AlbrightThere is no science, no progress, without sacrifice.
AlbrightYou've built en empire from the ground up. People will insist that your buildings make you immortal. Now, as you slip away, do you feel immortal? We offer humanity's greatest minds more time to fulfill their potential. Designed to offer you the very best of the human experience.
AlbrightWithout me your mind will relapse. And we both know who takes over.I'm the only one standing between you and oblivion.
Young Damian[opening his eyes for the first time]It didn't work.
AlbrightStop taking the medication, and... Your mind fades into oblivion. Madeline can have her husband back. But... keep going, push on and each dose that you take erases a little more of Mark. His army training, his instincts, after a year or so, they'll be gone forever.
Young Damian[to Martin]That's someone else's child... they lied to you
AlbrightWe have a client ready for Madeline's body as for her daughter, her organs will be put to good use
AlbrightEventually we'll be able to create bodies for our minds, this will only be seen as early days
AlbrightIt will take a few days, but it gets easier.
AlbrightThat was his choice, the only way to save his kid.
AnnaI didn't go on tour. I was just walking to my room. I really wanted to know how to whistle. so then I started off like this.
[She blows a bit]
Annaand then it started like this. whoooo! and then like this.
[She begins whistling again]
Young Damian[noticing his younger daughter whistling]When did you start professionally whistling? when did you go on tour?