomorrow no hat day!
Oswaldo Mobray[interrupting an escalating argument]Gentlemen, Gentlemen, I know Americans aren't apt to let a little thing like an unconditional surrender get in the way of a good war. But I strongly suggest we don't re-stage The Battle of Baton Rouge during a blizzard in Minnie's Haberdashery...
Major Marquis Warren[to Oswaldo aka Pete Hilcox]You keep talkin,' Pete. You're gonna talk yourself to death.
Jody[smiling as he reveals himself at Minnie's haberdashery]I'm Jody. It's a pleasant surprise to find such a warm sanctuary in the middle of such a cold hell.
Sheriff Chris Mannix[grinning]Well, the man in Red Rock's supposed to pay you is me, the new sheriff! So if ya'll wanna get paid, ya'll need to get me to Red Rock!
Major Marquis Warren[after some initial hostility, Warren and Smithers seem to be conversing almost friendly about Smithers' family]Yeah, your boy came up here a few years back. He spoke highly of his mama too.
Oswaldo Mobray[to John Ruth and Daisy]Well, the bar is open! Follow moi...
Major Marquis WarrenMy theory is you're working with the man who poisoned the coffee. And both'a y'all murdered Minnie, Sweet Dave, and whoever else picked this bad-luck day to visit Minnie's Haberdashery this morning. And at some point, y'all intended to bushwhack John Ruth and free Daisy. But you didn't count on the blizzard, and you didn't count on the two of us.
Bob[laughs]You're a real imaginative nigger, ain't you? So, do you intend to murder me based on a far-fetched nigger theory, or can you prove it, cabrón?
Major Marquis Warren[laughs]It ain't so far-fetched, Señor Bob, and it's a little more than a theory.
Oswaldo Mobray[lecturing Daisy]John Ruth wants to take you back to Red Rock to stand trial for murder. And, if... you're found guilty, the people of Red Rock will hang you in the town square. And as the hangman, I will perform the execution. And if all those things end up taking place, that's what civilized society calls "justice". However, if the relatives and the loved ones of the person you murdered were outside that door right now. And after busting down that door, they drug you out in the snow and hung you up by the neck, that, we would be frontier justice. Now the good part about frontier justice, is it's very thirst quenching. The bad part is it's apt to wrong as right!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth[chiming in]Not in your case. In your case, you'd probably have it comin'. But other people, maybe not so much!
Oswaldo MobrayBut ultimately what's the real difference between the two? The real difference is me, the hangman. To me, it doesn't matter what you did. When I hang you, I will get no satisfaction from your death, it's my job! I hang you in Red Rock, I move on to the next town, I hang someone else there. The man who pulls the lever that breaks your neck will be a dispassionate man. And that dispassion is the very essence of justice. For justice delivered without dispassion is always in danger of not being justice.
Daisy DomergueOh, you can kill us all. But you'll never spend a cent of that bounty money. And you'll never leave this mountain alive. 'Cause when that snow melts, the rest of Jody's gang - ALL FIFTEEN OF 'EM - that were waiting in Redrock, are comin' here. Now, let's say you shoot us all. If you really want all that Domergue Gang bounty money, you still gotta get all our corpses into Redrock... and that ain't gonna be so easy. 'Cause I doubt you can drive a four-horse team. Yet that wagon out there is too heavy for a two-horse team; so that means you gonna have to lead a STRING OF HORSES into Redrock. And with that deep snow after a blizzard, you ain't gonna be able to get away with any more than say... one body per horse. So that's YOU, leadin' a string of four horses, into Redrock. And with all them horses, in that snow, and you all by your lonesome... you're gonna be a mite poky. And you're gonna run smack dab into The Domergue Gang. And when those FIFTEEN KILLERS come across YOU in possession of all our dead bodies, they ain't just gonna kill you and that nigger, they're gonna go back Redrock and kill EVERY SON OF A BITCH IN THAT TOWN. You reeally the Sheriff of Redrock? You wanna save the Town? Then SHOOT than nigger dead!
[Warren shoots her, aiming for her head but blowing her toes off instead]
Major Marquis WarrenBut you expect me to believe that Minnie Mink left her Haberdashery, the single most precious thing in the world to her, in the hands of a goddamn Mexican? Well, that what I meant when I said that that sure don't sound like Minnie.
Daisy DomergueWhat do I gotta say? About John Ruth's ravings? He's absolutely right. Me and one of them fellas is in cahoots. We're just waitin' for everybody to go to sleep. That when we're gonna kill y'all.
Sheriff Chris Mannix[as Warren approaches General Smithers]Warren, goddamn it, you leave that old man alone.
[curtains in the stagecoach behind Bob roll up to reveal Warren and Mannix]
Sheriff Chris MannixI do believe they accused you of bein' a kill-crazy nigger who only joined the war to kill white folks, and the whole blue and gray of it all really didn't matter that much to you. And that's why they drummed your black ass out of the cavalry with a yellow stripe down your back. Isn't it, Major?
Sheriff Chris MannixYou killed yourself your share of redskins in your day, didn't you, Black Major? Cavalry tends to look kindly on that.
Joe GageListen, I'm just a cowpuncher. I just, uh, got back from a long drive, and I wasn't just an ass in a saddle this time. I was a partner. First time in my life I made a pretty penny. And, uh, figured I'd come home and spend time with my mother - for Christmas.
Daisy Domergue"The Cause" of a renegade army? Bunch of losers gone loco. You bet I do. You wrapped yourselves up in a rebel flag as an excuse to kill and steal. And this ought to interest you, Warren. In particular, emancipated blacks.
Sheriff Chris MannixAh, them hillbillies went nigger head-hunting. They just never did get 'em the right nigger head, did they?
Major Marquis WarrenNo, they didn't. But it wasn't for lack of trying. Them peckerwoods left their homes and families, and come up this snowy mountain looking for me and fortune. Ain't none of 'em found fortune.