Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Max Steel Max Steel Movie Quotes

Max Steel Movie Quotes

Steel [regarding Sofia] I don't know, Max. It seems like that girl creature must have put out some kind of mind control virus on you. We should probably kill her.
Max McGrath What? No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steel [regarding Sofia] The girl creature appears to cause increases in heart rate and respiration. Perhaps you should avoid contact with her.
Max McGrath Perhaps you should shut up.
Steel See? She has made you angry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max McGrath [having just broken the lock on the old N-Tek gate] Come on.
Steel [reading sign on fence] Uh, just... No trespassing.
Max McGrath Seriously?
Steel All caps, Max. Looks pretty serious to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Sofia kisses Max and has gone into her house]
Steel Okay, maybe it was good we didn't kill her.
Max McGrath Yeah, you think?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Molly McGrath [to Max sitting on roof of house] Max! What are you doing up there?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Max McGrath Steel, this suit seems tighter than usual.
Steel Really? We're flying and you're complaining about the suit?
Max McGrath Go right.
Steel Let's go left.
Max McGrath No. Let's go right.
Steel How about your other right?
Max McGrath You know what? Let's just go straight then.
Steel Okay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more