Eddie Plant Let's hit it!

[a chase begins in their cars as ghosts as Pac-Man moves around the city]

Sam Brenner Pac-Man's faster than I remember.

Eddie Plant Pac-Man's always been faster than the ghost. We're gonna have to outmaneuver.

[the chase continues until they got Pac-Man cornered]

Ludlow Lamonsoff We got him! He's got nowhere to go!