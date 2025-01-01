Jacob You're really never going to tell me what's inside that box?

Lou Okay, we'll tell you. We'll tell him. - I'm going to tell him.

Lou It's the Declaration of Independence with a map on the back. Our family's chosen.

Jacob That's just the plot of that movie "National Treasure".

Nick It's the Ark of the Covenant.

Jacob That's "Raiders of the Lost Ark". You're not even tryin'. I mean, that's not even anything that could be in the box.

Nick Okay, this has gone on long enough. Okay. It's a ring that turns you invisible and carries with it the power of evil.