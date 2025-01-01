Menu
Josh The only thing I hate more than the present is nostalgia for the past.
Ben [in his crumpled writing] Judgment has a way of creeping into every relationship. Even the most intimate. If we're lucky, somewhere along the way we meet a few people who listen to us without criticism or reproach. We call those people our friends.
Sarah You're a dick.
Josh Yeah. All men are dicks, Sarah. We're hardwired that way.
Sarah Yeah, but you're a dick who thinks he's better than a dick because he can back up his dickish behavior with psychobabble and pseudoscience.
Josh Let me tell you something about Bruce Springsteen, okay? Never trust anyone who is that passionate about the state of New Jersey.
[Watching Kate arrive with Isaac]
Sarah Oh, she's hot.
Alex Your boobs are bigger.
Sarah That's not true! That's not true!
Alex [as Ben greets Alex arriving home from the hospital] ... Don't tell me we're having a party in honor of my suicide.
Ben Attempted suicide. Jeez, if it were a suicide, we'd both be wearing suits.
Sarah So, we are all doomed, romantically speaking.
Alex Only on like a deep karmic level.
Josh For whatever reason, I'm strangely okay with that.
Josh The Japanese are the most wacked-out people on earth.
Sarah Oh my God, you're like an 8 year-old racist.
Josh An 8 year-old racist... Look, you cram that many people on an island, it's like a throbbing inbred hothouse of cultural miasma. Frankly, I'm surprised they don't have more fetishes.
Siri Josh, I really fucked up.
Josh I know. He'll get past it. It's ironic, though.
Siri Why?
Josh I just thought that if you were ever going to slip up, it would be with me.
[last lines]
Josh [posing for group picture] Alright, posture everyone.
Kate [holding the camera] Uh, I'm going to need you to get a lot closer together than that.
Sarah Okay.
Ben Come on, come on.
[arm around Alex]
Josh Alright. I'm going to pose a quick idea, you guys. Maybe next time we do this, it's a happy occasion.
Alex Is there going to be a next time?
Isaac Uh oh.
Sarah Alex...
Kate Okay. One, two...
Josh Sometimes things, they need to be said. And in those instances, being an asshole comes in handy.
Isaac You ready to meet my parents?
Kate I don't think so.
Isaac I don't blame you. They're fucking crazy.
Josh I taught you all of Calc 21 and then you went off and did better than me on the exam; I'm not teaching you how to chop wood.
Josh Alex, where did you get these records? I feel like I'm at a garage sale.
Alex I bought them at a garage sale.
Josh Sarah!
Sarah What?
Josh Enough with the fucking pictures.
Sarah I'm sorry, I'm recording this for posterity. Is that okay?
Josh By what? By ruining it in the present?
Sarah No, that's your job.
Ben [narrating] There are three stages of finding friends in college. The first is desperation. Second is panic. The third is fate. When you wind up at the same table together somehow, then your real life begins.
Josh Ben, can I ask you something? Was it difficult, as a couple, when the iPhone 4s came out? Because I can imagine, here you are, minding your own business, and then everybody's asking her a question.
Ben You're a fucking idiot.
Alex Hey, um... I'm sorry about what I said last night. I'm...
Kate It's okay. Don't worry. You're not even 48 hours removed from a traumatic event. You're suddenly the center of love and attention and you're feeling mildly manic and also oddly angry. I imagine you're also experiencing mood-cycling and you're scared as hell of the next time you'll crash, so, no. I'm not taking it personally.
Alex Good.
Kate Don't worry, though. You'll level off.
Alex I've got great southern exposure, so I was thinking of installing a solar array. And um, maybe a few rainwater basins too.
Josh That sounds great, Alex. Then you'd have everything you need to start a cult.
Ben I can't remember what happened last, me writing something good or me and Siri having sex.
Josh So basically what you're saying is that you're *blocked* in more ways than one.
Isaac So, what are we making, Sarah?
Sarah We are making chilled watermelon soup and sea scallop risotto.
Josh What? What are we making again?
Sarah I'm sorry, can you do something helpful?
Josh Did you say risotto?
Sarah Can you please do something helpful?
Josh The joint is not going to roll itself, Sarah. And I am making a magical appetizer dish that is going to make your risotto taste so much better.
[first lines]
Night Editor [entering] Ben. Your page's set?
Ben Mm, yep. Almost.
[looking at picture]
Ben Jesus, Alex.
[answering the phone]
Ben Hello? Yes, this is him, but I'm at work. So...
Josh [now answering his phone] Used to have a freshman roommate named "Ben", but that ass-wad hasn't called me in ages. What?
Sarah [on her phone] And no one was there? He was... Alone? Yeah, of course he was alone. That was stupid. Yeah, I can probably get up in a couple hours. I just need a little bit of time to get out of here.
[more work gets set on her desk]
Isaac [walking while on his phone] Well, he's gonna be okay. That's the most important thing. Okay.
[checking incoming call]
Isaac I gotta take this. Hang on a sec... Babe? Yeah, I'm fine. Just got to the office - I'm gonna leave from there.
Alex I guess I was mainly just scared.
Sarah Of what?
Alex Of you all. The possibility that you didn't like me.
Sarah That's ridiculous.
Alex It's the truth. I remember that that feeling did not go away. Until, um, until junior year when Ben had me at his parents' place for Easter. We took the train there and back. Barely talked, but you know, it was, it was better than talking. It was just... Just nice.
Sarah Maybe we should make one of those pacts where if we're still single when we're 35, we all just get married.
Alex Who, the *three* of us?
Sarah Yes, and Timmy of course.
[indicating the dog]
Sarah We'll make a great dysfunctional family. How's that sound Timmy?
Josh I'd consider it.
Sarah You know what i want? I want you to have acted like my boyfriend seven years ago. taken me to a movie, bought me a fucking ice cream cone. That's what i want. Instead of being the guy who permanently fucked up my expectations for normalcy in a relationship. the guy that made me explain to my mom "No, Josh isn't my boyfriend, he's just someone that sleeps with me when he comes home pining for my best friend to drunk to see straight."
Ben I'm scared of what the world would look like without you.
Siri You can't stay with me because you're scared.
Ben You're right.
Josh Give me a break, I'm not listening to that.
Ben What?
Josh It's like we're gripped by this never-ending nostalgia for our parents' music. It's oppressive.
Ben When good things happen, we always wanna imagine them as fated. But when bad things happen, we curse the world as this cold and brutally random place.
Ben Nice shiner.
Alex Nice driving.
Josh I figured that I would be far less curious now if I'd just done a better job of...
Alex ...doing more drugs in college.
