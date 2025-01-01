Homeless Man[about Lesley and Billy]You know, they never seemed to talk... They just sat there on a bench together... Well, that's what we all want, isn't it?... A woman to be quiet with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JumboThe drink, helps you forget, helps you to sleep without dreamin'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ShakthiHear that?... Managed to fight both management and union reps about the afternoon break... He won us five extra minutes, then, uh, fucked off... Just, uh, just packed it in... But before he does that, what does he do?... Pisses in a vat of pork meat. Some of the batch got through... Pies never tasted so good... Here, have one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Factory Worker[while wearing the cover]Should be the right size... Sorry about this... You know, health rules.
John MayI understand... I also have to wear this stuff at work sometimes.
Factory WorkerYou're in food processing, too, then? Baking?
John MayBaking? No. No, not really baking. I'm actually a... Well, I only have to wear this when I see people.
Factory WorkerPeople?
John MayYes. I mean people, uh... who, who don't bake anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kelly StokeI was thinking next Friday after the service, maybe we could go somewhere for a cup of tea or chocolate... Just to, you know, just to, just to chat... If you have time, of course. If you...
John MayYes... Yes, I would like that very much... Just a cup of something.