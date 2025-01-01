Menu
Self/less Movie Quotes

Self/less Movie Quotes

Damian It's metastasized. Liver and lungs. This morning the oncologist was talking about hospice care.
Martin I'm sorry.
Damian Don't be. What you and Judith went through, losing a child, that's a tragedy. An old man dying... I'm supposed to say, "That's life."
Albright Death, has some, side effects.
Albright You never asked the right questions.
Damian What's that?
Nurse Something to stop your heart.
Damian What?
Nurse Something to stop your heart!
Albright There is no science, no progress, without sacrifice.
Albright You've built en empire from the ground up. People will insist that your buildings make you immortal. Now, as you slip away, do you feel immortal? We offer humanity's greatest minds more time to fulfill their potential. Designed to offer you the very best of the human experience.
Damian It's alive?
Albright An empty vessel.
Damian You say I'm the reason you got into this business? Now I'm the reason you're out.
Carl You son of a bitch! Who gives a shit! You're gonna be dead in a year, And then who gives a shit!
[stomps off]
Damian He's wrong. I won't last six months. It's metastasized. Liver and lungs. This morning the oncologist was talking about hospice care.
Young Damian 25% promazine. 30% olanzapine. 15% trileptal. 15% valproic acid. 5% phenobarbital.
Albright Without me your mind will relapse. And we both know who takes over.I'm the only one standing between you and oblivion.
Young Damian [opening his eyes for the first time] It didn't work.
Albright Stop taking the medication, and... Your mind fades into oblivion. Madeline can have her husband back. But... keep going, push on and each dose that you take erases a little more of Mark. His army training, his instincts, after a year or so, they'll be gone forever.
Young Damian [to Martin] That's someone else's child... they lied to you
Albright We have a client ready for Madeline's body as for her daughter, her organs will be put to good use
Albright Eventually we'll be able to create bodies for our minds, this will only be seen as early days
Albright It will take a few days, but it gets easier.
Albright That was his choice, the only way to save his kid.
Anna I didn't go on tour. I was just walking to my room. I really wanted to know how to whistle. so then I started off like this.
[She blows a bit]
Anna and then it started like this. whoooo! and then like this.
[She begins whistling again]
Young Damian [noticing his younger daughter whistling] When did you start professionally whistling? when did you go on tour?
Young Damian And you're whistling.
