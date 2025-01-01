Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Theory of Everything The Theory of Everything Movie Quotes

The Theory of Everything Movie Quotes

Stephen Hawking There should be no boundaries to human endeavor. We are all different. However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. While there's life, there is hope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Hawking What about you? What are you?...
Stephen Hawking Cosmologist, I'm a Cosmologist.
Jane Hawking What is that?
Stephen Hawking It is a kind of religion for intelligent atheists.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Jane Hawking What you're writing?
Stephen Hawking Look what we made.
[they look at their kids]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Hawking [introducing themselves for the first time] Hello.
Jane Hawking Hello.
Stephen Hawking Science.
Jane Hawking Arts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Hawking It is clear that we are just an advanced breed of primates on a minor planet orbiting around a very average star, in the outer suburb of one among a hundred billion galaxies. BUT, ever since the dawn of civilization people have craved for an understanding of the underlying order of the world. There ought to be something very special about the boundary conditions of the universe. And what can be more special than that there is no boundary? And there should be no boundary to human endeavor. We are all different. However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. While there is life, there is hope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Hawking So, I take it you've never been to church?
Stephen Hawking Once upon a time.
Jane Hawking Tempted to convert?
Stephen Hawking I have a slight problem with the celestial dictatorship premise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Hawking I have loved you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Hawking Your glasses are always dirty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brian Stephen, your 'motor-mouth' disease, does it affect, um...
Stephen Hawking What?
Brian [Gesturing towards his crotch] Uh, everything?
Stephen Hawking What? No. Different system. Automatic.
Brian Are you serious? Well that's pretty wonderful isn't it? Well it certainly explains a lot about men.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Hawking I'm sorry. I did my best.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Hawking I will write a book.
Jane Hawking About what?
Stephen Hawking Time.
Jane Hawking Time?
Stephen Hawking What is the nature of time? Will it ever come to an end? Can we go back in time? Some day these answers may seem as obvious to us as the Earth orbiting the sun, or perhaps as ridiculous as a tower of tortoises. Only time, that's what we say.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Technician [presenting Hawking with the speech-generating device] Welcome to the future.
Stephen Hawking [speaks for the first time] My name is Stephen Hawking...
Jane Hawking [astonished] It's American!
Technician Is that a problem?
Jane Hawking Oh, my goodness, well... is there another voice?
Technician It's the only one lately I have at the moment.
Jane Hawking [smiles with delight] I think it's great!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Hawking What do cosmologists worship?
Stephen Hawking A single unifying equation that explains everything in the universe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cockcroft Guest 2 Now you are recognized everywhere. How do you deal with all the attention?
Stephen Hawking [grinning] I was stopped recently by a tourist at Cambridge who asked if I was the real Stephen Hawking. I replied I was not, and said the real one was much better looking.
Audience [laughing]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Hawking [from trailer] What if I reverse time to see what happened at the beginning of time itself?
Jane Hawking Wind back the clock?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Hawking No... doctors. No doctors!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor It's called motor neuron disease. It's a progressive neurological disorder that destroys the cells in the brain that control essential muscle activity, such as speaking, walking, breathing, swallowing. The signals that muscles must receive in order to move are disrupted. The result is gradual muscle decay. Wasting away. Eventually, the ability to control voluntary movement is lost. Entirely. I'm afraid average life expectancy is two years. There's nothing I can do for you.
Stephen Hawking What about the brain?
Doctor The brain isn't affected. Your thoughts won't change, it's... just that... Well, eventually, no one will know what they are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Stephen drives around in his new mechanical wheelchair]
Stephen Hawking [using the computerized voice] Exterminate. Exterminate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Hawking Einstein hated peas. Quantum theory. He said, "God doesn't play dice with the universe."
Stephen Hawking Seems he not only *plays* dice, but he throws them where we can't find them.
Jane Hawking God is back on the endangered species list.
Jonathan Hellyer Jones Well, I expect he'll cope.
Stephen Hawking And physics is back in business.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Hawking [speaking for the first time on his speech-generating device] My name is Stephen Hawking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Woman [question from the audience] Now you are recognized everywhere. How do you deal with all the attention?
Stephen Hawking [speaking through his computer] I was stopped recently by a tourist in Cambridge, who asked if I was the real Stephen Hawking. I replied I was not, and said the real one was much better looking.
Man In 1979, you talked about the possibility of a theory of everything being discovered before the end of the century.
Stephen Hawking I now predict that I was wrong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Hawking Reading Stephen Hawking's draft of A Brief History of Time: "Who are we? Why are we here? If we ever learn this, it would be the ultimate triumph of human reason, for then we would know the mind of god."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Jane Hawking What are you writing?
Stephen Hawking [indicating their children] Look what we made.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Khalatnikov [to a room full of physicists] As you know, my field is evolution of the hot universe, the properties of the microwave background radiation and the theory of black holes. To be honest, I came here today expecting to hear a lot of nonsense. I go home disappointed. The little one here has done it! He has done it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[deleted scene from the DVD release]
Stephen Hawking [dictating to Jane] "... of space time use."
Jane Hawking [stops typing] This is amazing, this is poetry!
Stephen Hawking No, this is a black hole theory.
Jane Hawking Time began at a certain point. There was a moment of creation. This is God's work.
Stephen Hawking I think you'll find the equations are mine, but good point. Let's put a copyright symbol on the front page to avoid conflict.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jonathan Hellyer Jones Stephen, Jane was telling me that you have a beautiful, theorem. That proves that the universe, had a beginning. Is that it?
Stephen Hawking That was my PhD thesis. My new project disproves it.
Jonathan Hellyer Jones Disproves it?
Stephen Hawking Yes.
Jonathan Hellyer Jones So then you no longer believe in the creation?
Stephen Hawking What one believes is irrelevant in physics."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Beryl Wilde [pouring a cup of tea] Now... I'd like to make a suggestion. It might sound a bit unusual but I have seen it work wonders. I think... that you should consider joining the church choir.
Jane Hawking [laughs] Mum, I think that's possibly the most English thing anyone has ever said.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dennis Sciama I don't understand. You've spent years assuming black holes exist, and you believe Cygnus X-1 could well turn out to be the first black hole that we can actually observe. And yet, you've bet Kip Thorne it's not a black hole.
Stephen Hawking Yes.
Dennis Sciama What did you bet him?
Stephen Hawking A one-year subscription to a magazine.
Dennis Sciama Which magazine? Nature?
Stephen Hawking No. Penthouse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Hawking To prove with a single equation that time had a beginning. Wouldn't that be nice professor? The one simple elegant equation, to explain everything
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[raising their glasses in a toast]
Jane Hawking To the esteemed and formidable doctor...
Brian Who?
Jane Hawking *Doctor Stephen Hawking*.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Hawking [speaking through his computer] So I said, "I have long been looking for a model of the universe." I finally found her."
Elaine Mason I bet you did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Hawking [to Jonathan] Jane needs help.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jane Hawking Stephen must live.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Hawking Physics is back in business.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dennis Sciama [to Stephen] Well done, Doctor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Hawking Time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Hawking I don't think you realize what lies ahead, Jane. His life is going to be very short, so... be careful. The weight of science is against you. And this will not be a fight, Jane. This is going to be a very heavy defeat. For all of us.
Jane Hawking I know what you all think, that... that I don't look like a terribly strong person. But I love him. And he loves me. We're going to fight this illness together. All of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more