While We're Young Movie Quotes

While We're Young Movie Quotes

Josh For the first time in my life I've stopped thinking of myself as a child imitating an adult.
Cornelia You feel that way too?
Dr. Nagato You have arthritis in your knee.
Josh Arthritis arthritis?
Dr. Nagato Yes. I usually just say it once.
Josh It's like... he once saw a sincere person and he's been imitating him ever since.
Cornelia It's like their apartment is full of everything we once threw out, but it looks so good the way they have it.
Fletcher Before you have a kid, everyone tells you, "It's the best thing you'll ever do." And as soon as you get the baby back from the hospital, those same people are like, "Don't worry, it gets better."
[Last lines]
Josh He's not evil. He's just young.
Cornelia I wish you'd look at me the way you look at Jamie and Darby. When we first met, you wooed me with romantic e-mails.
Josh It wouldn't make sense for me to send you e-mails now that we're in the same room all the time.
Josh I like our life as it is.
Cornelia Yeah. I mean if we wanted to take off to Paris tomorrow we could.
Josh If we're gonna do it, we should plan it with at least a month in advance.
Cornelia A month is still in the realm of spontaneity.
Jamie I really loved your film. That scene with the dogs around the garbage. How did you stage that?
Josh I said 'Hey, shoot those dogs'.
[First lines]
Title card From Henrik Ibsen's "The Master Builder"
Solness The funny thing is that I've become so disturbed by younger people!
Hilde What? Younger people?
Solness Yes, they upset me so much that I've sort of closed my doors here and locked myself in. Because I'm afraid they're going to come here, and they're going to knock on the door, and then they're going to break in.
Hilde Well, I think maybe you should open the door and let them in.
Solness Open the door?
Hilde Yes - so that they can just gently and quietly come inside, and it can be something good for you...
Solness Open the door?
Josh You know, fuck you.
Cornelia Fuck you. Don't talk to me like that.
Josh I'm saying "fuck you" the way Jamie and Darby say it, where it's not a real "fuck you," it's a semi-playful "fuck you."
Cornelia We're not Jamie and Darby. We don't talk to each other that way. If you say "fuck you" to me, it feels like a real "fuck you."
Josh It is real.
Cornelia Fuck you. And not semi-playfully either.
Josh Fuck you. Total, real, cutting-to-the-core, fuck you.
Cornelia We've got this Ayahuasca ceremony this weekend with Jamie and Darby.
Marina What's an Ayahuasca ceremony?
Cornelia You drink this sludgy liquid and you hallucinate and vomit up your demons.
Marina Okay. Well, we're just having a cookout and maybe playing charades.
Josh I've learned along the way you can discover more by allowing yourself to be surprised by what you encounter.
Josh Let's have kids.
Cornelia I don't want this to be 'Every time you take a hallucinogen you want to have a baby'.
Josh Not every time.
Tim Why is it that when one person picks up their phone, everybody else has to?
Cornelia I just have a quick thing...
Tim Each of us is so certain that we've got the most important thing to do right now.
Cornelia [still using her phone] I know, it's so rude.
[a beach ball hits Josh's head]
Josh Aaaah, what the shit? Watch it!
Ball thrower I love you!
Josh Ah, all right.
Darby You know, me and Jamie, always wondered how are we gonna get old? And the answer is... just like everyone else.
Cornelia My dad likes saying, "The more, the more."
Josh That's because your dad has everything and then he gets more.
Leslie Breitbart How's my daughter?
Josh How's she seem to you?
Leslie Breitbart Seems well.
Josh So why are you asking me?
Josh I do know that documentaries are over.
Jamie Are you kidding? It's what everyone is doing.
Josh His documentaries are over. What you're doing is something else. If everyone is filming everything, what's a documentary anymore? It has no meaning, it's just some shit you recorded! Is that old man talk? Maybe it is. You kids have been told you can do anything. You think everything is out there for you to have. It's not.
Jamie Nobody owns anything. If I hear a song I like, or a story, it's mine. It's mine to use. It's everybody's.
Josh No, it isn't! That's not sharing, Jamie, that's stealing.
Jamie That's old man talk.
Josh I am an old man!
Jamie I mean, you're producing but he could bless it, essentially.
Cornelia Bless it? Like a sneeze?
Jamie No. I was thinking more like the pope.
Josh It's weird, you know, I'm at that age where the things you think are only going to happen when you get older are actually happening.
Jamie If I'm going to be totally honest with myself, I don't think I'm ever going to die. I know that's crazy.
Josh It's crazy.
Jamie I think I'm pathologically happy.
Leslie Breitbart You know, looking back on my career, I wonder, how did I accomplish so much? If I'm honest with myself, it sometimes took being a selfish prick at the expense of you and your mother. Of course, I don't say that. I say talent, work, luck. Your husband doesn't realize what it takes, he... He still believes the speeches.
Cornelia Josh, you know the world isn't a giant conspiracy against you.
Cornelia They made a house out of twigs. And the wolf came.
Josh He blows it down.
Cornelia Yeah, but what happens in the middle?
Josh I keep wanting to do 'This little piggy went to the market, but that's with the toes'.
Josh Leslie, are you kidding me? You don't care? You just gave a speech about authenticity!
Leslie Breitbart The movie works on so many levels, the happenstance of it, to be honest with you, is the least interesting part.
Leslie Breitbart Now, people have criticized me and some of my colleagues, saying that we were pretending to be objective when there is no objectivity. Okay, we were trying to capture truth, but the truth of experience.
[...]
Leslie Breitbart What we were trying to say as filmmakers is that what we were filming was more interesting than we were. We weren't trying to be objective.
[...]
Leslie Breitbart We were trying to be open and to learn from the people we were filming.
[...]
Leslie Breitbart We saw truth not through telling you what we thought, but through a different ethical approach to filmmaking that allowed the world to reveal itself to us.
[...]
Leslie Breitbart What else can I tell you? After all these years, I still don't have all the answers. And for the sake of documentary cinema, I intend to leave it that way.
Fletcher You're an old man with a hat.
Leslie Breitbart Josh, your sleeve is on fire!
[Jamie puts it out]
Leslie Breitbart Are you okay, son?
