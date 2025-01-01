JoshIt's like... he once saw a sincere person and he's been imitating him ever since.
CorneliaIt's like their apartment is full of everything we once threw out, but it looks so good the way they have it.
FletcherBefore you have a kid, everyone tells you, "It's the best thing you'll ever do." And as soon as you get the baby back from the hospital, those same people are like, "Don't worry, it gets better."
Title cardFrom Henrik Ibsen's "The Master Builder"
SolnessThe funny thing is that I've become so disturbed by younger people!
HildeWhat? Younger people?
SolnessYes, they upset me so much that I've sort of closed my doors here and locked myself in. Because I'm afraid they're going to come here, and they're going to knock on the door, and then they're going to break in.
HildeWell, I think maybe you should open the door and let them in.
SolnessOpen the door?
HildeYes - so that they can just gently and quietly come inside, and it can be something good for you...
JamieAre you kidding? It's what everyone is doing.
JoshHis documentaries are over. What you're doing is something else. If everyone is filming everything, what's a documentary anymore? It has no meaning, it's just some shit you recorded! Is that old man talk? Maybe it is. You kids have been told you can do anything. You think everything is out there for you to have. It's not.
JamieNobody owns anything. If I hear a song I like, or a story, it's mine. It's mine to use. It's everybody's.
JoshNo, it isn't! That's not sharing, Jamie, that's stealing.
Leslie BreitbartYou know, looking back on my career, I wonder, how did I accomplish so much? If I'm honest with myself, it sometimes took being a selfish prick at the expense of you and your mother. Of course, I don't say that. I say talent, work, luck. Your husband doesn't realize what it takes, he... He still believes the speeches.
CorneliaJosh, you know the world isn't a giant conspiracy against you.
CorneliaThey made a house out of twigs. And the wolf came.
JoshI keep wanting to do 'This little piggy went to the market, but that's with the toes'.
JoshLeslie, are you kidding me? You don't care? You just gave a speech about authenticity!
Leslie BreitbartThe movie works on so many levels, the happenstance of it, to be honest with you, is the least interesting part.
Leslie BreitbartNow, people have criticized me and some of my colleagues, saying that we were pretending to be objective when there is no objectivity. Okay, we were trying to capture truth, but the truth of experience.
[...]
Leslie BreitbartWhat we were trying to say as filmmakers is that what we were filming was more interesting than we were. We weren't trying to be objective.
[...]
Leslie BreitbartWe were trying to be open and to learn from the people we were filming.
[...]
Leslie BreitbartWe saw truth not through telling you what we thought, but through a different ethical approach to filmmaking that allowed the world to reveal itself to us.
[...]
Leslie BreitbartWhat else can I tell you? After all these years, I still don't have all the answers. And for the sake of documentary cinema, I intend to leave it that way.