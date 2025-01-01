Mad [comforting Louise after her ordeal] At my second farm, there was this one shed we wasn't allowed at. All the other buildings had their jobs. One for feed. One for tools. But there was this one shed we was told never to go in. Not to play near it. Not to get curious. We made up all sorts of stories. Gold. Ghosts. God.

Mad Then, one day when I was 'bout ten, the man told me to go to the shed. I was goin' to the shed. I would get to know. I walked to the shed, my heart comin' out my dress. I was gonna get to know. I was gonna get to know. I was gonna be the one to tell all the others. I opened the door. Only thing in there was a low cot and no windows. I stood there a minute so unsure. So sad. Wonderin' why we wasn't supposed to know for so long. And then the man come in. And he had me. He was so big and I was so small. So small that I didn't even know what was happenin'. That was the first time. And there were many more.