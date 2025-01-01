Hannah [Zach's box just fell apart, spilling his belongings on the walkway] Smooth.

[Zach looks over and sees a teenage girl next door, peering at him from an open window]

Hannah So you're the new neighbor?

Zach Cooper [Walks over to the fence] Yeah. Nice to meet you.

Hannah How long was the drive from New York?

[Zach gives her a confused look]

Hannah No. I can just tell by the pretty hat that you have.

[takes hat off]

Zach Cooper This is... this is actually a gift from my aunt.

Hannah It's also a gift for me and everyone who gets to see you wearing it.

Zach Cooper I'm Zach, by the way.

Hannah I gotta go.

[quickly leaves the window]

Zach Cooper Good talk.

[a man wearing glasses appears in the window and flings the curtains open, Zach waves at him]

Zach Cooper Hi! Hey, we're just moving in.

[the man says nothing and just glares at him]

Zach Cooper Just... just me and my mom.

[the man continues glaring]

Zach Cooper This hat was a gift.

R.L. Stine [referring to the fence between the two houses] You see that fence?

[Zach is confused and doesn't answer, the man sternly repeats the question]

R.L. Stine Do you see the fence?

R.L. Stine Stay on your side of it!

[Zach looks at him, thunderstruck]

R.L. Stine You stay away from my daughter, you stay away from me... and we won't have a problem.

[Stine leaves the window, shutting the curtains on Zach]