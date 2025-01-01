Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Good Lie The Good Lie Movie Quotes

The Good Lie Movie Quotes

Young Jeremiah Some of these people have no color.
Young Mamere Because they are born without skin.
Nick What are you doing?
Jeremiah It is a sin not to give to those in need.
Nick According to who?
Jeremiah Jeremiah.
Nick And who is that?
Jeremiah [turning in his apron] Me. My name is Jeremiah.
[Last lines]
Title Card If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. - African proverb
[from trailer]
Carrie Davis Who do you have to screw around here to see an immigration officer?
Dan Reed Me!
Young Mamere [to taller boy] I have courage but all you have is strength.
[first lines]
Title Card In 1983, a brutal civil war broke out in Sudan between the North and the South over religion and resources, leaving villages destroyed by northern government armies and militia.
Title Card By 1987, thousands of orphaned children began to flee on foot across sub-Saharan Africa, walking as many as thousands of miles to Ethiopia and then Kenya. Thirteen years later, 3600 refugees would be relocated to the U.S.A. They were known simply as "The Lost Boys of Sudan."
Title Card This film is inspired by their story.
[first lines]
Aid Worker Step up, please.
Refugee Don't forget us in America.
Abital Now we can finally find out what this means.
Mamere [narrating] This is the story of my brothers and sisters. When we were little we did not know many things. We did not know the world was big, or that it was different from us. We only knew our villages in Sudan, which have been there for thousands of years. I should say Southern Sudan, for we were soon to learn that was an important distinction.
Jeremiah I miss Sudan
Carrie Davis Why?
Jeremiah Because in Sudan, we know what a lion looks like.
Jeremiah I have faith, yardit.
Carrie Davis Yardit?
Jeremiah This is our special name for you.
Carrie Davis For me?
Jeremiah Yes. It had great cultural significance.
Carrie Davis What does it mean?
Jeremiah It means great white cow.
Carrie Davis Okay. Well, it's better than a lot of things I've been called.
Young Abital I want to live, I do not want to die.
[followed by each of the other children in turn as they drink Theo's urine]
Paul We are in America now. And in America we are nothing.
[Paul is laughing on his bunk bed]
Mamere What is so funny?
Paul I'm thinking about that chicken.
[All three boys laugh hysterically]
Immigration Official Your date of birth is unknown?
Mamere Yes.
Immigration Official Like a lot of the others, you will be assigned january 1st.
Mamere Why on this night.
Immigration Official There will always be a party.
Carrie Davis Hi... Hey, you must be the guys from... Somolia?... Senegal? I'm sorry, help me out here.
Mamere Sudan?
Mamere So, what time should we be expecting him
[Santa Claus]
Mamere ?
[Paul laughs]
Pamela Very late at night. And only if you're good.
Mamere Sounds like a burglar to me.
Matt Hey, I think you're forgetting something.
[Shows her her bra]
Carrie Davis They're from Africa. I'm sure they're not gonna care.
Carrie Davis Not much has changed around here.
Jack I have been meaning to paint the porch.
