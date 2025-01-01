JoshThe only thing I hate more than the present is nostalgia for the past.
Ben[in his crumpled writing]Judgment has a way of creeping into every relationship. Even the most intimate. If we're lucky, somewhere along the way we meet a few people who listen to us without criticism or reproach. We call those people our friends.
Ben[narrating]There are three stages of finding friends in college. The first is desperation. Second is panic. The third is fate. When you wind up at the same table together somehow, then your real life begins.
JoshBen, can I ask you something? Was it difficult, as a couple, when the iPhone 4s came out? Because I can imagine, here you are, minding your own business, and then everybody's asking her a question.
AlexHey, um... I'm sorry about what I said last night. I'm...
KateIt's okay. Don't worry. You're not even 48 hours removed from a traumatic event. You're suddenly the center of love and attention and you're feeling mildly manic and also oddly angry. I imagine you're also experiencing mood-cycling and you're scared as hell of the next time you'll crash, so, no. I'm not taking it personally.
BenHello? Yes, this is him, but I'm at work. So...
Josh[now answering his phone]Used to have a freshman roommate named "Ben", but that ass-wad hasn't called me in ages. What?
Sarah[on her phone]And no one was there? He was... Alone? Yeah, of course he was alone. That was stupid. Yeah, I can probably get up in a couple hours. I just need a little bit of time to get out of here.
[more work gets set on her desk]
Isaac[walking while on his phone]Well, he's gonna be okay. That's the most important thing. Okay.
[checking incoming call]
IsaacI gotta take this. Hang on a sec... Babe? Yeah, I'm fine. Just got to the office - I'm gonna leave from there.
AlexIt's the truth. I remember that that feeling did not go away. Until, um, until junior year when Ben had me at his parents' place for Easter. We took the train there and back. Barely talked, but you know, it was, it was better than talking. It was just... Just nice.
SarahMaybe we should make one of those pacts where if we're still single when we're 35, we all just get married.
SarahYou know what i want? I want you to have acted like my boyfriend seven years ago. taken me to a movie, bought me a fucking ice cream cone. That's what i want. Instead of being the guy who permanently fucked up my expectations for normalcy in a relationship. the guy that made me explain to my mom "No, Josh isn't my boyfriend, he's just someone that sleeps with me when he comes home pining for my best friend to drunk to see straight."
BenI'm scared of what the world would look like without you.