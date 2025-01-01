Roland LeightonDown the long white road we walked together. Down between the grey hills and the heather. You seemed all brown and soft, just like linnet. Your errant hair had shadowed sunbeams in it. And there shone all April in your eyes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Winifred HoltbyAll of us are surrounded by ghosts. Now we need to learn how to live with them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vera BrittainPlease don't keep things back from me, Roland, with an idea of sparing my feelings. I shall never be afraid to confront the real. The imagined holds far greater terror for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edward BrittainI'm so glad you were near and saw him so nearly at the end. We share a memory of both of them, dear Vera, that is worth all the rest of the world, and the sun of that memory never sets. And you know that I love you, that I would do anything in the world in my power should you ask it, and that I am your servant as well as your brother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vera Brittain[speaking to gathered crowd]Can I find the courage to accept there might be another way? Perhaps their deaths have meaning only if we stand together now and say, "No!" No to killing. No to war. No to the endless cycle of revenge. I say no more of it. No more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vera Brittain[narrating]They'll want to forget you. They'll want me to forget. But I can't. I won't. This is my promise to you now. All of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Miss LorimerMen go off to fight and we stay behind and knit.