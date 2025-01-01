Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Secret Scripture
The Secret Scripture Movie Quotes
The Secret Scripture Movie Quotes
Lady Rose
There's a sickness in people that stops them seeing the truth.
Lady Rose
Anything you see with love is the truth.
Dr. William Grene
How do you feel?
Lady Rose
Like someone took my soul.
Lady Rose
I committed my memories to the Book of Rose, my secret scripture.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Vanessa Redgrave
Eric Bana
