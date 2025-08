I've been knocked down, blown up, lied to, shit on, and shot at. So nothing surprises me much anymore, except the things that people do to each other. I'm a licensed pilot, took karate in Tokyo. I lectured on economics at Yale. I can memorize the front pages of The New York Times in five minutes, and repeat it back to you in five weeks. I was National Golden Gloves champion three years in a row. I'm fluent in four languages, and can wrestle with a menu in five more.