Maria AltmannThey'll never admit to what they did, because if they admit to one thing, they'll have to admit to it all.
Maria AltmannMy sister, Louise-I truly loved her, but truth is, we were always competitive. If life is a race, you beat me to the finish. But if life is a boxing match, I'm the last one standing.
Adele Bloch BauerI see you Maria. Come closer. Why don't you help your aunt? Put on my favorite necklace. Your little fingers are perfect for the job. One day, you'll have to stop being so timid. Life will demand it of you. Your only enemy is fear.
Maria AltmannI have to do what I can to keep these memories alive, because people forget-especially the young.
Hubertus CzerninIt wasn't enough to rob your family and destroy it. No, your family had to be eradicated.
Maria AltmannI wasn't going to miss all the fun. This is like a James Bond film, and you're Sean Connery!
Maria AltmannWhen people see the famous portrait, they see a masterpiece by one of Austria's finest artist. But, I see a picture of my Aunt. A woman who talked to me about life, while I brushed her hair in her bedroom.
Hubertus CzerninShe is the Mona Lisa of Austria-you think they will just let her go?
Maria AltmannWe did everything we could and that's what matters. The past is the past and now we must let it go.
Maria Altmann[to Hubertus as Randy is about to speak before the Austrian arbitration committee]The first time I came for myself. This time I came for him.
Court House EmployeeI want to go to Austria sometime with my daughter - she loves kangaroos!
Maria AltmannA week ago you weren't even interested and now you're all over me like a rash. What happened?
DreimannI'm defeated... but I will ask you, beg you, entreat you... not to let these paintings leave their motherland. Let us come to an arrangement. I'm sure we can make a generous offer.
Maria AltmannI, too, am sad that they will not stay in Adele's country. But all along, I have tried to negotiate, I have tried to keep the dialogue open, and all along, you have thwarted me and closed the doors in my face. So, now... I am tired... and my aunt will cross the Atlantic to make her home in America, as I once had to.
Pam SchoenbergWell, she said to do it in honor of your great grandparents.
Maria AltmannSiegmund and Kamilla. She had the most beautiful eyes, you know, enormous - like an owl.
Hubertus CzerninMrs. Altmann, your Aunt is around this corner. Are you ready for the reunion? Rightly or wrongly, she's become imbedded in Austria's identity. A national icon. Adele has become part of the country's pysche.