Game Show HostThat's ten thousand bolts of electricity coursing through the suits that you're wearing back here in the studio. Every week it's the same God Damn thing. It's guy on guy. Girl on girl. Sometimes it's even guy on girl.
[Audience laughs]
Game Show HostWhat is the big deal with the two of you boys sleeping together? You're acting like it's 2010 for Christ Sakes! Now, we got a show to do boys, so start fucking!
LouLife is about do-overs, okay? And if you see your second chance peeking its dick around a corner, snatch it! Grab it! Take my advice. Look at the people you love most in this world, then you tell them to go fuck themselves. Because life is about number one. Numero Lou-no!
LouSo come on, it's a party, right? Let's all get nude and fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck!
LouYeah. You know what? I don't feel like anything bad's going to happen.
NickSo, nitro is from the future? Like "Terminator".
LouOh, my God. You think everything is like "Terminator".
Nick'Cause everything is like "Terminator"! Arnold's hand gets chopped off in the past, somebody finds it, reverse engineers that shit. Boom! Terminators running all around this motherfucker. That's how we got nitro?
Nick[singing]Strut to the time of the clock, It's midnight. Everybody strut right now, You don't know, But you think you know, You don't know, But you will, Everybody do the, Strut, strut, strut...
NickWe're on a mission to save your life. You think I don't want to roll my dick around some cocaine and get titty-slapped?
Adam Jr.I'll take a room-temperature almond milk, please. No, actually, I'll get a tangerine margarita. No. Scratch that. I'll take just an apricot sliced into fours. And a kiwi. Do you have kiwi? I'll take a kiwi, sliced up. A banana thrown in there. You know what? Dealer's choice. Just a fruit salad.
LouIf I had a dime for every time I did something a cocktail waitress told me not to do, I'd be rich.
LouOkay, okay. Looks like you're hungry for an idea. So why doesn't Uncle Lou give you guys a little taste, huh? If you combine the right amounts of nitrotrinadium with specifically heated water in a specialized basin, you get the elements necessary for time travel! Boom! Shotgun to the dick!