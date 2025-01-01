Maziar Bahari[narrating]Finally, I was free. But my joy is tempered by those I left behind. People who did not have the advantage of international attention. Country men and women whose only crime against the state is not believing in its perfection. And the acolytes, those without imagination, those who even in my confinement were more alone and afraid than I. Because in their hearts, they know they cannot win.
Maryam[as a vision]You're... you're afraid? *They're* afraid. They've tortured you for the crime of bearing witness. This is fear. They're scared of you. They're weak, Mazi, not you. Use your freedom. Use their weakness. Use their weakness. Fight, Mazi.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maziar Bahari[about mock interview]He's a comedian pretending to be a spy.
JavadiSo can you tell me why an American pretending to be a spy, have chosen to interview you?
Maziar BahariRevolutions, just like people, they have to grow up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maziar BahariThe American government doesn't control News Week Magazine. And, to be honest, it's not even worth controlling any how.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Maziar Bahari[narrating]When I was nine my sister took me to the Shrine of Masumeh. It was beautiful. I will never forget the smell. A mix of sweat and rosewater they showered down on the faithful. I used to think only the most pious carried that scent.