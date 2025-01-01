[first lines]

Narrator This is a story that begins on a warm spring night, at a meeting of the 20th Century Motors employees. It was a night I'll never forget.

Narrator When the owner of the company died, his children took over and brought in a new plan to run the factory. The plan was that everybody would work as hard as they could, but share in their salaries and the profit based on need. That is, those who claimed they needed the money most, were the ones who got paid the most.

James Taggart [at podium] This is a crucial moment in the history of this company. Now remember, each of us now belongs to the other, by the moral law we all voted for and we all accept.

John Galt I don't. I don't accept it.

Narrator His words caused confusion, but he stood there like a man who knew he was right.

John Galt And I'm going to put a stop to this once and for all.

James Taggart How?

John Galt I'll stop the motor of the world...