Bad Best Man [walks on stage and starts beatboxing] Haha, just kidding, just kidding. The moment Chris asked me to be his best man, I sat down and I wrote a pretty awesome speech. But, I don't know, I think I'd rather speak from the heart.

[rips paper in half]

Jimmy Oh, don't do that. Don't you rip that paper up. You never do that.

Bad Best Man Ah. You know, when Chris... Chris and I first met, we, um... uh, wha... Chris and I, um... have known each other since, uh... hah... Chris and I, you know, we, we did stuff together.

[dry heaves]

Jimmy He's gonna throw up on the fuckin' bride.

Bad Best Man And, um, Chris has been like a brother to me. Well, I... because my real brother died. Well, he didn't die immediately...

Bad Best Man They revived him in the ambulance, then he died later. Hah... uh... Adolf Hitler once said...