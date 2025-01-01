Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Monster Trucks
Monster Trucks Movie Quotes
Monster Trucks Movie Quotes
Sheriff Rick
You be careful, son.
Tripp
Rick. I'm sorry I said all those terrible things about you,
Sheriff Rick
Wait. What?
Reece Tenneson
[on Burke]
He comes highly recommended.
Reece Tenneson
I'm not into hurting people
[nods to Burke]
Reece Tenneson
that's his job
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Barry Pepper
Lucas Till
Rob Lowe
