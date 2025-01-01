Officer Lucas White He came back and told me to smoke up, because he was leaving. I was eight years old.

Vin Serento You were just a kid. It wasn't your fault.

Officer Lucas White He kinda said it was. He said before I was born he used to have sex with my mom all the time. And they would go out and see movies. And travel to interesting places like Napa Valley or Belize. But now he couldn't do anything fun anymore.

Vin Serento But you still had your mom.

Officer Lucas White Well, he made such a compelling argument that she left too.

Vin Serento You grew up in an orphanage?

Officer Lucas White And from foster home to foster home. Seems that no one wants a perfectly good blue eyed white baby anymore. Unless you're from Namibia with flies buzzing around your eyeballs, your no good to anyone.

Vin Serento You can't fight celebrity trends. Branganliena, Madonna, Sandy Bullock. They all have black babies.