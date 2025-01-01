Conrad ValmontI, I think that there's something wrong with me. For some reason, I find that the girls that I like as human beings I'm not sexually attracted to, and the ones that I am sexually attracted to I don't particularly like as human beings. And on the rare occasion when one falls in both categories, they usually have a boyfriend or a husband - and Lord knows I've got enough of that bad karma to last me a lifetime.
Barry the TherapistThese are classic Freudian symptoms, Conrad. Haven't you ever read about defense mechanisms?
Conrad ValmontActually, I've always considered myself more of a Jungian.
NarratorConrad had often professed that he led a "life of the mind." Unfortunately for him, his mind had been damaged by years of abandonment, philandering, Tom Collins, and a two-pack-per-day nicotine habit, not to mention an unhealthy Oedipal complex.
Barry the TherapistSometimes we have to make sacrifices for the ones we love.
Conrad ValmontThis literary moral code of yours is completely unrealistic. This isn't a Jane Austen novel, and I'm certainly not Emily
Barry the TherapistYou have the moral code of a Bolshevik, Conrad.
NarratorIt was at that moment Conrad and Beatrice knew that it was over. Beatrice couldn't help but feel sympathy for Conrad. Not love but sympathy. One can often get confused for the other.
[last lines]
NarratorIt appeared Conrad's allergies to grass and clean air had been completely psychosomatic. He began to reflect back on his week with Beatrice and thought of the old adage, "'Tis better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all." Conrad reluctantly agreed, for he still thought of Beatrice often. At the ripe age of 42, Conrad Valmont was finally growing up.
Conrad Valmont[lunching on an outdoor veranda] For one, you have to live under the proverbial shadow of said father and/or namesake. Two, lofty expectations can only lead to failure? And three - more scientifically and mathematically speaking - if your parents were a great success, I think a betting man would say that the chances of lightning striking twice, especially in consecutive generations, is very slim.
ChaufferYou do realize you're talking to your chauffeur?
NarratorConrad was the son of a Parisian entrepreneur and a Caledonian debutante. His father, Jean-Louis Valmont, owned the Valmont Hotel as had his father and his father before him. Their country home in Great Neck was the pantheon of summer gatherings. On the eve of his 51st year, Jean-Louis took Conrad's mother to the south of France on what was to be a weekend excursion. It had since turned into a lavish escapade around the world lasting nearly three decades. Over the subsequent years, Conrad was raised by the Valmont's staff. His chauffeur Bernard had taken Conrad to a Parisian brothel for his 13th birthday as a sort of rite of passage into polite society. It was a family tradition. At present, he was working on his magnum opus - a great New York novel in the tradition of Fitzgerald and Edith Wharton. It was widely speculated as to where he was in the process of writing it. When asked, he would simply reply...
NarratorConrad had been in the "gathering stages"for several years now. Last week Thursday, Conrad's parents had capsized and had become stranded on a small island in the Mediterranean. Having to spend numerous days together without the distractions of wealth and a transient lifestyle, they'd come to a simple realization they didn't particularly like one another. Conrad's parents were to divorce by the week's end and neither wanted to continue paying for Conrad's extravagant lifestyle. Hence, the Valmont board of trustees had requested hotel security to escort Conrad from the premises by 2 PM.
Barry the TherapistTake it from me, someone who's been married for 25 years, Conrad, inner beauty doesn't age.
Conrad ValmontYou're just saying that because your wife is unattractive.
NarratorThis is Dylan Tate. Dylan was an antisocial socialist, a closet conversationalist, a clinical neurotic. Possessing an inimitable talent for the arts, Dylan had been afforded the opportunity to travel the world and live a comfortable lifestyle at his own expense something Conrad knew nothing about. Dylan Tate was the only personage of all Conrad's acquaintances whom he admired and, to a bigger extent than he liked to admit to himself, envied.
Conrad ValmontI never understood why someone would want to be a vegetarian. I mean, do you really love animals that much?
Barry the TherapistNo, no, no, I just hate plants.
NarratorAs their conversation continued, the two spoke of French cinema and classic literature. He tried to be witty, to make her laugh, and for a moment she resembled a statue, a bust of an Aphrodite that he could only remember its gentle eyes but not where the statue itself had been.
NarratorUnfortunately, there were still two unavoidable problems Dylan, and that Conrad was broke. But most importantly that he was lying concerning both.
NarratorConrad's ability to trust had been marred by years of betrayal and deceit for others had only dated or befriended him to gain access to his wealth. He had been quoted on numerous occasions as saying that no one could be trusted. What he forgot to add was that included himself.