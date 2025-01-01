Jeremiah[turning in his apron]Me. My name is Jeremiah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Last lines]
Title CardIf you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. - African proverb
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Carrie DavisWho do you have to screw around here to see an immigration officer?
Dan ReedMe!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Mamere[to taller boy]I have courage but all you have is strength.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Title CardIn 1983, a brutal civil war broke out in Sudan between the North and the South over religion and resources, leaving villages destroyed by northern government armies and militia.
Title CardBy 1987, thousands of orphaned children began to flee on foot across sub-Saharan Africa, walking as many as thousands of miles to Ethiopia and then Kenya. Thirteen years later, 3600 refugees would be relocated to the U.S.A. They were known simply as "The Lost Boys of Sudan."
Title CardThis film is inspired by their story.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Aid WorkerStep up, please.
RefugeeDon't forget us in America.
AbitalNow we can finally find out what this means.
Mamere[narrating] This is the story of my brothers and sisters. When we were little we did not know many things. We did not know the world was big, or that it was different from us. We only knew our villages in Sudan, which have been there for thousands of years. I should say Southern Sudan, for we were soon to learn that was an important distinction.