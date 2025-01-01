Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Max Steel
Max Steel Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Steel
[regarding Sofia]
I don't know, Max. It seems like that girl creature must have put out some kind of mind control virus on you. We should probably kill her.
Max McGrath
What? No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steel
[regarding Sofia]
The girl creature appears to cause increases in heart rate and respiration. Perhaps you should avoid contact with her.
Max McGrath
Perhaps you should shut up.
Steel
See? She has made you angry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max McGrath
[having just broken the lock on the old N-Tek gate]
Come on.
Steel
[reading sign on fence]
Uh, just... No trespassing.
Max McGrath
Seriously?
Steel
All caps, Max. Looks pretty serious to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Sofia kisses Max and has gone into her house]
Steel
Okay, maybe it was good we didn't kill her.
Max McGrath
Yeah, you think?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Molly McGrath
[to Max sitting on roof of house]
Max! What are you doing up there?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Max McGrath
Steel, this suit seems tighter than usual.
Steel
Really? We're flying and you're complaining about the suit?
Max McGrath
Go right.
Steel
Let's go left.
Max McGrath
No. Let's go right.
Steel
How about your other right?
Max McGrath
You know what? Let's just go straight then.
Steel
Okay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Josh Brener
Ben Winchell
Maria Bello
