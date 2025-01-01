Menu
Ned Rifle Movie Quotes

Susan Weber Decisive, committed, admittedly obscure work, indifferent to main-stream approval and unafraid of confrontation with moral and aesthetic absolutes. This, more than you might imagine, is what keeps people from jumping out windows and under trains. Adding to mass-cultural self-congratulation is, of course, its own reward I suppose. Cheap, immediate and disposal as it is... Sorry.
Simon Grim So you think it's okay for me to be unpopular...
Susan Weber Oh, I think it's necessary.
Simon Grim You're an unusual person.
Susan Weber I have few friends.
Simon Grim Real life experiences taught me much that perhaps I'd overlooked being a poet laureate in cultural touchstones. People want a good laugh now and then, Ned. Trust me. Good old fashion slapstick humor, naughty innuendo, a few well-placed fart jokes. Enough with the earnest reflection. The tragic but unifying elusiveness of the human spirit in modern times, and so on. I'm through with it. Only now, after all this heart-break and controversy, only now have I been able to confront my inner clown.
Ned Rifle I'm looking for a friend of mine who I think used to work here. An older guy named Henry.
Mitch Henry?
Ned Rifle Loud mouth.
Mitch Trouble maker?
Ned Rifle Drunkard.
Mitch Thief?
Ned Rifle Ego maniac.
Mitch Sex fiend?
Ned Rifle That's him.
Henry Fool The good of free will must entail real choices for sin.
[last lines]
Henry Fool Run.
Ned Rifle No.
[first lines]
Ned Rifle [on one knee] Defend me, Oh God, thy humble servant, in all assaults of the enemy. That I, surely trusting in thy defense, may not feel the power the adversary. But the words in my mouth, and the meditation of heart be always, be always acceptable in thy sight. Oh Lord, my strength, and my Redeemer.
Susan Weber Come on, get some sleep.
[pats the bed]
Ned Rifle No, I have to... I have to go...
Susan Weber You have to go pray?
Ned Rifle Yeah.
Susan Weber You have to tell me about that one day.
Ned Rifle What's to tell?
Susan Weber How it feels to have someone listening...
Susan Weber They thought I was crazy because I was in love with you.
Henry Fool Well, they were right, I was the janitor at your junior high school.
Susan Weber You turned me on to Lautréamont.
Henry Fool Did I?
Susan Weber And Verlaine, Rimbaud.
Henry Fool Really.
Susan Weber All the French symbolists. Of course I out-grew them, but they were formative.
Henry Fool Yeah, well, but still there are limits. I mean, there are laws even.
