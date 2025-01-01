MarkYou prayed and believed your whole life. Never done anything wrong. And here you are. You're the nicest person I know. I am the meanest. You have dementia. My life is perfect. Explain that to me!
Mina's MotherSometimes the devil allows people to live a life free of trouble because he doesn't want them turning to God. Their sin is like a jail cell, except it is all nice and comfy and there doesn't seem to be any reason to leave. The door's wide open. Till one day, time runs out, and the cell door slams shut, and suddenly it's too late.
Josh WheatonOnly a real risk can test the reality of a belief.
Reverend DaveIt's not easy. But it's simple.
Dr. StevensI know the world can't get along without you but it's preparing to do just that.
Josh WheatonI could drop the class, run away, pretend like it never happened, which is what my girlfriend wants. I could sign the paper saying something I don't believe. Or I commit academic suicide in front of a live audience by trying to prove that God exists.
Reverend DaveSure it can. You're here because that still small voice inside you isn't happy with the choices everyone else wants you to make. Personally, I think it's the Holy Spirit talking to you. That's how He interacts with us if we allow him to. All you have to do is decide whether or not you're willing to listen. It's not easy, but it's simple.
Reverend JudeGod is good.
Reverend DaveAll of the time.
Reverend JudeAnd all of the time.
Reverend DaveGod is good.
Freshman Registration AdvisorYou might want to think about a different instructor.
Freshman Registration AdvisorThink Roman Colosseum, lions, people cheering for your death...
Josh WheatonYeah, but I'd have to rearrange my whole schedule. I don't think I can really...
Freshman Registration AdvisorIt's your funeral. Last drop date is the 22nd; you might want to keep that in mind.
StudentGod's not dead!
Josh WheatonI just keep thinking of that C.S. Lewis line, "Only a real risk can test the reality of a belief."
KaraSo, you're gonna risk our future over your yearbook quote?
Reverend Dave[Josh is sitting in a pew in the church when the preacher walks in]Waiting for someone?
Josh WheatonYeah, you could say that. It looks like he's out at the moment.
Reverend DaveWell, maybe that's why he sent me.
Reverend JudeAfter watching Professor Radisson get run down by a hit and run and telling him to accept Jesus before he dies: "What happened here tonight, is a cause for celebration. A short pain, but think about the joy in heaven."
Professor RadissonIf you're looking for an easy grade without much work put into it, now would be your turn to leave.
Chinese StudentI am confused by this class. There is much discussion of the existence of God.
Chinese Student's FatherWhat does the teacher say?
Chinese StudentThe teacher says God is dead.
Chinese Student's FatherThen it is simple! God is dead.
Mark"Love" is the most overused word in the English language. It's what we say when we want something, when we need something.
Mina's Mother[to Mark]Who did you say you were again?
Josh WheatonAt the end of last class, Professor Radisson quoted Richard Dawkins, and, to be honest, I didn't know how to refute him. After all, Mr. Dawkins is a genius. But, John Lennox, Professor of Mathematics and Philosophic thought at the University of Cambridge, famously quoted in response to Dawkins: "Nonsense remains nonsense, even when it comes from the mouths of famous scientists."
Professor RadissonThis is ridiculous! Are you, a college freshman, saying Richard Dawkins is wrong?
Josh WheatonNo, that's not what I'm saying, I'm saying that Professor John Lennox is saying that Richard Dawkins's logic is faulty, and that I agree with him.
Martin Yip[on mobile phone]Father, do you remember the old woman who used to have the Christians gather in her home in secret?
Martin's Father...... WHY ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT THIS?
Martin YipFather, there is a lot of talk in this class about God. My friend Josh is presenting evidence for why he exists, and it seems to make sense! I think I believe in God!
Martin's FatherDON'T YOU REALIZE YOU ARE JEOPARDIZING YOUR BROTHER'S CHANCES OF STUDYING ABROAD? YOU NEVER KNOW WHO IS LISTENING IN ON US!
Martin YipBut, Father, I thought it was important for me to ask you about God.
Martin's FatherWE WILL TALK ABOUT THIS NO MORE!
[slams cellphone shut]
Martin YipOkay.
Professor RadissonI made a big mistake with you Josh. Letting you get up in front of my classroom and preach your propaganda. Well, today we're gonna shake things up a bit.
Martin YipJosh! Josh! Josh, your decision to prove that God is not dead has affected me greatly! And it has changed everything and made a great deal of difference! I have decided to accept Jesus as my personal Lord and Savior!
Josh WheatonEvil. Evil has historically been the most potent weapon atheists use against the Christian faith, and they're right. After all, if God is all powerful and all good, why would he let evil exist? Well, the answer itself is remarkably simple, and it's two words. Free will. God allows evil to exist, only on a temporary basis, so that those that choose to love him freely can one day, be united with him in Heaven, saved from all evil and forever in the Kingdom of God. In other words, God's only intention with evil is that he will one day destroy it.
Professor RadissonWell how convenient. One day, He will destroy all evil, but in the meantime, you all just have to deal with all the wars, hurricanes, poverty, starvation, tornadoes, holocausts, tsunamis, massacres, and AIDS. Have a nice life. Next he'll be lecturing us on moral absolutes?
Josh WheatonYeah, but why not? Professor Raddison, who's clearly an atheist, says he does not believe in moral absolutes. Yet, I bet if I was to get an A on the final exam by cheating, he would suddenly start sounding like a Christian, insisting that it's wrong to cheat, that I should know that, yet, what basis does he have? If my actions are calculated to help me succeed, then why shouldn't I perform them? Because, for Christians, lying, cheating, stealing, stealing a grade I didn't earn, as in my example, are completely forbidden, but for atheists, nothing is forbidden.
Professor RadissonSo, what, you're saying, that, a moral atheist is some kind of impossibility?
Josh WheatonNo, it's not, but if there's no God there's no real reason to be moral. As Dostoevsky famously once pointed out, if God does not exist, then everything is permissible.
Professor RadissonWhy don't you admit the truth. You just want to ensnare them in your primitive superstition!
Josh WheatonWhat I want, is for them to make their own choice, that's what God wants. The only difference between me and you, is that you take away their free choice. You demand they check the box that says I don't believe.
Professor RadissonBecause I want to free them. Because religion is like a mind-virus which parents pass down to their children. And Christianity is the worst virus of all, it slowly creeps into our lives when we're weak, or poor, or helpless!
Josh WheatonWhy do you hate God? You've seen the evidence and the science, it supports His existence, you know the truth! So why do you hate God, professor? Why do you hate Him? It's a very simple question, professor, why do you hate God?
Professor RadissonBECAUSE HE TOOK EVERYTHING FROM ME! YES, I HATE GOD! ALL I HAVE FOR HIM IS HATE!
Josh WheatonHow could you hate someone, who doesn't even exist?
Martin YipUmm, why are you doing what you are doing?
Josh WheatonI'm glad someone's on my side. Everyone else thinks I'm crazy. My girlfriend dumped me over it, my parents don't want me to do it, and at the end of the year I'll have to work like a dog just to make up for everything I missed.
Martin YipYou have described your difficulties, but have not answered my question of why.
Josh WheatonI dunno. I think Jesus is my friend. I don't want anyone to not believe in Him, just because some professor says so.