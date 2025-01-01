Menu
The Best of Me Movie Quotes

The Best of Me Movie Quotes

Amanda You want me to fall back in love with you? How do I do that if I haven't ever stopped?
Amanda This is dangerous, we've had wine, and you somehow have gotten better looking which is so annoying. I mean you couldn't have gotten bald or fat or something? Jesus!
Dawson I love who I am when I'm with you, Amanda.
Dawson You are my dearest friend, my deepest love.
Dawson You are the very best of me.
Tuck Remember that thistle problem I had in the garden last year? Thistle is one tough weed. You can't pull it, or mow it. You have to dig it out by the root.While I was digging I got to thinking about you and Dawson.you have wounds that never healed and you lived with them so long you don't even know they're there anymore.Pain has deep roots.The only way to dig it out is to forgive him, and forgive yourself.
Young Amanda Dawson, What would you risk for me?
Younger Dawson Everything.
Young Amanda Then let me love you like that. Please.
Young Amanda Are you actually about to say something else?
Younger Dawson My cousin thinks you were trying to talk to me the other day.
Young Amanda I was.
Younger Dawson He thinks I blew it.
Young Amanda You did. You don't know how to flirt, do you?
Younger Dawson Guess not.
Young Amanda Well, what are you gonna do about it? OK. This isn't working. OK, I'll tell you want. uh... I want you to think about it and, uh... meet me at Squeals Saturday night at 6:00 maybe? - Dawson nodes his head - Is that a yes?
Younger Dawson Yeah.
Young Amanda OK. Maybe you'll figure out how to flirt with me by then. -Amanda Starts Engine - Thank you.
Younger Dawson You're welcome.
