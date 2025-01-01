You know what i want? I want you to have acted like my boyfriend seven years ago. taken me to a movie, bought me a fucking ice cream cone. That's what i want. Instead of being the guy who permanently fucked up my expectations for normalcy in a relationship. the guy that made me explain to my mom "No, Josh isn't my boyfriend, he's just someone that sleeps with me when he comes home pining for my best friend to drunk to see straight."