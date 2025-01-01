Josh Wheaton I could drop the class, run away, pretend like it never happened, which is what my girlfriend wants. I could sign the paper saying something I don't believe. Or I commit academic suicide in front of a live audience by trying to prove that God exists.

Reverend Dave How many people in that class?

Josh Wheaton Eighty maybe.

Reverend Dave And how may of them do you think would ever step foot in here, or any other church for matter?

Josh Wheaton Well, none probably.

Reverend Dave So, your acceptance of this challenge, if you decide to accept it, may be the only meaningful exposure to God and Jesus they'll ever have.

Josh Wheaton Yeah. Yeah, I suppose so.

Reverend Dave Check out Matthew 10:32-33.

Reverend Dave Yeah.

[gets up to leave]

Josh Wheaton Just a Scriptural citation?

Reverend Dave If you're still undecided after that one, look at Luke 12:48.

Josh Wheaton It can't be that simple.