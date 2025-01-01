GraceThe Man Who Can't Breathe. The Man Who Lives In The Vents. I Heard Him Saying Your Name Last Night. I Heard Him In Your Room. While You Were Gone He's In There Standing Right Now. Standing In Your Room.
Elise RainierNo matter what happens. No matter what you see. Stay strong.
Sean BrennerAlex, you see this face? This is my "whoop-ass" face. When you see this face, it means I'm about to whoop ass.
Lambert Woman[singing to Elise in The Further]I always wanted to know... how I would go... tell me friend... how I meet my end...
Lillith Brenner[unheard]Quinn, do you remember...
MaggieLook, we have a few months of parental guidance left, and then this reality we're currently living in is done. That's what's so great about it. You pick a college on the opposite coast. He becomes a weekly phone call. That turns into a monthly phone call when you need money. It's like he's not your dad anymore. He's just a bank you visit on Thanksgiving.
Elise RainierIf you call out to one of the dead, all of them can hear you.