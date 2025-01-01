Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Predestination Predestination Movie Quotes

Predestination Movie Quotes

The Bartender The only thing that I know for sure, is that you are the best thing that's ever happened to me.
The Bartender You know who she is, and you understand who you are, and now maybe you're ready to understand who I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
The Bartender What if I could put him in front of you? The man that ruined your life. If I could guarantee that you'd get away with it, would you kill him?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Are you lost?
The Unmarried Mother No I'm looking for someone. Thanks, I'll just wait.
Jane Well, you know what they say about good things happening to those who wait.
The Unmarried Mother But only the things left behind by those who hustle
Jane I was thinking the exact same thing. What are the odds?
The Unmarried Mother What are the odds.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Unmarried Mother You're not how I imagined you'd look.
Jane Do I know you?
The Unmarried Mother You're beautiful. Someone should have told you that.
Jane Well, you just did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Unmarried Mother Let's face it. Nobody's innocent. Everybody just uses everybody else to get what they want.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Unmarried Mother I've had a lot of people tell me how sorry they are for what happened to me. I don't want to hear it any more.
The Bartender Then what do you want?
The Unmarried Mother What does anyone want?
The Bartender Love.
The Unmarried Mother Fuck love.
The Bartender A purpose.
The Unmarried Mother A purpose?
The Bartender You don't have that?
The Unmarried Mother I'm working on it.
The Bartender Why can't love be a purpose?
The Unmarried Mother Hippy bullshit.
The Bartender It's easier to hate than to love, right?
The Unmarried Mother Yeah.
The Bartender It's easier to destroy something. Kill somebody.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
The Bartender You'll have to make tough choices. You'll influence the past. Can we change our futures? I don't know. The only thing that I know for sure is that you are the best thing that's ever happened to me. I miss you dreadfully.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Unmarried Mother You know, sometimes I think this world deserves the shit storm that it gets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Interviewer Do you see yourself as a tourist or a participant?
The Unmarried Mother I've excelled in advanced physics, biology and astronomy. A tourist is someone who travels across the ocean only to be photographed sitting next to their boat. I have no intention of being a tourist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bartender The one thing that this job has taught me is that truth is stranger than fiction.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Unmarried Mother [Referring to her future] This life. Is it lonely?
The Unmarried Mother No family?
The Bartender No.
The Bartender But, you do have a purpose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Interviewer I see you've had some disciplinary problems in the past.
Jane I've had nothing but straight As in all my classes since the first grade.
The Interviewer Yes. Have you ever been with a man?
Jane Have you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alice It's never too late to be who you might have been.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Unmarried Mother I stopped looking in the mirror. I hated what I saw. I have no photos of myself as a young girl. I don't even remember what I looked like. It's just more of a feeling now.
The Bartender Well, you look better than I do.
The Unmarried Mother Who cares how a barkeep looks? Or a writer for that matter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Fizzle Bomber If you shoot me, you'll become me. You get it? That's how it happens. If you want to break the chain, you have to not kill me, but try to love me again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bartender Here you are at the beginning of your new life. It can be overwhelming knowing the future you're about to create. Knowing the purpose of that life. You know who she is. And you understand who you are. And now maybe you're ready to understand who I am. You see, I love her too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Robertson The parameters set by the Bureau are strict for a reason. They exist for our protection. However, I've always thought we could accomplish so much more without the constant bureaucratic control of the board. An agent operating from the outside.
The Bartender She'll endure so much pain because of what I do.
Mr. Robertson That's the way it has to be. That's the way it's always been. You should understand that better than anyone.
The Bartender The snake that eats its own tail, forever and ever?
Mr. Robertson You're here to create history and influence what is to come.
The Bartender I don't think I can do it.
Mr. Robertson Understand. You are more than an Agent. You're a gift given to the world through a predestination paradox. You're the only one, free from history, ancestry.
The Bartender The rooster.
Mr. Robertson But you must complete your mission. You must lay the seeds of the future. We're counting on you.
The Bartender And what happens when that day comes, when I have no knowledge of my future?
Mr. Robertson Well, then, like everyone else, you're just going to have to take it one day at a time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Interviewer Just relax, Jane. Some of the ladies before you, got a little nervous, a little lost in thought.
Jane [scoffs] Perhaps that's because to them a thought is unfamiliar territory.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Unmarried Mother I never understood why my parents abandoned me. What had I done that was so wrong?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Unmarried Mother You ever hear the expression "a ruined woman"?
The Bartender Of course.
The Unmarried Mother Well, I was as ruined as a woman could be. I was no longer a woman and I did not know how to be a man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Unmarried Mother We all trip up along the way. But you and I, perhaps over the same things.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Unmarried Mother You know how it is. People want to adopt a little golden-haired moron. And later on, the boys, they want big tits and pouty lips.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Unmarried Mother Haven't you ever done something stupid for love?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Unmarried Mother And when I wasn't expecting it, I met him. There he was.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bartender [on cassette tape] Preparation is the key to successful, inconspicuous time travel. Luck is the residue of design.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Robertson John had to want this. His life had to be fouled up. He had to have nothing in order to achieve so much.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Robertson In order to protect our nation's citizens, it's important we keep certain government operations confidential. Wouldn't you agree?
Jane Yes, sir.
Mr. Robertson I work for an organization whose primary purpose is *not* space travel. It's... reshaping wrong doing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bartender You're about to embark on the most important job a man has ever had. And you're going to do great. I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bartender [sings] I'm my own granddad...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Unmarried Mother The man who ruined my life is a ghost, and so is my daughter. I guess at some point, you have to let it go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more