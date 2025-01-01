Young Birdman
You are lame, Riggan, rolling around with that poncy theater fuck in an 800-seat shithole like this. Oh, you really fucked up this time. You destroy a genius book with that infantile adaptation. Now you're about to destroy what's left of your career. It's pathetic.
Riggan
[trying to meditate]
Breathing in, I am calm...
Young Birdman
Let's get the hell out of here while we can.
Riggan
[trying to meditate]
... I ignore this mental formation. This is a mental formation.
Young Birdman
Stop that shit! I'm not a mental formation. I'm you, asshole.
Young Birdman
You were a movie star, remember? Pretentious, but happy.
Young Birdman
Ignorant, but charming. Now, you're just a tiny, bitter cocksucker.
Riggan
I was fucking miserable.
Young Birdman
Yeah, but fake miserable. Hollywood miserable. What are you trying to prove? You're an artist? You're not.
Young Birdman
No, fuck you, you coward. We grossed billions! You're ashamed of that? Billions!
Riggan
And billions of flies eat shit every day! So what? Does that make it good? I don't know if you noticed, but that was 1992!
Young Birdman
You could jump right back into that suit if you wanted to.
Riggan
[rips open his shirt]
Oh, look at me! Look at this! Look, look, look! I look like a turkey with leukemia! I'm fucking disappearing. This is what's left! I'm the answer to a fucking Trivial Pursuit question!
Young Birdman
You're an impostor here. Eventually they will figure you out.
Riggan
What part of this don't you get? You're dead.
Young Birdman
We are not dead.
Riggan
Oh, please, just stay dead.
Young Birdman
We are not dead.
Riggan
Stop saying "we"! There is no "we"! I'm not fucking you! I'm Riggan fucking Thomson!
Young Birdman
No, you're Birdman. Because without me, all that's left is you, a sad, selfish, mediocre actor, grasping at the last vestiges of his career.
[Riggan uses telekinesis to grab his poster and slam it into the wall]
Young Birdman
What the hell did you do that for? I liked that poster. It's always "we", brother.
Riggan
Fuck you! Shut the fuck up! Leave me alone! You're fucking, so fucking annoying! Shut up!
[notices Jake enter the room and immediately calms down]