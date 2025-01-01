Doug Harris Doug: I want my real life to be as fun as the one I paid for.

Jimmy Jimmy: No shit, Doug. You don't think I want that? Hmm? You don't think I want to be a Delta Air Line pilot or the CFO of Lubriderm or whatever the hell else I made up, instead of being some guy that works out of a renovated fucking closet?

Jimmy Jimmy: You don't think I would ask Alison to come out and have a burrito with me? Me? With Jimmy Callahan? Or say, "Hey, Doug, come on, let's go have a beer next week." "Maybe we can catch a game."

Jimmy Jimmy: I want to do all of that shit, but I can't. Because I can't go out there and tell the truth. Because you need Bic.

Jimmy Jimmy: Nobody needs Jimmy, man. Okay? Not a single soul needs Jimmy.