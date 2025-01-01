Officer Lucas White
He came back and told me to smoke up, because he was leaving. I was eight years old.
Vin Serento
You were just a kid. It wasn't your fault.
Officer Lucas White
He kinda said it was. He said before I was born he used to have sex with my mom all the time. And they would go out and see movies. And travel to interesting places like Napa Valley or Belize. But now he couldn't do anything fun anymore.
Vin Serento
But you still had your mom.
Officer Lucas White
Well, he made such a compelling argument that she left too.
Vin Serento
You grew up in an orphanage?
Officer Lucas White
And from foster home to foster home. Seems that no one wants a perfectly good blue eyed white baby anymore. Unless you're from Namibia with flies buzzing around your eyeballs, your no good to anyone.
Vin Serento
You can't fight celebrity trends. Branganliena, Madonna, Sandy Bullock. They all have black babies.
Officer Lucas White
I know.