Susan WeberDecisive, committed, admittedly obscure work, indifferent to main-stream approval and unafraid of confrontation with moral and aesthetic absolutes. This, more than you might imagine, is what keeps people from jumping out windows and under trains. Adding to mass-cultural self-congratulation is, of course, its own reward I suppose. Cheap, immediate and disposal as it is... Sorry.
Simon GrimSo you think it's okay for me to be unpopular...
Simon GrimReal life experiences taught me much that perhaps I'd overlooked being a poet laureate in cultural touchstones. People want a good laugh now and then, Ned. Trust me. Good old fashion slapstick humor, naughty innuendo, a few well-placed fart jokes. Enough with the earnest reflection. The tragic but unifying elusiveness of the human spirit in modern times, and so on. I'm through with it. Only now, after all this heart-break and controversy, only now have I been able to confront my inner clown.
Ned RifleI'm looking for a friend of mine who I think used to work here. An older guy named Henry.
MitchHenry?
Ned RifleLoud mouth.
MitchTrouble maker?
Ned RifleDrunkard.
MitchThief?
Ned RifleEgo maniac.
MitchSex fiend?
Ned RifleThat's him.
Henry FoolThe good of free will must entail real choices for sin.
[last lines]
Henry FoolRun.
Ned RifleNo.
[first lines]
Ned Rifle[on one knee]Defend me, Oh God, thy humble servant, in all assaults of the enemy. That I, surely trusting in thy defense, may not feel the power the adversary. But the words in my mouth, and the meditation of heart be always, be always acceptable in thy sight. Oh Lord, my strength, and my Redeemer.