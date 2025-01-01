Menu
Films
A Woman Under the Influence
A Woman Under the Influence Movie Quotes
A Woman Under the Influence Movie Quotes
Mabel Longhetti
Dad... will you stand up for me?
George Mortensen
Sure.
[stands up]
Mabel Longhetti
No, I don't mean that. Sit down, Dad. Will you please stand up for me?
Nick Longhetti
Mabel is not crazy, she's unusual. She's not crazy, so don't say she's crazy.
Mabel Longhetti
Die for Mr. Jensen, kids!
Nick Longhetti
Normal talk. Conversation. Weather. "How are you?" "Where you been?" "Hello." "Too hot." "Too cold."
Mabel Longhetti
All of a sudden, I miss everyone...
Nancy
[to Nick]
You really want to know what I think? You're a shit.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Gena Rowlands
Fred Draper
Peter Falk
