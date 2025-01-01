Menu
Kinoafisha Films Goosebumps Goosebumps Movie Quotes

Goosebumps Movie Quotes

[from trailer]
R.L. Stine [introducing himself to a classroom] Hello. My name is Mr. R.L. Stine. Every story ever told can be broken down into three parts. The beginning. The middle. And the twist.
Hallway Player Hello, Mr. Stine.
R.L. Stine Hello, Mr. Black.
Zach Cooper You're him, aren't you? You're R.L.Stine.
R.L. Stine R. L. who? I don't know who that is.
Zach Cooper Oh really? Just as well cause his books suck.
Hannah What are you doing?
Zach Cooper I can't decide which I hate more: "Monster Blood" or "Go Eat Worms".
Champ I'm so confused!
Zach Cooper You see the endings coming from a mile away. It's like, stop trying to be Stephen King, man.
R.L. Stine [slams on the brakes] Let me tell you something about Steve King. Steve King wishes he could write like me. I've sold way more books than him, but no one ever talks about that!
[from trailer]
Champ The Abominable Snowman just crawl out of a book, that doesn't just happen!
R.L. Stine You just released every monster I've ever created!
Champ What was that?
R.L. Stine It's the Invisible Boy.
Champ [getting slapped by Brent the Invisible Boy] Ow!
R.L. Stine Ah, he's such a crack up.
[from trailer]
Zach Cooper [an army of lawn gnomes start popping out] Gnomes? Maybe, they're friendly.
[One lawn gnome throws a knife next to him, then its eyebrows turns angry]
Zach Cooper Not friendly! Definitely not friendly!
[One lawn gnome jumps and starts to attack R.L. Stine, but Champ smashes it with a frying pan]
Zach Cooper She's locked in this house and her dad's a psychopath.
Champ Does she have a friend?
[from trailer]
Hannah [quietly] Did you unlock a book?
R.L. Stine [worried] Oh, no...
Zach Cooper I'm sorry. I'll put it back where it belongs. Look, here it is.
Hannah No, don't open it!
[Zach accidentally opens a manuscript which releases the Abominable Snowman of Pasadena, the Abominable Snowman touches a light of a ceiling lamp, which stings his finger]
Hannah [whispering] Nobody make a sound.
[Champ screams in terror which the Abominable Snowman of Pasadena hears him, then he starts to charge at him, but Zach pushes him aside, then the Abominable Snowman breaks out of the house]
[from trailer]
[During a chase in the grocery store, the Werewolf crashes in an isle of food, then R.L. Stine trips and gets placed in a shopping cart, and Zach pushes the cart]
R.L. Stine What are you doing? Get me out!
[the Werewolf starts coming after Zach and Stine]
R.L. Stine Oh, no, no, no, no, no, keep going!
[last lines]
[after typing "The Invisible Boy's Revenge" on R.L. Stine's typewriter]
Brent Green (The Invisible Boy) You forgot about me!
[Leaves hand marks on the glass and manically laughs as Stine screams]
Champ Y'know how they say teenagers have no fear of death? That they're never gonna get hurt? Well not me, OK? I was born with the gift of fear.
Slappy You have the right to remain... silent.
[from trailer]
Hannah So you're the new neighbor?
Zach Cooper Yeah. I'm Zach, by the way.
Hannah I'm Hannah.
R.L. Stine [from behind her] Hannah, get away from the window. Now!
Hannah I gotta go.
[R.L. Stine appears at the window]
Zach Cooper Hi! Hey, we're just moving in.
R.L. Stine [referring to the fence between their two houses] You see that fence?
Zach Cooper Uh, yes...
R.L. Stine [sternly] Stay on your side of it.
[Stine leaves the window]
[from trailer]
Zach Cooper [referring to Hannah's dad] He's a big teddy bear.
Hannah Don't take it personally. He doesn't really like anyone.
[from trailer]
Hannah [to Zach] C'mon, scaredy-cat!
R.L. Stine What are you doing here? Go home!
Zach Cooper No! No, no. Not until you explain what's going on.
R.L. Stine No, no, no. I can't explain it!
Zach Cooper We were almost eaten by Frosty the Snowman, which should be impossible, by the way. So try.
R.L. Stine Okay, look! Where do I begin? When I was younger, I suffered from terrible allergies that kept me indoors. And all the kids threw rocks at my window and called me names. So I created my own friends. Monsters, demons, ghouls to terrorize my neighbourhood and all the kids that made fun of me. And they became real to me. And then one day... they actually... became... real. My monsters literally leapt off the page. As long as the books remain locked, we're safe, but when they open, well, you've just seen what happens.
Champ I'm allergic to dust mites.
R.L. Stine What's your point?
Champ I'm just saying, I have allergies too, so I understand.
R.L. Stine All of you in the car NOW!
[repeated line]
Slappy [angrily] Who are you calling "dummy"?
[from trailer]
Zach Cooper Alright, everyone, find anything you can to barricade the doors.
Hannah We cannot let the monsters inside.
Hannah So, why'd you move to Madison?
Zach Cooper Well, my mom said to me: "Zach, if you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?" And I said: "Can we please move to Madison, Delaware? That'd be my dream."
Hannah [laughs] Are you always this sarcastic?
Zach Cooper Always. That's a strong word. Not always. Usually.
[from trailer]
R.L. Stine All the monsters I've ever created are locked inside these books. But when they open...
Officer Stevens [to Zach] Do you have any idea what the penalty is for filing a false police report?
Officer Brooks Three years!
Officer Stevens Yeah, close. It... actually, it's a written warning.
Zach Cooper [the moon glows bright on Hannah as she turns ghostly blue] What is it?
Hannah Nothing.
Zach Cooper Are you sure?
Hannah Yeah
Zach Cooper Yeah, totally. I'm fi...
[interrupted by a Graveyard Ghoul]
[as the book portal is sucking all the monsters back in, Slappy flies into Stine's face]
Slappy Slappy's not happy!
R.L. Stine And neither is Stine! Stupid dummy!
[Stine punches Slappy away]
[looks up to see the giant preying mantis from "Shocker on Shock Street"]
R.L. Stine I don't remember writing about a giant preying mantis...
[kids in car scream]
R.L. Stine Right! Now I remember.
Hannah [Zach's box just fell apart, spilling his belongings on the walkway] Smooth.
[Zach looks over and sees a teenage girl next door, peering at him from an open window]
Hannah So you're the new neighbor?
Zach Cooper [Walks over to the fence] Yeah. Nice to meet you.
Hannah How long was the drive from New York?
[Zach gives her a confused look]
Hannah No. I can just tell by the pretty hat that you have.
Zach Cooper Oh, no. This... no.
[takes hat off]
Zach Cooper This is... this is actually a gift from my aunt.
Hannah It's also a gift for me and everyone who gets to see you wearing it.
Zach Cooper I'm Zach, by the way.
Hannah I'm Hannah.
R.L. Stine [from behind her] Hannah!
Hannah I gotta go.
[quickly leaves the window]
Zach Cooper Good talk.
[a man wearing glasses appears in the window and flings the curtains open, Zach waves at him]
Zach Cooper Hi! Hey, we're just moving in.
[the man says nothing and just glares at him]
Zach Cooper Just... just me and my mom.
[the man continues glaring]
Zach Cooper This hat was a gift.
R.L. Stine [referring to the fence between the two houses] You see that fence?
[Zach is confused and doesn't answer, the man sternly repeats the question]
R.L. Stine Do you see the fence?
Zach Cooper Uh, yes.
R.L. Stine Stay on your side of it!
[Zach looks at him, thunderstruck]
R.L. Stine You stay away from my daughter, you stay away from me... and we won't have a problem.
[Stine leaves the window, shutting the curtains on Zach]
Zach Cooper [Later, back inside the Cooper's house, Zach goes in the living room where his mom and aunt are at] Well, just met our neighbor. He's a big teddy bear.
Zach Cooper How far are we from the high school?
Hannah Not too far. We can cut through the cemetery.
Zach Cooper I'm sorry, a cemetery?
Hannah God, relax. The high school's just past the woods on the other side.
R.L. Stine Wait, how do you know that?
Hannah Uh, sometimes I get a little stir-crazy and go exploring.
R.L. Stine When?
Hannah At night after you go to bed.
R.L. Stine You're grounded.
Hannah That is so unfair.
R.L. Stine No, it's fair.
Zach Cooper Guys guys, you're both bringing up good points, but let's keep moving while you argue.
[walks away with Hannah]
R.L. Stine Sneaking off in the middle of the night with strange boys.
Champ Unbelievable.
R.L. Stine Shut it.
[walks away]
Gale [using a microphone, talking to everyone in the auditorium] I know I speak for the entire administration when I say how excited we are about this Friday's dance. We can't stop twerking about it.
Hannah Come on, open the book.
Zach Cooper Hannah, there's something that you need to know and you're not gonna...
Hannah Open the book, Zach.
Zach Cooper No, no. You don't understand. If we open the book, that means...
Hannah It means I'll be stuck on a shelf someplace forever.
Zach Cooper You knew?
Hannah How many sweet sixteens can one girl have? Zach, it's time to move on. Now open the book, scaredy-cat.
Zach Cooper So, how did you...
Hannah The cellar doors. I disconnected the alarm months ago.
Zach Cooper Jeez... and I thought my house was a prison.
Hannah You should try being homeschooled.
Zach Cooper Yes, Zach, follow the stranger into the woods.
Hannah There you are. Are you okay? You look like you just saw a ghost.
[Slappy's behind the wheel of The Haunted Car, driving recklessly through town]
Slappy Sorry, folks! I'd slow down but I can't reach the brakes! Hahahahahahahahaha!
[at an empty supermarket, Stine is spraying deodorant around himself]
R.L. Stine That's the Werewolf of Fever Swamp. He can smell my scent.
[he sprays a lot more, walks into the mist]
R.L. Stine No, it's not working. I have to hide.
[first lines]
Zach Cooper "Madison, Delaware. " Wow. Mom, are you positive there weren't any other places looking for vice principals?
Gale Like where?
Zach Cooper Guantanamo Bay?
Gale Ooh, too hot.
Zach Cooper North Korea?
Gale They didn't call me back.
Zach Cooper Detroit?
Champ [Stine and the kids are hiding inside the Wayfield Foods grocery store, watching through the windows as the giant praying mantis tears Stine's car apart looking for them] Why'd you come up with something so freaky?
R.L. Stine I just have a knack for it, I guess.
[the mantis drops the car]
R.L. Stine Oh, no! My Wagoneer! I had such low mileage on it.
