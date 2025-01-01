Remember that thistle problem I had in the garden last year? Thistle is one tough weed. You can't pull it, or mow it. You have to dig it out by the root.While I was digging I got to thinking about you and Dawson.you have wounds that never healed and you lived with them so long you don't even know they're there anymore.Pain has deep roots.The only way to dig it out is to forgive him, and forgive yourself.