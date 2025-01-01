Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Longest Week The Longest Week Movie Quotes

The Longest Week Movie Quotes

Narrator It wasn't till years later that Conrad would realize love was just like communism - it was a great idea but never quite worked out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barry the Therapist What are you going to do? You have no home.
Conrad Valmont Move in with Dylan, of course.
Barry the Therapist How about money?
Conrad Valmont I'd need some, thank you. Yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conrad Valmont You can always tell what someone thinks of you by who they set you up with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conrad Valmont [Looking at an abstract painting] A car, right? You see the... you see just the headlights?
Beatrice Fairbanks It's a female orgasm. I think it's kind of clear.
Conrad Valmont That the driver is having?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conrad Valmont [Watching girls play football in the park] Is it wrong to be aroused by a bunch of 17-year-old girls running around with knee-high socks and polyester shorts?
Dylan Tate Well, I guess that's a decision every man has to make for himself, but yes, obviously yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dylan Tate You're walking down a very dangerous road, my friend.
Conrad Valmont What road is that?
Dylan Tate The road to Fantasy Land. And when you take a trip to Fantasy Land you should always have a return ticket.
Conrad Valmont I don't even know what that means.
Dylan Tate At some point you're gonna have to come to the same realization I did.
Conrad Valmont What's that?
Dylan Tate The rest of the world is never gonna love you as much as your parents do.
Conrad Valmont Weren't you adopted?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Conrad's worst fear had come true. He was all alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Dylan Tate Don't try anything.
Conrad Valmont I won't!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Conrad Valmont I, I think that there's something wrong with me. For some reason, I find that the girls that I like as human beings I'm not sexually attracted to, and the ones that I am sexually attracted to I don't particularly like as human beings. And on the rare occasion when one falls in both categories, they usually have a boyfriend or a husband - and Lord knows I've got enough of that bad karma to last me a lifetime.
Barry the Therapist These are classic Freudian symptoms, Conrad. Haven't you ever read about defense mechanisms?
Conrad Valmont Actually, I've always considered myself more of a Jungian.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Conrad had often professed that he led a "life of the mind." Unfortunately for him, his mind had been damaged by years of abandonment, philandering, Tom Collins, and a two-pack-per-day nicotine habit, not to mention an unhealthy Oedipal complex.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barry the Therapist Sometimes we have to make sacrifices for the ones we love.
Conrad Valmont This literary moral code of yours is completely unrealistic. This isn't a Jane Austen novel, and I'm certainly not Emily
Barry the Therapist You have the moral code of a Bolshevik, Conrad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conrad Valmont I'm quitting. The whole act.
Beatrice Fairbanks Well, it wasn't the act that bothered me. It was the cover-up.
Conrad Valmont Well, the act *was* the cover-up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beatrice Fairbanks Do you ever notice that the people who make fun of people for being pretentious are usually the pretentious ones? It's just Duchamp but without the wit.
Conrad Valmont You ever noticed how people only lash out on others because they're afraid of what they see because they see themselves?
Beatrice Fairbanks What if I tell you "I love you," does that mean I actually love myself?
Conrad Valmont Exactly.
Beatrice Fairbanks I love you.
Conrad Valmont I love you too.
Narrator It was at that moment Conrad and Beatrice knew that it was over. Beatrice couldn't help but feel sympathy for Conrad. Not love but sympathy. One can often get confused for the other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Narrator It appeared Conrad's allergies to grass and clean air had been completely psychosomatic. He began to reflect back on his week with Beatrice and thought of the old adage, "'Tis better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all." Conrad reluctantly agreed, for he still thought of Beatrice often. At the ripe age of 42, Conrad Valmont was finally growing up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dylan Tate I'm sorry, tell me your name again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conrad Valmont Beatrice, tell me, what is it like being a model, all those people staring at you?
Beatrice Fairbanks It's like any other job, innocuous and demoralizing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conrad Valmont [lunching on an outdoor veranda] For one, you have to live under the proverbial shadow of said father and/or namesake. Two, lofty expectations can only lead to failure? And three - more scientifically and mathematically speaking - if your parents were a great success, I think a betting man would say that the chances of lightning striking twice, especially in consecutive generations, is very slim.
Chauffer You do realize you're talking to your chauffeur?
Conrad Valmont touché.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Conrad was the son of a Parisian entrepreneur and a Caledonian debutante. His father, Jean-Louis Valmont, owned the Valmont Hotel as had his father and his father before him. Their country home in Great Neck was the pantheon of summer gatherings. On the eve of his 51st year, Jean-Louis took Conrad's mother to the south of France on what was to be a weekend excursion. It had since turned into a lavish escapade around the world lasting nearly three decades. Over the subsequent years, Conrad was raised by the Valmont's staff. His chauffeur Bernard had taken Conrad to a Parisian brothel for his 13th birthday as a sort of rite of passage into polite society. It was a family tradition. At present, he was working on his magnum opus - a great New York novel in the tradition of Fitzgerald and Edith Wharton. It was widely speculated as to where he was in the process of writing it. When asked, he would simply reply...
Conrad Valmont I'm in the gathering stages.
Narrator Conrad had been in the "gathering stages"for several years now. Last week Thursday, Conrad's parents had capsized and had become stranded on a small island in the Mediterranean. Having to spend numerous days together without the distractions of wealth and a transient lifestyle, they'd come to a simple realization they didn't particularly like one another. Conrad's parents were to divorce by the week's end and neither wanted to continue paying for Conrad's extravagant lifestyle. Hence, the Valmont board of trustees had requested hotel security to escort Conrad from the premises by 2 PM.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barry the Therapist Take it from me, someone who's been married for 25 years, Conrad, inner beauty doesn't age.
Conrad Valmont You're just saying that because your wife is unattractive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator This is Dylan Tate. Dylan was an antisocial socialist, a closet conversationalist, a clinical neurotic. Possessing an inimitable talent for the arts, Dylan had been afforded the opportunity to travel the world and live a comfortable lifestyle at his own expense something Conrad knew nothing about. Dylan Tate was the only personage of all Conrad's acquaintances whom he admired and, to a bigger extent than he liked to admit to himself, envied.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conrad Valmont I never understood why someone would want to be a vegetarian. I mean, do you really love animals that much?
Barry the Therapist No, no, no, I just hate plants.
Conrad Valmont You eat fish, though, right?
Barry the Therapist Why?
Conrad Valmont All the vegetarians eat fish.
Barry the Therapist Well, I'm a Pisces.
Conrad Valmont What's that got to do with it?
Barry the Therapist I don't eat my own kind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator As their conversation continued, the two spoke of French cinema and classic literature. He tried to be witty, to make her laugh, and for a moment she resembled a statue, a bust of an Aphrodite that he could only remember its gentle eyes but not where the statue itself had been.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Unfortunately, there were still two unavoidable problems Dylan, and that Conrad was broke. But most importantly that he was lying concerning both.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Conrad Valmont Didn't have sex with her?
Dylan Tate No, I didn't have sex with her. I had to talk to her all night. She only left half an hour ago. It was horrible.
Beatrice Fairbanks [on the phone with Jocelyn at the very same time] So, what happened last night?
Jocelyn #2 What happened was that it was amazing and we talked until the sun came up!
Beatrice Fairbanks That's amazing!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Narrator Conrad's ability to trust had been marred by years of betrayal and deceit for others had only dated or befriended him to gain access to his wealth. He had been quoted on numerous occasions as saying that no one could be trusted. What he forgot to add was that included himself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more