Sam BrennerNo. The real classics. Defender. Pac-man. Astroids. Games you play in an arcade which was a building outside of your house. You would go there with your friends, listen to music, cute girls everywhere. In ancient times, they call it 'socializing'.
Sam BrennerWhoa. She went from zero to psycho in 3.4 seconds; a new world record.
Choir Kids[On TV during the ball. Reciting] New York was in trouble. / Pac Man caused a ruckus / But the Arcaders saved us / 'Cause they're bad mother -
Ludlow Lamonsoff[Surrenders to Lady Lisa]You win, I'm not gonna fight you anymore. Ok, I know that you have love in your heart and I know that I could make you happy but if you need to kill me, you're just gonna have to go ahead and kill me. At least I can die a happy man knowing that I found true love.
[Lady Lisa drops her swords, Ludlow stands up and they kiss passionately]
Eddie PlantAnd I couldn't even get a handshake from Serena Williams!
Sam BrennerI was supposed to have a baby with my ex-wife. And the doctor who was helping us make the baby did help us make the baby but unfortunately I wasn't in the room.
Max HeadroomWell, well, well! Look who's here, Q-Bert the traitor and his cheating friends! Come to beg for a second chance? You're in luck! The boss wants to me-me-meet ya in person! So come on up. If you defeat him, you save your planet and destroy our warriors. But if you lose... Ha ha ha! Ha ha ha! Hahahaha!
Ludlow LamonsoffLook at me, I'm delicious. They'll gobble me up like space dimsum!
Sergeant Dylan CohanYou're my second favorite president. You know Obama is still my man, right?
Q-Bert[showing his trademark speech bubble with characters depicting cursing] Oh crap!
Sam BrennerI learned a lot of big words at the dorm room drug parties.
Ludlow LamonsoffHi.Ludlow Lamonsoff. We'd actually met before but you will not remember because it was in the back of Brenner's van and I was watching through the window. *sniff* You smell so nice like the book of Genesis.
Eddie PlantPac Man? Boom! That's my jam. Let's get us some light cannons and blow this sucker back to whatever planet it came from.
Ludlow LamonsoffNo, no light cannons don't kill Pac Mac. Those... those little ghosts do.