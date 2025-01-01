Menu
The Hateful Eight Movie Quotes

[Major Warren shoots Daisy in the foot after she tells Chris Mannix to shoot him]
Daisy Domergue [screaming] OH, JESUS CHRIST!
Major Marquis Warren OHHH, you believe in Jesus now, huh, bitch? GOOD, 'CAUSE YOU 'BOUT TO MEET HIM!
Oswaldo Mobray The man who pulls the lever that breaks your neck will be a dispassionate man. And that dispassion is the very essence of justice. For justice delivered without dispassion is always in danger of not being justice.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth You only need to hang mean bastards, but mean bastards you need to hang!
Major Marquis Warren Move a little strange, you're gonna get a bullet. Not a warning, not a question...
[pause]
Major Marquis Warren A bullet!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Yeah, Warren, that's the problem with old men. You can kick 'em down the stairs and say it's a accident but you can't just shoot 'em.
Sheriff Chris Mannix Now throw out your pistol!
[Jody throws out pistol]
Major Marquis Warren I bet he got another one.
Sheriff Chris Mannix Now throw out your other pistol!
Jody I ain't got another pistol!
Major Marquis Warren Well, you better shit another pistol out your ass! 'Cause if you don't throw one out here in the next two seconds, we gon' kill this bitch!
[Jody throws out another pistol]
Major Marquis Warren When the handbill says "dead or alive", the rest of us just shoot you in the back from up on top a perch somewhere and bring you in dead over a saddle.
[pause]
Major Marquis Warren But when John Ruth the Hangman catches you...
[Warren winks]
Major Marquis Warren You hang!
Daisy Domergue [smiles] When you get to hell, John, tell them Daisy sent you...
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [about bounty hunting] No one said this job was supposed to be easy.
Major Marquis Warren Nobody said it's supposed to be that hard, neither!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [after hitting Daisy in the stagecoach] Now Daisy, I want us to work out a signal system of communication. When I elbow you real hard in the face, that means "shut up"!
[Ruth gives a look at Warren; they both laugh]
Major Marquis Warren Beggin' for his life, your boy told me his whole Life Story. And YOU, was in that story General. And when I knew me I had the son, of the Bloody Nigger Killer of Baton Rouge, I knew me I was gonna have some fun! It was COLD the day I killed your boy. And I don't mean snowy mountain in Wyoming cold... Colder than that. And on that cold day, with your boy at the business end of my gun barrel... I made him STRIP. Right down to his bare ass. Then I told him to start walkin'. I walked his naked ass for two hours... 'fore the cold collapsed him. Then he commits to beggin' again. But this time, he wasn't beggin' to go home. He knew he'd never see his home again. And he wasn't beggin' for his life neither, 'cause he knew that was long gone. All he wanted, was a BLANKET. Now don't judge your boy too harshly, General. You ain't never been cold as your boy was that day. You'd be surprised; what a man that cold, would-do-for-a-blanket. You wanna know what your boy did? I pulled my BIG, BLACK, PECKER outta my pants. And I made him crawl in the snow on all fours over to it. Then I grabbed a handful of that black hair at the back of his head... And I stuck my Big Black Johnson right down his goddamn throat! And it was fulla' blood... so it was warm. Oh, you bet your sweet ass it was warm. And Charles Chester Smithers sucked on that warm black dingus for as loong as he could. Hahahaahaha! Startin' to see pictures, ain't ya?
Minnie Mink Hey, Dave, ask me if my ass is fat!
Sweet Dave What?
Minnie Mink Ask me if my ass is fat!
Sweet Dave It is.
Minnie Mink I said ask me.
Sweet Dave Why?
Minnie Mink Just do it!
Sweet Dave Is your ass fat?
Minnie Mink Oui. Look at that y'all, I can speak French.
Sheriff Chris Mannix The nigger in the stable has a letter from Abraham Lincoln?
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [to Major Warren] Major Marquis Warren, this here is Daisy Domergue.
[to Daisy]
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Domergue, to you, this is Major Warren.
Daisy Domergue Howdy, nigger.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [to Major Warren, laughing] She's a pepper, ain't she?
[to Daisy]
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Now, girl, don't you know darkies don't like being called niggers no more? They find it offensive.
Daisy Domergue I've been called worse.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Now that, I can believe.
Sheriff Chris Mannix May I sit down, sir?
General Sandy Smithers According to the Yankees, it's a free country.
Major Marquis Warren [about Daisy as she's laying on the floor] No, don't shoot her!
Sheriff Chris Mannix Why the hell not?
Major Marquis Warren [stutters] John Ruth...
[long pause]
Major Marquis Warren Now, John Ruth was one mighty, mighty bastard. But the last thang that bastard did before he died was save your life. We gonna die, white boy. We ain't got no say in that. There is one thang left we have to say here; and that's how we kill this bitch. I say shootin's too good for her. John Ruth could'a shot her any where, any time along the way, but John Ruth was "The Hangman," and when "The Hangman" catches you, you don't die by no bullet.
[pause]
Major Marquis Warren When "The Hangman" catches you...
[slight pause]
Major Marquis Warren ... you hang!
Sheriff Chris Mannix [grinning wide] You only need to hang mean bastards, but mean bastards you need to hang!
[Mannix and Warren look over at Daisy and laugh gleefully as she glances up at both of them with an agonizing expression on her face; she knows they're about to hang her]
Sheriff Chris Mannix Well, cut my legs off and call me Shorty!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [From trailer] This here is Daisy Domergue.
[Daisy waves to people in the haberdashery]
John 'The Hangman' Ruth She's wanted dead or alive for murder. When that sun comes out, I'm taking this woman to hang!
[Daisy mockingly performs a hanging motion on herself]
John 'The Hangman' Ruth There anybody here committed to stopping me from doing that?
Sheriff Chris Mannix As my first and final act as the Sheriff of Red Rock, I sentence you, Daisy Domergue, to hang by the neck until dead!
Narrator About fifteen minutes have passed since we last left our characters. Joe Gage volunteered to take Smithers' dead body outside. Straws were drawn to see who'd help him... O.B. lost. Chris, John Ruth and Oswaldo had a vigorous debate about the legality of the self-defense murder that just transpired. Major Marquis Warren, who was supremely confident about the legality of what just transpired ignored them, sat by himself at the table and drank brandy. Captain Chris Mannix donned the dead General's coat and joined Oswaldo in lighting the candles and lanterns. John Ruth held the door closed while waiting for Joe Gage and O.B. To return. Bob enjoyed a Manzana Roja. Domergue, however, hasn't moved from her spot at the community dinner table since John Ruth uncuffed her. Let's go back a bit... Fifteen minutes ago, Major Warren shot General Smithers in front of everybody. But, about forty seconds before THAT, something equally important happened... but not everybody saw it. While Major Warren was captivating the crowd with tales of Black Dicks in White Mouths, Somebody... poisoned the coffee. And the only one to see him do it, was Domergue. That's why this chapter is called; DOMERGUE's GOT A SECRET.
Major Marquis Warren I know I'm the only black son of a bitch you ever conversed with, so I'm gonna cut you some slack. But you got no idea what it's like being a black man facin' down America. Only time black folks is safe is when white folks is disarmed. And this letter had the desired effect of disarmin' white folks.
[first lines]
Major Marquis Warren [looks up coolly as a stagecoach pulled by horses approaches] Got room for one more?
Jody How ya doin', dummy?
Daisy Domergue Better... now that I see your ugly face!
Joe Gage A bastard's work is never done.
Oswaldo Mobray [about paying Mannix bounties] We could give him Marco. Bob's real name is Marco the Mexican. He's worth $12,000.
Major Marquis Warren [points his gun towards Bob's body] Wait. That's Marco the Mexican?
Oswaldo Mobray [nods] Precisely, yeah.
Major Marquis Warren [chuckles] Shit, after I blowed his face off; "Marco" ain't worth a "peso"!
[bursts out laughing]
Major Marquis Warren [interrogating Bob about Minnie's whereabouts] How long did you say you was working with Minnie?
Bob Four months...
Major Marquis Warren Hmm. See, if you would have been here two and a half years ago, you'd know about that sign that used to hang up over the bar. Minnie ever mention that to you?
Bob No.
Major Marquis Warren You wanna know what that sign said, Senior Bob? "No Dogs or Mexicans Allowed." Minnie hung that sign up the day she opened this haberdashery, and it hung over that bar every day until she took it down a little over two years ago. Know why she took it down? She started letting in dogs. Now Minnie like just about everybody, but she sure don't like Mexicans. So when you tell me Minnie went to the northside to visit her mama, well, I find that highly unlikely. But okay, maybe...
[pause]
Major Marquis Warren But when you tell me Minnie Mink took the haberdashery, the most precious thing to her in the whole world, and left it in the hands of a goddamn Mexican? Well, that's what I meant in the barn when I said that sure don't sound like Minnie. Now I am calling you a liar, Senor Bob...
[pause]
Major Marquis Warren And if you're lying, which you are, then you killed Minnie...
[Warren suddenly shoots Bob in the chest]
Major Marquis Warren And Sweet Dave!
[Warren shoots Bob again. Bob falls to the floor dead. Warren walks over to Bob's body with his two guns and shoots his head off]
Major Marquis Warren Two measly bullets and there goes Senor Bob!
General Sandy Smithers I don't know that nigger. But I know he's a nigger. And that's all I need to know.
Major Marquis Warren [to Joe Gage, Bob and Oswaldo] It's the stew that's got me thinking.
[to Bob]
Major Marquis Warren Now how long did you say Minnie's been gone, a week?
Bob Si.
Major Marquis Warren You see, my mama used to make stew and it always tasted the same, no matter to me. There was another fella on the plantation, Uncle Charley, he made stew, too. And like my mama, I ate his stew from the time I was a whipper 'till I was a full-grown man. And no matter to me, it always tasted like Uncle Charley's stew.
[pause]
Major Marquis Warren Now I ain't had Minnie's stew in like six months, so I ain't no expert...
[Warren points towards the pot of stew]
Major Marquis Warren But that damn sure is Minnie's stew. So if Minnie is on the northside just visiting her mama for a week, how'd she make the stew this morning? And this...
[Warren touches Sweet Dave's chair]
Major Marquis Warren This is Sweet Dave's chair. When I sat in it earlier, I couldn't believe it. Nobody sits in Sweet Dave's chair. This may be Minnie's place, but this is damn sure Sweet Dave's chair. And if he went to the northside, I'm pretty goddamned sure this chair'd be going with him.
[Warren starts taking the blankets and skins off of the top of the chair, revealing a huge blood stain soaked underneath]
Sheriff Chris Mannix [to Warren] What's in the chair?
Major Marquis Warren Just what I thought. Sweet Dave's goddamn blood!
Jody [suddenly revealing himself from underneath the floorboards aiming his gun up at Warren] SAY ADIOS TO YOUR HUEVOS!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth One of them fellas is not... what he says he is.
Major Marquis Warren [narrating]
[from trailer]
Major Marquis Warren Now, what would make a man brave a blizzard and kill in cold blood? I'm sure I don't know! You'd be surprised what a man would do...
[pauses and laughs]
Major Marquis Warren Starting to see pictures, ain't ya?
[repeated line]
Sheriff Chris Mannix Well, I'll be double-dog damned!
[last lines]
Sheriff Chris Mannix Hey. Can I see that Lincoln letter?
[Warren reaches in his pocket and takes out a bloodied piece of paper; he hands it over to Mannix]
Sheriff Chris Mannix "Dear Marquis, I hope this letter finds you in good health and stead. I'm doing fine, although I wish there were more hours in the day. It's just so much to do. Time is changing slowly but surely and it's men like you will make a difference. Your military success is a credit not only to you but to your race as well. I'm very proud every time I hear news of you. We still have a long way to go but hand in hand, I know we'll get there. I just want to let you know you're in my thoughts. Hopefully our paths will cross in the future. Until then I remain your friend. 'Ole Mary Todd is calling, so I guess it must be time for bed. Respectfully, Abraham Lincoln..."
[long pause]
Sheriff Chris Mannix "'Ole Mary Todd..."
[smiles weakly]
Sheriff Chris Mannix That's a nice touch.
Major Marquis Warren [chuckles] Thanks.
[Mannix takes the letter and crumples it up; he tosses it on the floor nearby]
Oswaldo Mobray [smiles] Well, well, well! Looks like Minnie's Haberdashery's about to get cosy for the next few days.
[sips his hot coffee and smirks]
Sheriff Chris Mannix Yes, it does...
Bob Are you actually accusing me of murder?
Major Marquis Warren [chuckles] The way I see it, Senior Bob, is whoever is working with her...
[referring to Daisy]
Major Marquis Warren ... ain't who they say they is, and if it's you, then Minnie and her man ain't at her mama's. They laying out back there dead somewhere.
[to Oswaldo]
Major Marquis Warren Or if it's you, little British man, the real Oswaldo Mobray's laying in a ditch somewhere and you're just an English fella passin' off his papers.
Sheriff Chris Mannix Or we go by my theory which is the ugliest guy did it...
[turns to Joe Gage and points his gun at him]
Sheriff Chris Mannix ... which makes it you, Joe Gage!
Sheriff Chris Mannix Like I said, friend, you got me at a bit of a disadvantage!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Keeping you at a disadvantage is an advantage I intend to keep.
Oswaldo Mobray [to Mannix about hanging women] Well, 'till they invent a trigger a woman can't pull, if you're a hang man, you're going to hang woman!
Oswaldo Mobray [John Ruth pounds on the haberdashery door]
[shouting from inside]
Oswaldo Mobray YOU HAVE TO KICK IT OPEN!
Joe Gage [shouting from inside] The door isn't open!
Daisy Domergue [shouting from outside] What?
Oswaldo Mobray KICK IT OPEN!
Joe Gage [John Ruth kicks the door open] Shut that door! It's a goddamn blizzard out there!
Oswaldo Mobray You have to close the door!
Joe Gage You have to nail it shut!
Oswaldo Mobray You have to- you have to nail it shut! HOLD IT SHUT!
Joe Gage There's a hammer and nails by the door!
Oswaldo Mobray YOU HAVE TO NAIL IT SHUT! THERE'S A HAMMER AND NAILS BY THE DOOR!
[John Ruth gets the hammer and nails and proceeds to nail the wooden door in]
[singing "Jim Jones at Botany Bay" as she keeps tabs on John Ruth]
Daisy Domergue Listen for a moment, lads, and hear me tell m' tale / How o'er the sea from England shore, I was condemned to sail / The jury found me guilty, sir, and said the judge, said he / For life, Jim Jones, I sentence you across the stormy sea. Take my tip before you ship to join the iron gang / Don't be too gay in Botany Bay or else you'll surely hang / Or else you'll surely hang, says he, and after that, Jim Jones / High up... high up upon... high up upon the gallows tree, the crows will pick your bones. You'll have no chance for mischief there, remember what I say / They'll flog the poaching out of you out there in Botany Bay / Waves were high upon the sea, the winds a-pproacing gales / I'd rather drowned in misery than gone to New South Wales. The waves were high upon the seas when the pirates came along / The soldiers on the convict ship were full five hundred strong / They opened fire and somehow drove that pirate ship away / I'd rather joined that pirate ship than gone to Botany Bay. And one dark night, when everything is quiet in the town...
[sees John Ruth and O.B. pouring cups of coffee]
Daisy Domergue I'll kill you bastards one and all, I'll gun the floggers down/ Give them all a little shock, remember what I say / They'll yet regret they sent Jim Jones in chains to Botany Bay.
[John Ruth walks up to her with coffee]
John 'The Hangman' Ruth That's the one you like to sing in the stagecoach, huh?
Daisy Domergue Yeah.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth It's kind of pretty. Got another verse to it?
[takes a sip of the coffee]
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Well, go ahead. Sing it.
Daisy Domergue [smiles coyly] Whatever you say, John.
[returns to singing]
Daisy Domergue Now day and night the irons clang and like poor galley slaves / Toil and toil and when we die must fill dishonored graves / Bye and bye, I'll break m' chains and to the bush I'll go / And you'll be dead behind me, John, when I get to Mexico.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Give me that guitar!
[rips the guitar out of Daisy's hands]
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Music time's over!
[proceeds to smash the guitar against a support beam]
Sheriff Chris Mannix 'Cause when niggers are scared that's when white folks are safe!
Daisy Domergue [after Warren hits her in the face for spitting a huge wad on his "Lincoln letter"] Is this the way niggers treat their ladies?
Major Marquis Warren [angrily makes a snowball] You are *NOT* a GODDAMNED *LADY!*
[he throws the snowball at her]
Major Marquis Warren [to the men about Daisy] What charms this bitch got to make a man brave a blizzard and kill in cold blood? I'm sure I dunno.
Major Marquis Warren [to Oswaldo, Bob and Joe Gage] So John Ruth's trying to hang your woman, so you kill him. Okay, maybe. But OB wasn't hangin' nobody...
Sheriff Chris Mannix [nods] He damn sure wasn't!
Major Marquis Warren But he's sure enough laying over there dead now, ain't he?
Sheriff Chris Mannix He damn sure is, you sons-of-bitches!
Major Marquis Warren Just like any one of us who would have drank that coffee...
Sheriff Chris Mannix Like me, Goddamn it!
Oswaldo Mobray Gentlemen, I know Americans aren't apt to let a little thing like unconditional surrender get in the way of a good war...
Joe Gage [confessing to Warren and Mannix] Stop! Alright, I did it! It was me, I poisoned the coffee.
Sheriff Chris Mannix [laughs shockingly while pointing his gun at Gage] I FUCKIN' KNEW IT! OHHH, YOU'RE GONNA DIE NOW, YOU MURDERING BASTARD!
[turns to Warren]
Sheriff Chris Mannix Major Warren, please let me send this ugly son of a bitch to hell!
[to Joe Gage]
Sheriff Chris Mannix You killed OB. He's worth ten of you! Warren, can I kill him?
Major Marquis Warren Come out of there you bushwhacking sack shooter by the time I count to 3, or I will shoot this bitch in the face.
Sheriff Chris Mannix [Before stepping into the coach, after John Ruth and Major Marquis Warren shake hands on protecting each other's bounties from him] Well, ain't love grand? Y'all wanna lie on the ground and make snow angels together?
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [about Mannix] If he's a goddamn sheriff, then I'm a monkey's uncle!
Daisy Domergue Good, then you can go share bananas with your nigger friend in the stable!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [to Joe Gage] Ain't no way I'm spending a couple of nights under a roof with somebody I don't know who they are... so who are you?
Sweet Dave [about having Bob watching him play chess with General Smithers] I like whipping this old man's ass in front of an audience.
General Sandy Smithers You ain't whipping shit!
Oswaldo Mobray [to Ruth about taking his gun] Precautions must be taken because life is too sweet to lose!
O.B Jackson [after busting in the haberdashery out of the blizzard] I AIN'T NEVER GOIN' OUT IN THAT SHIT EVER AGAIN!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [to Warren] What's Wellenbeck?
Sheriff Chris Mannix You ain't never heard of Wellenbeck Prisoner of War camp, West Virginia?
John 'The Hangman' Ruth No, Reb. I ain't never heard of it!
[to Warren]
John 'The Hangman' Ruth You bust out?
Sheriff Chris Mannix Oh, Major Marquis did more than just bust out. Major Marquis had a bright idea. So bright you have to wonder why ain't nobody never thought about it before!
[to Warren]
Sheriff Chris Mannix Tell John Ruth your bright idea...
Major Marquis Warren [smirks] Well, the whole damn place was just made out of kindling.
[pause]
Major Marquis Warren So I burnt it down!
[Warren, John Ruth and Daisy all burst out in laughter; Mannix frowns in anger]
Sheriff Chris Mannix There was a rookie regiment there spending the overnight in the camp! 47 men, BURNT TO A CRISP! Southern youth, farmer's sons, cream of the crop...
Major Marquis Warren And I say let 'em burn!
[Mannix looks at Warren with shock and disgust]
Major Marquis Warren I'm supposed to apologize for killin' Johnny Reb? You joined the war to keep niggers in chains. I joined the war to kill white Southern crackers. And that means killing 'em in any way I can! Shoot 'em, stab 'em, drown 'em, burn 'em, throw a big 'ol rock on their heads! Whatever it took to keep white Southern crackers in the ground, that's what I joined the war to do and that's what I did!
[Warren and Mannix both glare at each other with hate]
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [to Warren in the stagecoach] So what happened to your horse?
Major Marquis Warren He was pretty old. I done had him for a bit. When the weather took a turn for the worse, it got too much for him.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth That's too bad.
Major Marquis Warren Yes, it is. Me and 'ol Lash rode alotta miles together. You might say he was my best friend, if I considered stupid animals friends, which I don't.
[pause]
Major Marquis Warren Never the less, I'm gonna miss him.
Major Marquis Warren Are you calling me a liar?
Major Marquis Warren Well, not yet I ain't. Just sounds peculiar is all.
Bob What sounds peculiar?
Major Marquis Warren Well, first off, Minnie never struck me as the sentimental type. And secondly, I can't imagine Sweet Dave lifting his fat ass out his chair long enough to fetch well water unless Minnie was laying a frying pan upside his head, let alone take a trip to the north side.
Bob Well, that sounds a whole lot like you're calling me a liar, mi negro amigo.
Major Marquis Warren Yeah, it do sound a whole lot like that, don't it? But I still ain't done it yet.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [throws Mannix a pair of handcuffs at his feet outside the stagecoach] Put them on and come inside.
Sheriff Chris Mannix [grabs the handcuffs and throws them back at Ruth] Nope!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [stares at him] Then you'll freeze.
Sheriff Chris Mannix Then you'll hang!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [chuckles] How so?
Sheriff Chris Mannix [to OB who's sitting on the stagecoach] Stagecoach driver, could you come down here and join us?
O.B Jackson I gotta hold these horses. I can hear you just fine from up here.
Sheriff Chris Mannix You just heard me tell this fella that I'm the new sheriff of Red Rock, right?
O.B Jackson Yeah.
Sheriff Chris Mannix Red Rock is my town now! And I'm gonna enter my town in bounty hunter's chains? NO, SIR! Sorry bushwackers, I ain't entering Red Rock that way. When you finally get to Red Rock, you're going to realize that every goddamn thang I said was right. And I expect you, OB, to tell the townsfolk of Red Rock that John Ruth let their new sheriff freeze to death.
[to John Ruth]
Sheriff Chris Mannix There ain't no bounty on my head, bushwacker. You let me die, that's murder!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Major Marquis Warren [says coolly as he sits at the table and loads his gun] Let's slow it down. Let's slow it waaaay down...
John 'The Hangman' Ruth You got business in Red Rock?
Sheriff Chris Mannix [smiles] Yes, I do!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth What?
Sheriff Chris Mannix [smiles wider] I'm the new sheriff!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [scoffs] Horseshit.
Sheriff Chris Mannix [keeps grinning] 'Fraid not!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [while reading Warren's "Lincoln Letter"] "Ole Mary Todd's calling, so I guess it must be time for bed."
[pause]
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Ole Mary Todd...
[to Warren]
John 'The Hangman' Ruth That gets me.
Major Marquis Warren [smiles warmly] That gets me, too.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [turn to Daisy] You know what this is, tramp? It's a letter from Lincoln. It's a letter from Lincoln to him.
[points at the Major]
John 'The Hangman' Ruth They shared a correspondence during the war. They was pen pals. This is just one of the letters.
[Daisy studies the letter and suddenly spits a huge wad on it; Marquis leans over and punches her violently in the face. Daisy falls out of the moving stagecoach with John Ruth shackled with her; they both tumble out in the snow]
Major Marquis Warren [after Mannix saves his life] Chris Mannix, I may have misjudged you!
Major Marquis Warren [to Ruth] Bringing desperate men in alive is a good way to get yourself dead.
Jody [to Smithers] Remember old man, if my sister doesn't make it out of this mountain alive, neither do you.
Major Marquis Warren [to Bob] My theory is you are working with the man that poisoned the coffee, and both of ya'll murdered Minnie, Sweet Dave and who ever else picked this bad luck day to visit Minnie's harberdashery this morning.
[pause]
Major Marquis Warren And at some point, ya'll intended to bushwack John Ruth and free Daisy.
[Warren stands by Mannix]
Major Marquis Warren But you didn't count on the blizzard... and you didn't count on the two of us.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [spitting out the coffee] Jesus Christ, that's awful! What did that Mexican fellow do, soak his old socks in the pot?
Oswaldo Mobray I think we all felt the same way, but were a little too polite to say something.
Jody The name of the game here is patience.
Major Marquis Warren Lot of hats, Senior Bob.
Bob Huh?
Major Marquis Warren Considering Minnie's "no hats indoors policy", which if I remember correctly was one of them bar "iron rules". The kind of rule she'd want kept up in her absence. You seem to have a laissez-faire attitude when it comes to the hats.
Bob I'm guilty, I have a laissez-faire attitude about the hats. How about we forget about the hats today, considering there's a blizzard going on? And make tomorrow no hat day!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth What's your name, buster?
Oswaldo Mobray [smiles] Well, it certainly isn't Buster. It's Oswaldo Mobray...
Joe Gage You know... looks can be deceiving.
Daisy Domergue Good one, Warren! Talk that sass, nigger, talk that sass!
Sheriff Chris Mannix [to the table] Well I'll tell you like the Lord told John, a letter from Abraham Lincoln wouldn't have that kinda effect on me. I might let a whore piss on it.
Daisy Domergue I spit on it.
Sheriff Chris Mannix Good for you, sister!
Sheriff Chris Mannix WHOO HAW! Now we're talkin'!
Major Marquis Warren [to John Ruth about Daisy and Mannix] You think I'm in cahoots with that fella or her?
John 'The Hangman' Ruth That's my problem, boy, I don't know!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth One of them fellas'll kill everybody in here...
Oswaldo Mobray [interrupting an escalating argument] Gentlemen, Gentlemen, I know Americans aren't apt to let a little thing like an unconditional surrender get in the way of a good war. But I strongly suggest we don't re-stage The Battle of Baton Rouge during a blizzard in Minnie's Haberdashery...
Major Marquis Warren [to Oswaldo aka Pete Hilcox] You keep talkin,' Pete. You're gonna talk yourself to death.
Jody [smiling as he reveals himself at Minnie's haberdashery] I'm Jody. It's a pleasant surprise to find such a warm sanctuary in the middle of such a cold hell.
Major Marquis Warren That blanket was just a heart breakin' liar's promise.
Joe Gage [to Sheriff Mannix as he jumps up and quickly lifts his hands above his head in slow motion] I AIN'T GOT NO GU-U-U-N, SHER-R-RIF-F-F-F!
[Mannix motions his gun at Joe Gage but doesn't shoot him, seeing that he truthfully isn't armed; Mannix then glances around the room with total panic and confusion]
Sheriff Chris Mannix [to John Ruth and Warren] So, what's goin' on? Are ya'll having a bounty hunter's picnic? Nevermind! You're takin' in three dead bodies and her into Red Rock to get paid, ain't ya?
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Yeah.
Sheriff Chris Mannix [grinning] Well, the man in Red Rock's supposed to pay you is me, the new sheriff! So if ya'll wanna get paid, ya'll need to get me to Red Rock!
Major Marquis Warren [after some initial hostility, Warren and Smithers seem to be conversing almost friendly about Smithers' family] Yeah, your boy came up here a few years back. He spoke highly of his mama too.
General Sandy Smithers You knew my boy?
Major Marquis Warren Do I know him? Yeah.
[laughs]
Major Marquis Warren Yeah, I knew him.
General Sandy Smithers [coldly] You did not know my boy.
Major Marquis Warren [shrugs] Suit yourself.
[gets up to leave]
General Sandy Smithers [grabs Warren by the arm, pleadingly] Did you know my son?
Major Marquis Warren I know the day he died. Do you?
General Sandy Smithers No.
Major Marquis Warren You wanna know what day that was?
General Sandy Smithers Yes.
Major Marquis Warren The day he met me.
[slowly draws one of his guns and places it within Smithers' reach]
[commanding the horses to charge near Minnie's Haberdashery]
O.B Jackson GET IN, BOYS!
Daisy Domergue [screams furiously as Warren throws the handcuff key in the furnace] YOU GODDAMNED BLACK BASTARD!
Major Marquis Warren [after Daisy stops moving from being hung] That was a nice dance.
Sheriff Chris Mannix It sure was pretty!
Oswaldo Mobray [to John Ruth and Daisy] Well, the bar is open! Follow moi...
Major Marquis Warren My theory is you're working with the man who poisoned the coffee. And both'a y'all murdered Minnie, Sweet Dave, and whoever else picked this bad-luck day to visit Minnie's Haberdashery this morning. And at some point, y'all intended to bushwhack John Ruth and free Daisy. But you didn't count on the blizzard, and you didn't count on the two of us.
[indicating Chris Mannix and himself]
Major Marquis Warren That's as far as I got. How am I doin'?
Bob [laughs] You're a real imaginative nigger, ain't you? So, do you intend to murder me based on a far-fetched nigger theory, or can you prove it, cabrón?
Major Marquis Warren [laughs] It ain't so far-fetched, Señor Bob, and it's a little more than a theory.
Oswaldo Mobray [lecturing Daisy] John Ruth wants to take you back to Red Rock to stand trial for murder. And, if... you're found guilty, the people of Red Rock will hang you in the town square. And as the hangman, I will perform the execution. And if all those things end up taking place, that's what civilized society calls "justice". However, if the relatives and the loved ones of the person you murdered were outside that door right now. And after busting down that door, they drug you out in the snow and hung you up by the neck, that, we would be frontier justice. Now the good part about frontier justice, is it's very thirst quenching. The bad part is it's apt to wrong as right!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [chiming in] Not in your case. In your case, you'd probably have it comin'. But other people, maybe not so much!
Oswaldo Mobray But ultimately what's the real difference between the two? The real difference is me, the hangman. To me, it doesn't matter what you did. When I hang you, I will get no satisfaction from your death, it's my job! I hang you in Red Rock, I move on to the next town, I hang someone else there. The man who pulls the lever that breaks your neck will be a dispassionate man. And that dispassion is the very essence of justice. For justice delivered without dispassion is always in danger of not being justice.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Amen!
Major Marquis Warren That's the thing about war Mannix, people die.
Six-Horse Judy [introducing the passengers who are actually the Domergue gang] Minnie, these are the passengers.
Minnie Mink [smiles] Well, that ain't good enough. Take away them rags. Let's see some faces, let's hear some names!
Sheriff Chris Mannix [to Warren] I ain't dead yet, ya black bastard!
Major Marquis Warren You keep talking, Pete, and you're gonna talk yourself to death.
Major Marquis Warren [as he and Chris Mannix are hanging hanging Daisy]
[laughs]
Major Marquis Warren Hang on, Daisy!
Jody Now do you have any reason why you would want to interfere with me saving my sister from a hangman's rope?
General Sandy Smithers No.
Jody You don't?
General Sandy Smithers No I don't.
Jody You sure you don't? I mean we did just kill Minnie and Sweet Dave. And you and Sweet Dave looked mighty chummy over there.
General Sandy Smithers I just met these people, I don't give a damn about them! Or you, or your sister. Or any other son of a bitch in Wyoming for that matter.
Jody [menacingly] That is a GOOD answer, old man.
Major Marquis Warren [Warren is shown trying to get his gun; General Smithers retrieves his gun quicker, pointing it at Warren] Whoo...!
[Warren puts his gun back on his hip while chuckling nervously and coolly at the camera]
Sheriff Chris Mannix Well remind me, why we wouldn't just kill y'all, and cash in?
Daisy Domergue Oh, you can kill us all. But you'll never spend a cent of that bounty money. And you'll never leave this mountain alive. 'Cause when that snow melts, the rest of Jody's gang - ALL FIFTEEN OF 'EM - that were waiting in Redrock, are comin' here. Now, let's say you shoot us all. If you really want all that Domergue Gang bounty money, you still gotta get all our corpses into Redrock... and that ain't gonna be so easy. 'Cause I doubt you can drive a four-horse team. Yet that wagon out there is too heavy for a two-horse team; so that means you gonna have to lead a STRING OF HORSES into Redrock. And with that deep snow after a blizzard, you ain't gonna be able to get away with any more than say... one body per horse. So that's YOU, leadin' a string of four horses, into Redrock. And with all them horses, in that snow, and you all by your lonesome... you're gonna be a mite poky. And you're gonna run smack dab into The Domergue Gang. And when those FIFTEEN KILLERS come across YOU in possession of all our dead bodies, they ain't just gonna kill you and that nigger, they're gonna go back Redrock and kill EVERY SON OF A BITCH IN THAT TOWN. You reeally the Sheriff of Redrock? You wanna save the Town? Then SHOOT than nigger dead!
[Warren shoots her, aiming for her head but blowing her toes off instead]
Daisy Domergue Jesus Christ!
Major Marquis Warren Ohohoo! You believe in Jesus now, huh bitch? Well good. 'Cause you 'bout to meet him!
Six-Horse Judy Hi-ya, Minnie!
Major Marquis Warren Circumstances caused us to take the long way around. My horse couldn't make it.
Oswaldo Mobray [laughs] Jolly good!
Major Marquis Warren [to Daisy] Gimme that fucking gun! Don't test me, bitch!
Daisy Domergue [to Maj. Marquis Warren] Howdy nigger!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Don't you know the darkies don't like to be called that no more? They find that offensive
Daisy Domergue I've been called worse.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [laughs] That I can believe!
Sheriff Chris Mannix Hold it, Warren. Seeing how she ain't got nothin' to sell, I'm kinda curious about her sales pitch. Humor me.
[to Daisy]
Sheriff Chris Mannix Alright, b-b-bitch. What's... your... deal?
Major Marquis Warren [in slow motion] You gon' make a deal with this diabolical bitch?
Jody [to Minnie] Judy said something about the best coffee in the world?
Oswaldo Mobray [smiles] Yes, I do believe Judy did say something about the best coffee in the world!
Minnie Mink [laughs] Well, I don't know 'bout all that. But I'll tell ya what it is: it's hot and it's strong and it's good! And in this snow it sure enough warms your ass up!
Major Marquis Warren General Sanford Smithers? Battle of Baton Rouge?
General Sandy Smithers [to Mannix] Inform the nigger in the cavalry officer's uniform that I had a division of Confederates under my command... in Baton Rouge!
Sheriff Chris Mannix [stands up] MAJOR NIGGER! General Smithers wishes me to inform you...
Major Marquis Warren [raises hand] I heard him, hillbilly! Inform this old cracker that I was in Baton Rouge also... on the other side.
Sheriff Chris Mannix Oh, that's interesting.
[to Smithers]
Sheriff Chris Mannix General Smithers, he said he was also in Baton Rouge on the other side...
General Sandy Smithers Captain Mannix! Tell the nigger that I don't acknowledge niggers in northern uniform!
Major Marquis Warren [to Smithers] You captured a whole colored command that day... but not one colored trooper made it to camp, did they?
General Sandy Smithers We didn't have the time or the food...
[pause]
General Sandy Smithers Nor the inclination to care for nothern horses and LEAST OF ALL, NORTHERN NIGGERS!
[pause]
General Sandy Smithers SO WE SHOT 'EM WHERE THEY STOOD!
[Warren suddenly drops his coffee cup and goes for the gun in his holster]
Major Marquis Warren [to Mannix after he passed out] WAKE UP, WHITE BOY!
Major Marquis Warren But you expect me to believe that Minnie Mink left her Haberdashery, the single most precious thing in the world to her, in the hands of a goddamn Mexican? Well, that what I meant when I said that that sure don't sound like Minnie.
Daisy Domergue What do I gotta say? About John Ruth's ravings? He's absolutely right. Me and one of them fellas is in cahoots. We're just waitin' for everybody to go to sleep. That when we're gonna kill y'all.
Sheriff Chris Mannix [as Warren approaches General Smithers] Warren, goddamn it, you leave that old man alone.
Major Marquis Warren Stand down, you son of a bitch. I shared a battlefield with this man.
Major Marquis Warren [to Smithers] Or would you deny me that too?
General Sandy Smithers I suppose you were there.
Major Marquis Warren May I join you?
General Sandy Smithers Yes, you may.
Sheriff Chris Mannix [after walking in for the first time, observing the premises] Oh. I get it. "Haberdashery." That was a joke.
Oswaldo Mobray Allow me to properly introduce myself. I'm Oswaldo Mobray, The Hangman in these parts.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Looks like I brought you a customer.
Oswaldo Mobray So it would appear!
Daisy Domergue Have you ever spent two days or more locked up with one of your customers before?
Oswaldo Mobray No, I can't say I have.
O.B Jackson That door's a whore!
John 'The Hangman' Ruth [disbelieving Chris' claim to be the new sheriff of Red Rock] Well, excuse me for finding it hard to believe that a town elected you to do anything except drop dead!
Sheriff Chris Mannix [pointing Major Marquis Warren] Do you know who that nigger is?
General Sandy Smithers I don't know who that nigger is, but I know he is a nigger, and that is all I need to know.
Major Marquis Warren So, you takin' her into Red Rock to hang?
John 'The Hangman' Ruth You bet.
Major Marquis Warren You gonna wait around to watch it?
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Oh, you know I am. I want to hear her neck snap with my own two ears. You never wait to watch 'em hang?
Major Marquis Warren My bounties never hang, 'cause I never bring 'em in alive.
Major Marquis Warren [as Daisy is being hung] Hold on, Daisy! I wanna watch!
Bob I just put those other horses away! You want it done fast, you need to help.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth I've got two of my best men on it.
[curtains in the stagecoach behind Bob roll up to reveal Warren and Mannix]
Sheriff Chris Mannix I do believe they accused you of bein' a kill-crazy nigger who only joined the war to kill white folks, and the whole blue and gray of it all really didn't matter that much to you. And that's why they drummed your black ass out of the cavalry with a yellow stripe down your back. Isn't it, Major?
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Horse shit! If he did all that, the cavalry would've shot him.
Sheriff Chris Mannix You killed yourself your share of redskins in your day, didn't you, Black Major? Cavalry tends to look kindly on that.
Joe Gage Listen, I'm just a cowpuncher. I just, uh, got back from a long drive, and I wasn't just an ass in a saddle this time. I was a partner. First time in my life I made a pretty penny. And, uh, figured I'd come home and spend time with my mother - for Christmas.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Now, that's funny. 'Cause you don't look like the coming-home-for-Christmas type.
Joe Gage Yeah, well, you know, looks can be deceiving. Because I definitely am a coming-home-for-Christmas- to-spend-time-with-Mother type.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Who's Lance Lawson?
Sheriff Chris Mannix He's a fella been sittin' in the Red Rock jail about a month now. He's the fella who shot the fella who was sheriff before me.
Major Marquis Warren Never knew Minnie had a mother.
Bob Well, everybody's got a mother.
Major Marquis Warren Yeah, I suppose.
General Sandy Smithers You, sir, are a hyena. I have no wish to speak to you.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth I've been called worse. Fair enough, General. Sorry to bother you.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth Want a little snake bite in your coffee?
Sheriff Chris Mannix So, you got a letter from Abraham Lincoln?
Major Marquis Warren Yes.
Sheriff Chris Mannix The: Abraham Lincoln?
Major Marquis Warren Yes!
Sheriff Chris Mannix Abraham Lincoln? The President of the United States?
Major Marquis Warren Yes.
Sheriff Chris Mannix Of America?
Major Marquis Warren Yes.
Sheriff Chris Mannix Wrote you a letter - personally?
Major Marquis Warren Yes.
Sheriff Chris Mannix Personally, as in "Dear Major Warren"?
Major Marquis Warren No, personally, as in "Dear Marquis."
Sheriff Chris Mannix "Dear Marquis"? Abraham Lincoln, the President of the United States of America?
Major Marquis Warren Yes.
Sheriff Chris Mannix May I see it?
Major Marquis Warren No, you may not.
Sheriff Chris Mannix Boy, oh, boy, did my Daddy talk about you! I heard you gave those Blue Bellies *sweeet* Hell.
General Sandy Smithers Me and my boys did our part.
Major Marquis Warren I told you, jackass, go hee-haw someplace else.
General Sandy Smithers Atlanta boy, Augusta girl. I used to raise Kentucky horses.
Major Marquis Warren Worry about these owl hoots and that bushwhackin' nut shooter in the basement.
Major Marquis Warren Shit, I can't feel my ass no mo'.
Daisy Domergue [singing] And one dark night, When everything is quiet in the town, I'll kill you bastards one and all, I'll gun the floggers down, Give them all a little shock, Remember what I say...
John 'The Hangman' Ruth You sound like you got a axe to grind against the Cause.
Daisy Domergue "The Cause" of a renegade army? Bunch of losers gone loco. You bet I do. You wrapped yourselves up in a rebel flag as an excuse to kill and steal. And this ought to interest you, Warren. In particular, emancipated blacks.
Major Marquis Warren Sounds like my kind of fella.
Sheriff Chris Mannix Sound to me you been readin' a lot of newspapers printed in Washington, D.C.
John 'The Hangman' Ruth One thing I know for sure, this nigger-hating son of a gun ain't partnered up with you.
Sheriff Chris Mannix Ah, them hillbillies went nigger head-hunting. They just never did get 'em the right nigger head, did they?
Major Marquis Warren No, they didn't. But it wasn't for lack of trying. Them peckerwoods left their homes and families, and come up this snowy mountain looking for me and fortune. Ain't none of 'em found fortune.
Major Marquis Warren Minnie still serve food?
Bob Do you consider stew food?
Major Marquis Warren Yes.
Bob Then we serve food.
Major Marquis Warren She still stinking up the place with Old Quail pipe tobacco?
Bob Minnie doesn't smoke a pipe. She rolls her own. Red Apple Tobacco. But, mi negro amigo, I think you already know this.
Bob Orale, cabrón!
Sheriff Chris Mannix You shut your lyin' nigger lips up!
