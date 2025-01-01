[Opening Lines: Praying with his forehead on his sword's hilt]

Almighty God, in my hour of need, be with me. Let me never forget my sacred and holy vows unto Thee. That I should not be prey unto demons and devils, and all the dark things of this world. Honor me with the arm of Thy Righteousness. Give me the Sword of Truth that I shall confound Thine enemies, and be unto Thee: a True Knight.