Title card From Henrik Ibsen's "The Master Builder"

Solness The funny thing is that I've become so disturbed by younger people!

Hilde What? Younger people?

Solness Yes, they upset me so much that I've sort of closed my doors here and locked myself in. Because I'm afraid they're going to come here, and they're going to knock on the door, and then they're going to break in.

Hilde Well, I think maybe you should open the door and let them in.

Solness Open the door?

Hilde Yes - so that they can just gently and quietly come inside, and it can be something good for you...