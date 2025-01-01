Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt? Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt? Movie Quotes

Atlas Shrugged: Who Is John Galt? Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Narrator This is a story that begins on a warm spring night, at a meeting of the 20th Century Motors employees. It was a night I'll never forget.
Narrator When the owner of the company died, his children took over and brought in a new plan to run the factory. The plan was that everybody would work as hard as they could, but share in their salaries and the profit based on need. That is, those who claimed they needed the money most, were the ones who got paid the most.
James Taggart [at podium] This is a crucial moment in the history of this company. Now remember, each of us now belongs to the other, by the moral law we all voted for and we all accept.
John Galt I don't. I don't accept it.
Narrator His words caused confusion, but he stood there like a man who knew he was right.
John Galt And I'm going to put a stop to this once and for all.
James Taggart How?
John Galt I'll stop the motor of the world...
[walks out]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Galt [Last lines] In the name of the best within you, do not sacrifice your sense of life to an enemy... that would claim your precious mind. Do not let your fire go out, spark by irreplaceable spark. Do not let the hero in your soul perish in lonely frustration... for the life you deserve, but have never been able to reach. The world you desire can be won. It exists. It is real. It is possible. It is yours. This is John Galt speaking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jeff Yagher
Greg Germann
Kristoffer Polaha
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more