Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Winter Sleep Winter Sleep Movie Quotes

Winter Sleep Movie Quotes

Aydin Not seeing a man for what he is, idolizing him like a god, and then being mad at him, because he's not a god. Do you think that's fair?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Necla Philanthropy isn't tossing a bone to a hungry dog, it's sharing when you are just as hungry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aydin Justice doesn't even exist in nature, why should it exist here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aydin [Epilogue] Nihal, I didn't go away. I couldn't. Whether it's because I've grown old, or I've gone mad, or because I've become a different man, think what you like. I just don't know. But this new man inside me for a few days won't let me go away. Please, don't ask me to go either. I now understand nothing is calling me to Istanbul. Everything is alien to me there as it is everywhere else. I want you to know that I have no one but you. And I miss you every minute, every second that goes by. But my pride will never let me tell you this. I know very well how to terrible or impossible it would be to part from you. Just as I know that you do not love me anymore. I know we can't go back to the old days. And there is no need to. Take me with you like a servant, like a slave. And let us continue our life even if we do it your way. Forgive me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more