Stephen HawkingThere should be no boundaries to human endeavor. We are all different. However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. While there's life, there is hope.
Stephen HawkingIt is clear that we are just an advanced breed of primates on a minor planet orbiting around a very average star, in the outer suburb of one among a hundred billion galaxies. BUT, ever since the dawn of civilization people have craved for an understanding of the underlying order of the world. There ought to be something very special about the boundary conditions of the universe. And what can be more special than that there is no boundary? And there should be no boundary to human endeavor. We are all different. However bad life may seem, there is always something you can do, and succeed at. While there is life, there is hope.
Stephen HawkingWhat is the nature of time? Will it ever come to an end? Can we go back in time? Some day these answers may seem as obvious to us as the Earth orbiting the sun, or perhaps as ridiculous as a tower of tortoises. Only time, that's what we say.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Technician[presenting Hawking with the speech-generating device]Welcome to the future.
DoctorIt's called motor neuron disease. It's a progressive neurological disorder that destroys the cells in the brain that control essential muscle activity, such as speaking, walking, breathing, swallowing. The signals that muscles must receive in order to move are disrupted. The result is gradual muscle decay. Wasting away. Eventually, the ability to control voluntary movement is lost. Entirely. I'm afraid average life expectancy is two years. There's nothing I can do for you.
Stephen Hawking[speaking for the first time on his speech-generating device]My name is Stephen Hawking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Woman[question from the audience] Now you are recognized everywhere. How do you deal with all the attention?
Stephen Hawking[speaking through his computer] I was stopped recently by a tourist in Cambridge, who asked if I was the real Stephen Hawking. I replied I was not, and said the real one was much better looking.
ManIn 1979, you talked about the possibility of a theory of everything being discovered before the end of the century.
Jane HawkingReading Stephen Hawking's draft of A Brief History of Time: "Who are we? Why are we here? If we ever learn this, it would be the ultimate triumph of human reason, for then we would know the mind of god."
Khalatnikov[to a room full of physicists]As you know, my field is evolution of the hot universe, the properties of the microwave background radiation and the theory of black holes. To be honest, I came here today expecting to hear a lot of nonsense. I go home disappointed. The little one here has done it! He has done it!
Beryl Wilde[pouring a cup of tea]Now... I'd like to make a suggestion. It might sound a bit unusual but I have seen it work wonders. I think... that you should consider joining the church choir.
Jane Hawking[laughs]Mum, I think that's possibly the most English thing anyone has ever said.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dennis SciamaI don't understand. You've spent years assuming black holes exist, and you believe Cygnus X-1 could well turn out to be the first black hole that we can actually observe. And yet, you've bet Kip Thorne it's not a black hole.
Frank HawkingI don't think you realize what lies ahead, Jane. His life is going to be very short, so... be careful. The weight of science is against you. And this will not be a fight, Jane. This is going to be a very heavy defeat. For all of us.
Jane HawkingI know what you all think, that... that I don't look like a terribly strong person. But I love him. And he loves me. We're going to fight this illness together. All of us.