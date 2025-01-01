Doug HarrisThat wasn't... that wasn't me. That was your ex, Steve. And I know that 'cause you've told me the story about five times.
Bad Best Man[walks on stage and starts beatboxing]Haha, just kidding, just kidding. The moment Chris asked me to be his best man, I sat down and I wrote a pretty awesome speech. But, I don't know, I think I'd rather speak from the heart.
[rips paper in half]
JimmyOh, don't do that. Don't you rip that paper up. You never do that.
Bad Best ManAh. You know, when Chris... Chris and I first met, we, um... uh, wha... Chris and I, um... have known each other since, uh... hah... Chris and I, you know, we, we did stuff together.
JimmyGod created the world in seven days. We gotta do a whole lot more in a lot less time!
Doug HarrisDoug: I want my real life to be as fun as the one I paid for.
JimmyJimmy: No shit, Doug. You don't think I want that? Hmm? You don't think I want to be a Delta Air Line pilot or the CFO of Lubriderm or whatever the hell else I made up, instead of being some guy that works out of a renovated fucking closet?
JimmyJimmy: You don't think I would ask Alison to come out and have a burrito with me? Me? With Jimmy Callahan? Or say, "Hey, Doug, come on, let's go have a beer next week." "Maybe we can catch a game."
JimmyJimmy: I want to do all of that shit, but I can't. Because I can't go out there and tell the truth. Because you need Bic.
JimmyJimmy: Nobody needs Jimmy, man. Okay? Not a single soul needs Jimmy.