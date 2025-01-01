Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Wedding Ringer The Wedding Ringer Movie Quotes

The Wedding Ringer Movie Quotes

Edmundo You put the weed in the coconut, and light that shit up.
[last lines]
Lurch I've got a bad feeling about this plane.
[from trailer]
Jimmy Meet your groomsmen!
[Doug looks at a bunch of strangers]
Doug Harris These guys can not be my groomsmen. It looks like the entire cast of Goonies grew up and became rapists!
[from trailer]
Doug Harris I want my real life to be as fun as the one I made up!
[from trailer]
Jimmy I'm assuming you made up a name for me?
Doug Harris Bic Mitchum.
Jimmy Do I wear a cape? "Hello, ladies, what's going on? My name is Bic." "I'm Bic Mitchum and I love candy!" "Bic Mitchum can have whatever he wants!"... I like it.
[later on]
Paige Don't you think it's a little strange that your best man's name is... Bic Mitchum?
[from trailer]
Doug Harris What exactly do you do?
Jimmy I provide best man services for guys who lack in such areas.
Doug Harris So, I'm not alone?
Jimmy Alone? No! I run a very profitable business because of guys like you! How many weddings were in the US last year?
Doug Harris 2.4 million!
Jimmy That means 2.4 million grooms! You think each and everyone of them has someone as their best man?
Jimmy It doesn't mean that we're not going to have a good time, Doug.
Doug Harris I said I got it. You're anybody's friend for a price, but nobody's when it counts.
Jimmy This is what you have to understand, Doug. Some people are just loners. It's that simple, man.
Doug Harris Maybe I don't want to be. Maybe I just want someone to grab a beer with, to go on a cool guy trip with.
Jimmy You've never been on a guy trip, Doug? Cabo, Cancun, spring break? You've never done anything like that?
Doug Harris I never really had anyone to go with.
[from trailer]
Jimmy You can hide a fat ass in baggy pants, but you cannot hide a bad dancer!
Doug Harris You ask how a girl like Gretchen could fall for me? I took her dancing!
[a dance off ensues]
Hal Lane And your first dance will be to what song?
Paige To our song, "You Are So Beautiful". That's by Joe Cocker.
Hal Lane [sarcastically] Thanks.
Paige [glances at Doug, who looks dissatisfied] What?
Doug Harris That's not our song. That's not our song.
Paige Honey, of course it is! Babe, don't you remember? Your broken CD player repeated it over and over and over the first time we made love?
Hal Lane Aww.
Paige So amazing.
Doug Harris That wasn't... that wasn't me. That was your ex, Steve. And I know that 'cause you've told me the story about five times.
Bad Best Man [walks on stage and starts beatboxing] Haha, just kidding, just kidding. The moment Chris asked me to be his best man, I sat down and I wrote a pretty awesome speech. But, I don't know, I think I'd rather speak from the heart.
[rips paper in half]
Jimmy Oh, don't do that. Don't you rip that paper up. You never do that.
Bad Best Man Ah. You know, when Chris... Chris and I first met, we, um... uh, wha... Chris and I, um... have known each other since, uh... hah... Chris and I, you know, we, we did stuff together.
[dry heaves]
Jimmy He's gonna throw up on the fuckin' bride.
Bad Best Man And, um, Chris has been like a brother to me. Well, I... because my real brother died. Well, he didn't die immediately...
Jimmy No...
Bad Best Man They revived him in the ambulance, then he died later. Hah... uh... Adolf Hitler once said...
Jimmy Holy fucking shit.
[from trailer]
Jimmy God created the world in seven days. We gotta do a whole lot more in a lot less time!
Doug Harris Doug: I want my real life to be as fun as the one I paid for.
Jimmy Jimmy: No shit, Doug. You don't think I want that? Hmm? You don't think I want to be a Delta Air Line pilot or the CFO of Lubriderm or whatever the hell else I made up, instead of being some guy that works out of a renovated fucking closet?
Jimmy Jimmy: You don't think I would ask Alison to come out and have a burrito with me? Me? With Jimmy Callahan? Or say, "Hey, Doug, come on, let's go have a beer next week." "Maybe we can catch a game."
Jimmy Jimmy: I want to do all of that shit, but I can't. Because I can't go out there and tell the truth. Because you need Bic.
Jimmy Jimmy: Nobody needs Jimmy, man. Okay? Not a single soul needs Jimmy.
Jimmy Jimmy: That's reality, Doug.
Jimmy Jimmy: I'm going to go out here and I'm going to make my toast, and me and you, we are done here.
