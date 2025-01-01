Menu
Insidious: Chapter 3 Movie Quotes

Insidious: Chapter 3 Movie Quotes

Elise Rainier [to Bride in Black] Come on, bitch!
Lambert Woman [singing creepily with closed eyes, sit down on an armchair] I always wanted to know, how I would go. Tell me friend... how I meet my end.
[Choking Elise]
Bride In Black This is how you die.
Elise Rainier Not today!
[pushes bride in black]
Elise Rainier Come on bitch!
Grace The Man Who Can't Breathe. The Man Who Lives In The Vents. I Heard Him Saying Your Name Last Night. I Heard Him In Your Room. While You Were Gone He's In There Standing Right Now. Standing In Your Room.
Elise Rainier No matter what happens. No matter what you see. Stay strong.
Elise Rainier Loving someone is just delayed pain, isn't it?
Elise Rainier Time spent in conversation is never wasted
Bride In Black This is how you die!
Elise Rainier Not today!
Elise Rainier Not today!
Elise Rainier Give her back!
Elise Rainier [performing seance] Into the Further we go.
Sean Brenner Alex, you see this face? This is my "whoop-ass" face. When you see this face, it means I'm about to whoop ass.
Lambert Woman [singing to Elise in The Further] I always wanted to know... how I would go... tell me friend... how I meet my end...
Lillith Brenner [unheard] Quinn, do you remember...
Maggie Look, we have a few months of parental guidance left, and then this reality we're currently living in is done. That's what's so great about it. You pick a college on the opposite coast. He becomes a weekly phone call. That turns into a monthly phone call when you need money. It's like he's not your dad anymore. He's just a bank you visit on Thanksgiving.
Elise Rainier If you call out to one of the dead, all of them can hear you.
[first lines]
Elise Rainier Who is it?
Quinn Brenner Hi. My name is Quinn. I was looking for Elise.
[last lines]
Elise Rainier I love you too, Jack.
