Alejandro as a childThe darkness is swallowing everything. It's going to devour us.
SaraAlejandrito, do I love you?
Alejandro as a childYes, Mama.
SaraHow much?
Alejandro as a childFrom the sky to the earth.
SaraThis is not my love, it comes from God. I am merely the sender. As God creates all, so we all radiate His love. My son, the darkness loves you as much as I do, for it is God's shadow.
Alejandro as an Adult[From film trailer]You and I, have only been memories, never reality. Something is dreaming us, surrender yourself to illusion. Live! Everything that you will become, you already are. What you search for, is already within you. Rejoice in your sufferings, thanks to them, you will reach me.
Alejandro as an AdultMoney is like blood. It gives life if it flows. Money is like Christ. It blesses you if you share it. Money is like Buddha, if you don't work, you don't get it. Money enlightens those who use it, to open the flower of the world, And damns those who glorify it, confounding riches with the soul.