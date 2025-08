Colin I'm sorry. I don't mean to bother you. I just lost control of my car and wrecked it and...

Terry Are you all right?

Colin I'm good. I just had a crash. Do you think I could use your phone?

Terry You live around here?

Colin Yeah, over on River Road... I don't even need to come in. I'll stand right here. You can hand the phone, shut the door.

Terry I'm feeding my daughter. I'll be right back.