I Can Quit Whenever I Want Movie Quotes

I Can Quit Whenever I Want Movie Quotes

Professor Seta I need to speak to you immediately.
Pietro Zinni Professor but i'm interrogating.
Professor Seta No, i arleady understood the ability of this kid, you are not ready. Come back next time.
Studente. No professor, apart from the fact i answered all of the questions and i need this exam i have my family's Pharmacy and who's gonna tell this to my father, please.
Professor Seta Come back the 28th so you don't bust our balls.
Bartolomeo Bonelli Calm down it's me.
Bartolomeo's girflriend. Are you crazy, what are you doing here?
Bartolomeo Bonelli I couldn't stay without seeing you any longer.
Bartolomeo's girflriend. You need money?
Bartolomeo Bonelli No.
[pause]
Bartolomeo Bonelli A little bit.
Giulia Maurice listen, i think you should a normal checkup, because with all the times you fall asleep it could be a point of narcolepsy, it's a severe illnes you know?
Maurizio [mouthful] I don't think so. Because, tonight i came back at 6am and i was destroyed. Must be that.
Giulia I get it but don't your parents say anthing about it, even for the price of the lessons.
Pietro Zinni [cuts her off] Giulia, ehm... Maurice lost both of his parents in a plane crash, so i'll let you imagine the severity of the situation. Poor kid is forced to be a waiter in the weekends to pay the lessons.
Pietro Zinni I'm Pietro Zinni, and i'm a hunted college professor.
Professor Seta I'm gonna give you a news that is bad and absolutely shit.
