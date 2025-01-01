Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Still Life Still Life Movie Quotes

Still Life Movie Quotes

Homeless Man [about Lesley and Billy] You know, they never seemed to talk... They just sat there on a bench together... Well, that's what we all want, isn't it?... A woman to be quiet with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jumbo The drink, helps you forget, helps you to sleep without dreamin'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shakthi Hear that?... Managed to fight both management and union reps about the afternoon break... He won us five extra minutes, then, uh, fucked off... Just, uh, just packed it in... But before he does that, what does he do?... Pisses in a vat of pork meat. Some of the batch got through... Pies never tasted so good... Here, have one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Factory Worker [while wearing the cover] Should be the right size... Sorry about this... You know, health rules.
John May I understand... I also have to wear this stuff at work sometimes.
Factory Worker You're in food processing, too, then? Baking?
John May Baking? No. No, not really baking. I'm actually a... Well, I only have to wear this when I see people.
Factory Worker People?
John May Yes. I mean people, uh... who, who don't bake anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kelly Stoke I was thinking next Friday after the service, maybe we could go somewhere for a cup of tea or chocolate... Just to, you know, just to, just to chat... If you have time, of course. If you...
John May Yes... Yes, I would like that very much... Just a cup of something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
John May No need... it was just my job
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morgue Attendant You're a rare thing, Mister May!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[John is tempted to put his hands inside the potato peeler]
Mary And don't put your hands in if you like your fingers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John May Do you know where he might have moved on to when he left?
Mary No idea.
[pause]
Mary Prison, most likely.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kelly Stoke I'm an orphan as of today.
John May Yes. That's not nice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morgue Attendant [on a dodo] Never heard of it
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more