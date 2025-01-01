Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Keeping Room The Keeping Room Movie Quotes

Augusta [about burying Bill with the Union soldiers] Don't think he should go in the same place as them.
Mad Don't worry. They aint goin' to the same place.
Mad [comforting Louise after her ordeal] At my second farm, there was this one shed we wasn't allowed at. All the other buildings had their jobs. One for feed. One for tools. But there was this one shed we was told never to go in. Not to play near it. Not to get curious. We made up all sorts of stories. Gold. Ghosts. God.
Mad Then, one day when I was 'bout ten, the man told me to go to the shed. I was goin' to the shed. I would get to know. I walked to the shed, my heart comin' out my dress. I was gonna get to know. I was gonna get to know. I was gonna be the one to tell all the others. I opened the door. Only thing in there was a low cot and no windows. I stood there a minute so unsure. So sad. Wonderin' why we wasn't supposed to know for so long. And then the man come in. And he had me. He was so big and I was so small. So small that I didn't even know what was happenin'. That was the first time. And there were many more.
Mad Some times they cut the baby out. Other times they keeps them. I don't know where they are now. There are many kinds of monsters in this world, you never know which one goin' be yours. Don't know what happened to mine. Probably died old and happy. But yours... You killed him.
Augusta Go change and come back to work.
Louise She's the nigger, she should do it.
Augusta Like I told you, Louise: We all niggers now.
Moses Something about you makes me wanna... sit down.
Augusta Then why you come like you want a war?
Moses I don't know how to stop.
Title Card War is cruelty. There is no use trying to reform it. The crueler it is, the sooner it will be over. - William Tecumseh Sherman, Union Army General
Moses [agonizing with his wound] You know how many battles I fought in?
Augusta [holding her gun on him] Don't seem like many, easy as you went down.
[first lines]
Louise Heard you shoot. What was it?
Augusta Somethin' small n' fast.
Louise Rabbit?
Augusta Maybe. I don't know if it was even really there. Once that gun goes off, everythin' livin' is gone.
Louise Why's it so hard when the only thing there is you and the rabbit?
Mad [serving up stew] The wood is big and the rabbit's small.
Augusta [sitting in the keeping room] What if all the men kill all the other men? What if it's the end of the world and we're the last ones left?
Mad It aint the end of the world.
Augusta Think 'bout all the women sittin' in their houses - were supposed to be taken, but aint. Learned to shoot a gun 'fore they learned to bed. Learned to be men instead of a wife.
Augusta You followed me?
Moses Yeah, I did.
Augusta Why didn't you kill me with Caleb and that woman?
Moses I wanted to keep you for a while.
Mad [about Bill] I didn't know people looked the same whether they was dead or alive. He gone. But he don't look so bad. Like hes sleepin' maybe.
