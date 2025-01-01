Menu
Kinoafisha Films Woman in Gold Woman in Gold Movie Quotes

Woman in Gold Movie Quotes

Randol Schoenberg It's hard to believe Hitler once applied to be an art student here.
Maria Altmann I wish they'd have accepted him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann They'll never admit to what they did, because if they admit to one thing, they'll have to admit to it all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann My sister, Louise-I truly loved her, but truth is, we were always competitive. If life is a race, you beat me to the finish. But if life is a boxing match, I'm the last one standing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adele Bloch Bauer I see you Maria. Come closer. Why don't you help your aunt? Put on my favorite necklace. Your little fingers are perfect for the job. One day, you'll have to stop being so timid. Life will demand it of you. Your only enemy is fear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann I have to do what I can to keep these memories alive, because people forget-especially the young.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hubertus Czernin It wasn't enough to rob your family and destroy it. No, your family had to be eradicated.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gustav Bloch-Bauer And now... as you go... I ask you only one thing... my liebling.
Young Maria Altmann What is it, papa?
Gustav Bloch-Bauer Remember us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann I have decided to allow the paintings to remain on display... if you agree to admit they were obtained illegally.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann They're hoping to drag it out until I die? Well, I will do them the favor of hanging around.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Randol Schoenberg I could've searched for the file on my own.
Maria Altmann I wasn't going to miss all the fun. This is like a James Bond film, and you're Sean Connery!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann When people see the famous portrait, they see a masterpiece by one of Austria's finest artist. But, I see a picture of my Aunt. A woman who talked to me about life, while I brushed her hair in her bedroom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hubertus Czernin She is the Mona Lisa of Austria-you think they will just let her go?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann We did everything we could and that's what matters. The past is the past and now we must let it go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann [to Hubertus as Randy is about to speak before the Austrian arbitration committee] The first time I came for myself. This time I came for him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Court House Employee I want to go to Austria sometime with my daughter - she loves kangaroos!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann A week ago you weren't even interested and now you're all over me like a rash. What happened?
Randol Schoenberg Well, against my better judgment, I think I like you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dreimann Mrs. Altmann, may I have a word?
Maria Altmann Yes, of course.
Dreimann I'm defeated... but I will ask you, beg you, entreat you... not to let these paintings leave their motherland. Let us come to an arrangement. I'm sure we can make a generous offer.
Maria Altmann I, too, am sad that they will not stay in Adele's country. But all along, I have tried to negotiate, I have tried to keep the dialogue open, and all along, you have thwarted me and closed the doors in my face. So, now... I am tired... and my aunt will cross the Atlantic to make her home in America, as I once had to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Randol Schoenberg You could buy a new bungalow... buy anything you want!
Maria Altmann I'd like a new dishwasher.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann If I'm going back, I might as well do it in style.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann Unlike Lot's wife, I never looked back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann Restitution-the return of something to its original state... At the very least, we should be reunited with what is rightfully ours.
Woman in Crowd I would like to return to my original state!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Randol Schoenberg We recommend opening the can and exacting the little worm with a pair of tweezers and shutting the can as quickly as possible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adele Bloch Bauer Do you like it?
Young Maria Altmann Why is it all gold?
Adele Bloch Bauer Ignore the gold. That's Klimt. Look at my face. Does it resemble me?
Young Maria Altmann Yes, but I don't think you look happy.
Adele Bloch Bauer I wonder what it will be like to be a woman when you are older. Whether you will have to amuse yourself with trivialities.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last title card]
Title Card It has been estimated that over 100,000 works of art taken by the Nazis have not been returned to their rightful owners.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Randol Schoenberg [entering] Still working?
Maria Altmann I'll close the shop only when I croak.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann My dear, even if we go no further, we made it all the way to the Supreme Court.
[in a whisper]
Maria Altmann And that's quite a long way for an Austrian girl like me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann I don't know if I have the strength to deal with these people, and I've only been here a day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann My sister finally moves in with me. The problem is, she finally decides to do it when she's dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann I was expecting you at 6, but it's 10 past!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gustav Klimt [First lines] Move a little to the left, please. Adele, you are restless.
Adele Bloch Bauer I worry too much, you know that.
Gustav Klimt About what?
Adele Bloch Bauer The future.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann [In the Law Office of Bergen Brown Sherman] Everybody here looks as if they are having nervous breakdowns.
Randol Schoenberg They are. They are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann Slow down. You can explain everything to me over lunch.
Randol Schoenberg No, Mrs. Altmann. I can't do lunch.
Maria Altmann I know a very nice place. They do excellent rice pudding.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pam Schoenberg Your mom called again this morning. She wants you to visit the Holocaust memorial when you're there.
Randol Schoenberg She mentioned it already, seven times.
Pam Schoenberg Well, she said to do it in honor of your great grandparents.
Maria Altmann Siegmund and Kamilla. She had the most beautiful eyes, you know, enormous - like an owl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hubertus Czernin Mrs. Altmann, your Aunt is around this corner. Are you ready for the reunion? Rightly or wrongly, she's become imbedded in Austria's identity. A national icon. Adele has become part of the country's pysche.
Maria Altmann Aunt Adele.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann Randy, can't you drive a little faster. Look, the chocolate on your donut is melting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Randol Schoenberg It's almost press time, how do I look?
Maria Altmann Sexy and victorious.
Randol Schoenberg Oh yeah?
Maria Altmann How do I look?
Randol Schoenberg You look sexy - and victorious.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ronald Lauder The man I have in mind is to art restitution what Einstein is to relativity. He's done his homework on your case. Let's say he knows his stuff. Can I ask him to call you?
Maria Altmann You can ask him to take a hike. I'm sticking with my schoolboy, Mr. Lauder.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann We didn't come here to eat cake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann From the first moment I saw you I knew you were the right man for the job. That's why I ignored all the terrible bits.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maria Altmann So, what do you know about art restitution?
Randol Schoenberg Not a thing.
Maria Altmann Well, it's never too late to learn. Why don't you come on inside. Have some strudel. I made it especially for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
