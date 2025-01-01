GiuliaMaurice listen, i think you should a normal checkup, because with all the times you fall asleep it could be a point of narcolepsy, it's a severe illnes you know?
Maurizio[mouthful]I don't think so. Because, tonight i came back at 6am and i was destroyed. Must be that.
GiuliaI get it but don't your parents say anthing about it, even for the price of the lessons.
Pietro Zinni[cuts her off]Giulia, ehm... Maurice lost both of his parents in a plane crash, so i'll let you imagine the severity of the situation. Poor kid is forced to be a waiter in the weekends to pay the lessons.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pietro ZinniI'm Pietro Zinni, and i'm a hunted college professor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor SetaI'm gonna give you a news that is bad and absolutely shit.