Kinoafisha Films 4 Minute Mile 4 Minute Mile Movie Quotes

Coleman You got somethin'. You got... You got somethin' in here. It's so deep in there, and you gotta beat it. You gotta face that fear. You GOT to, because if you don't, you're gonna be me, and, buddy, you don't want that. But if you do - and I don't care if you never run another race in your life - because if you DO face that fear, it'll change your life. I promise you. It's the hardest thing you'll ever have to do, but you gotta do it. Oh, you gotta do it. And then you'll be able to push right through the pain. You'll go right through the door. And when you're about ready to pass out and your legs can't move and your lungs can't breathe and your eyes can't see, you'll know that it's just the beginning, and it's so beautiful. It's beautiful. That's all I've been tryin' to teach you. Okay?
Drew Jacobs You think a five-minute mile is fast?
Coleman Uh, you run ten of 'em, yeah, but you can't run with a temper. You gotta be in control or you beat yourself.
Coleman You're made for the mile, not the 400, and the sooner you realize that, the better off you're gonna be.
Wes Jacobs Do not waste what you got.
Coleman But you are fast.
Drew Jacobs Fast enough to win State?
Coleman Uh, State Fair, maybe. Quit worrying about who you're gonna beat. Running's not about that.
Drew Jacobs Running is running. That's it.
Coleman Is it?
Drew Jacobs Yeah.
Coleman Oh, Jeez, I'll have to read your book. Want to prove me wrong?
