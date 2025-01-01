Menu
Hot Tub Time Machine 2 Movie Quotes

Adam Jr. Jacob is my cousin, and Uncle Lou...
Lou Don't you ever call me that.
Adam Jr. ... is my uncle! And they came here in a... uh... what was it?
Lou Lou, Jacob: Hot Tub Time Machine.
Adam Jr. That's right. .
Jill Oh, okay.
[at Nick]
Jill So I guess you came here in a Hot Tub Time Machine, too,
[Lou, Nick and Jacob turn and stare into the camera]
Lou Let's go check out the future strip club situation.
Nick High five.
Jacob Did you just say "high five" instead of high five-ing?
Jacob This has gotten bad, Lou. I mean bad like the part in Boogie Nights after Mark Wahlberg jerks off in the pickup truck.
Jacob I mean here we are with the greatest power the universe has to offer at our fingertips...
Lou Jacob, I know what you are going through.
Jacob Yeah, I know that you do.
Lou Look. You know all Dorchen men end up on a roof at some point in their lives. We party until we want to kill ourselves. My Dad did it, and your son will do it after you.
Jacob Even grandpappy Dorchen?
[Lou nods his head]
Lou Jumped off a roof. Survived. Died of syphilis.
Lou Jacob, how can we expect to find happiness anywhere in time if we just aren't happy people?
Lou We just do the best that we can!
Lou [Lou gives Jacob a hug]
Lou Here comes the hug monster!
[Jacob hugs Lou back]
Game Show Host Bing Bong. What's the delay?
Lou There is something trying to kill us here.
Game Show Host That's ten thousand bolts of electricity coursing through the suits that you're wearing back here in the studio. Every week it's the same God Damn thing. It's guy on guy. Girl on girl. Sometimes it's even guy on girl.
[Audience laughs]
Game Show Host What is the big deal with the two of you boys sleeping together? You're acting like it's 2010 for Christ Sakes! Now, we got a show to do boys, so start fucking!
[Adam Sr. shot Lou in the head]
Adam Don't listen to anything he says.
Jacob Adam?
Nick What the fuck? You shot Lou.
Adam Jr. Dad?
Nick What's going on?
Adam No time to explain. Follow me.
Jacob But where?
Adam Cincinnati.
Adam Jr. No! No! Dad, wait! Why did my Dad just kill Lou?
Jacob He probably had a good reason...
Nick You look like Gandalf the Poor.
Adam Jr. I'm a god. I'm a fuckin' god!
Lou We gotta make America happen bro.
Nick Ready for another dip?
Jacob [Jacob to Nick] You're not going to be super welcome there but we should totally go.
Lisa Loeb You know, I just have to tell you, I really love this song so much. It feels so personal. It's almost - violating.
Lou Look, look, look! Dick and balls! You looked at a dick and balls! I burned you.
Lou All rise! Penis Court is now in session!
Jacob Hey, Lou, what do you think about, maybe this summer, you know, I come work with you at Lougle?
Lou Listen, this is what I'll do for you, okay? If we ever come up with a division where you sit on the couch and masturbate while playing video games, I'll get you an interview.
Lou Hey, Courtney. Your tits look fantastic!
Lou Life is about do-overs, okay? And if you see your second chance peeking its dick around a corner, snatch it! Grab it! Take my advice. Look at the people you love most in this world, then you tell them to go fuck themselves. Because life is about number one. Numero Lou-no!
Lou So come on, it's a party, right? Let's all get nude and fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck!
Gary Winkle Nick-nack-paddywhack! Give a dog a what?
Jill Eeny, meeny, miney, drunk. Choozy Boozey.
Nick So far so good on this future shit, huh?
Lou Yeah. You know what? I don't feel like anything bad's going to happen.
Nick So, nitro is from the future? Like "Terminator".
Lou Oh, my God. You think everything is like "Terminator".
Nick 'Cause everything is like "Terminator"! Arnold's hand gets chopped off in the past, somebody finds it, reverse engineers that shit. Boom! Terminators running all around this motherfucker. That's how we got nitro?
Hot Tub Repairman I don't know. I never saw "Terminator".
Lou What the fuck?
Hot Tub Repairman What you should be asking yourselves is: "When the fuck?"
Hot Tub Repairman The hot tub doesn't take you where you want to go. It takes you where you need to go.
[repeated line]
Lou As a joke!
Hot Tub Repairman The past, the future. All very cute. But who's to say the past isn't anything more than the future of this present?
Adam Jr. It's a smart car. It's self-driving.
Nick What?
Jacob That's awesome!
Nick Now, see, this is that future shit I'm talking about.
Lou Lou, Nick: Great White Buffalo.
Jacob Great White Buffalo.
Lou Lou, Nick: Great White Buffalo.
Jacob Great White Buffalo!
Adam Jr. Great White Buffalo. Yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah.
Nick I got a Buick dick.
Lou They're, like, pickin' dicks out of a tree.
Nick It looks like dick-pickin'.
Jill Well, you have fun and make good choices.
Adam Jr. You're my best choice.
Jill You're my best choice.
Adam Jr. No, you're my best choice.
Jill You're my bestest choice.
Adam Jr. You're, you're, you're - you're my best choice!
Jill Jill, Adam Jr.: You're my best choice!
Adam Jr. You're.
[kiss]
Adam Jr. My.
[kiss]
Adam Jr. Best.
[kiss]
Adam Jr. Choice.
Nick [singing] Strut to the time of the clock, It's midnight. Everybody strut right now, You don't know, But you think you know, You don't know, But you will, Everybody do the, Strut, strut, strut...
Nick We're on a mission to save your life. You think I don't want to roll my dick around some cocaine and get titty-slapped?
Adam Jr. I'll take a room-temperature almond milk, please. No, actually, I'll get a tangerine margarita. No. Scratch that. I'll take just an apricot sliced into fours. And a kiwi. Do you have kiwi? I'll take a kiwi, sliced up. A banana thrown in there. You know what? Dealer's choice. Just a fruit salad.
Lou If I had a dime for every time I did something a cocktail waitress told me not to do, I'd be rich.
Adam Jr. Hey, lick my pussy. Just kidding, guys.
Kelly The nanobots can't find any drugs, so they're traveling to the lowest part of his body, where they'll harden and expand.
Lou His feet?
Kelly In his testicles.
Nick Fuck your ball juice!
Jill Shut up, you dumb slut. You blew half of Pittsburgh before your bachelorette party. Get me some champagne.
Lou You guys are gonna think this is hilarious. I may have - eh - fucked his wife. A tiny bit! A tiny bit. You know, in her vagina, or whatever.
Brad He's so much smaller than you.
Jacob He had, like, super-human strength, like that fucking baby in "Superman I".
Brad You mean Baby Superman? That baby was Superman.
Jacob Yeah, I mean...
Brad That baby was Superman, Jacob!
Lou I can't believe I'm fucking Adam's father's future daughter-in-law!
Jill I can't believe I'm fucking Adam's father's sister's husband!
Adam Jr. That Jacuzzi time machine thing, is that real?
Jacob It's a hot tub.
Adam Jr. Whatever!
Jacob Listen, Adam, I'm sorry, I gotta be a stickler on this. Jacuzzi is a brand name.
Nick We gotta go back to the past to save the future! What does this remind you of?
Lou "Terminator"
Lou Lou, Nick: Always "Terminator".
Lou I know, I know.
Lou I'm a dick! Ask my friends.
Jacob He's a dick.
Nick Big ol' dick.
Nick You look like Michael Chiklis fucked Big Daddy Warbucks, who fucked Lex Luthor.
Jacob You just created your own killer.
Lou Oh, so I'm the bad guy now!
Nick Yes!
Jacob Yes.
Jill This isn't making love! This is a "fuck you" to my fiancé!
Adam Jr. No harm, no foul, but did you ejaculate in her?
Nick What're you doing? You up in heaven? Raping angels? Good for you, buddy.
Lou Look, look, look!
Nick That's a good-looking dick to me!
Jacob You're really never going to tell me what's inside that box?
Lou Okay, we'll tell you. We'll tell him. - I'm going to tell him.
Nick Lou.
Lou It's the Declaration of Independence with a map on the back. Our family's chosen.
Nick Yep.
Jacob That's just the plot of that movie "National Treasure".
Nick It's the Ark of the Covenant.
Jacob That's "Raiders of the Lost Ark". You're not even tryin'. I mean, that's not even anything that could be in the box.
Nick Okay, this has gone on long enough. Okay. It's a ring that turns you invisible and carries with it the power of evil.
Jacob I've seen fuckin' movies, you guys! I've seen movies!
Brad I can't believe I let you talk me into joining this sinking ship. I was one of Engineering Quarterly's: '30 Under 30'.
Lou Really?
Brad I was on track to be '20 Under 40', but now I'm 'Zero Under Fuck Me!' You fucked me, Lou. You fucked my whole life. My brother works at the NSA and I work for a madman.
Lou "Mad Man" is a great show.
Lou Do I need nipple rouge?
Lou Okay, okay. Looks like you're hungry for an idea. So why doesn't Uncle Lou give you guys a little taste, huh? If you combine the right amounts of nitrotrinadium with specifically heated water in a specialized basin, you get the elements necessary for time travel! Boom! Shotgun to the dick!
