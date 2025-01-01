Aydin [Epilogue] Nihal, I didn't go away. I couldn't. Whether it's because I've grown old, or I've gone mad, or because I've become a different man, think what you like. I just don't know. But this new man inside me for a few days won't let me go away. Please, don't ask me to go either. I now understand nothing is calling me to Istanbul. Everything is alien to me there as it is everywhere else. I want you to know that I have no one but you. And I miss you every minute, every second that goes by. But my pride will never let me tell you this. I know very well how to terrible or impossible it would be to part from you. Just as I know that you do not love me anymore. I know we can't go back to the old days. And there is no need to. Take me with you like a servant, like a slave. And let us continue our life even if we do it your way. Forgive me.