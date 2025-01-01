Menu
Miss Julie Movie Quotes

Miss Julie Movie Quotes

John My people, we don't carry on like you do. We don't hate and destroy each other. We make love for fun. Yes, it is a game, and we play it when we get time off from work. But we don't have all day and all night like you people do!
Miss Julie Have you ever been in love?
John [rigorously polishing a boot] We don't use that word. But I have liked a lot of girls. And once when I could not have one girl I wanted, I became sick, horribly sick. Sick like a prince in a fairy tale, a prince who cannot eat or drink because of love.
Miss Julie Who was it?
John It was you.
Miss Julie I'd like to shoot you like a dog.
John No qualms?
Miss Julie No qualms.
Miss Julie Are you ever afraid to hear that you're no longer wanted? That you don't belong?
John I shared a bed with my little brother, and one morning, when I was eight, I woke up and found him dead beside me. I saw death for the first time and yes, I was afraid. But not in the way you're talking about.
Miss Julie On the other side of that wall, I have a place. A secret garden. There is no wind there. I go there when I'm anxious. I'm anxious all the time. I'm always longing for some other place. You cannot imagine how different I want my life to be.
John You and me.
Miss Julie Yes, we must leave.
John To make life hell for each other?
Miss Julie No. To be happy, smile on the inside. Enjoy ourselves a few years, as long as we can, and then... to die. Would you die with me?
Kathleen God is no respecter of status, except the last shall be first.
Miss Julie So He helps the last then?
Kathleen And it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of Heaven. So you see, Miss Julie, it's just the way it is.
Kathleen So you're going to elope?
John Elope? That's a big word.
[last lines]
Miss Julie [throwing flowers into the creek] I'm sending you out into the world. Look. You're like bright-colored stars. The water is your heaven. Do you know that, my flowers? Yes. Everything is so much bigger than the little pieces. Do you know that?
John You know the way that I am. I'm always placing a veil over people, idealizing them. So I never see who they really are. I did that with her - Miss Julie - and was bound to be disappointed.
Kathleen We are all forced to face ourselves as less than we'd hoped to be.
[first lines]
Little Miss Julie [reading] She had received a most beautiful doll as a present. Oh, what a glorious doll, so fair and delicate. She did not seem created for the sorrows of this world.
John All it shows is that they are not a bit better than we are.
Kathleen If they're not any better than us, then there is nothing to inspire us to become better ourselves!
John It hurts like watching the last flowers of autumn hanging their heads, already faded or torn to shreds by the rain and turned into muck.
Miss Julie Sometimes I dream that I'm on top of a column and I can't get down. I'm almost fainting when I look down, but I must get down. I'm so scared to fall. I can no longer hold on and I long to fall. But I don't fall. Yet there's no peace, no rest till I come down. I would be descending. I would fall. And if I reach the ground, I want to go further down. Deep into the earth itself. Did you ever feel this?
John No, no, I - I dream that I am lying under a tall tree in a dark forest and - I want to go up, up to the top, and look around at the bright landscape where the sun is shining and so I can rob the nest in which lies the golden eggs. And I climb and climb. But the trunk is so thick and so slippery, and it is so far to the first branch. But I know that if I can only reach that first branch, then I would easily reach the top. I haven't reached it yet - that first branch - but I will, if it only be in my dreams.
John Oh, I cannot deny that it has given me pleasure to discover that what has dazzled us below you was only gaudiness, that there is powder under tender cheek, that there is grime under your dirty nails, that your perfumed handkerchief is dirty, Julie. Oh, it hurts me to realize that what I yearned to reach is so far from genuine. It's nothing. It's worthless!
John Miss Julie, you are a wonderful woman, and you're far too good for one like me. You've been drinking. You lost your head. And now you're trying to cover up your mistake by telling yourself that you love me. Well, you don't. Unless my looks may have tempted you. And maybe there was a physical attraction. But that makes your love no better than mine. I could be your pet, like your dog that you give affection when it suits you, but that's not enough for me. I can never make you love me.
Miss Julie Are you so sure?
John Are you meaning to say that it might be possible?
Miss Julie I see silver and gold - and all the stars. Just like when I went to sleep as a child. I'm floating out of the window and up to the sky. Such freedom, surrounded by sparkling crystal. And the dark is no longer dark. The whole room is warm and safe like an open fire. It's you. And I am close to the fire. How nice and warm it is. And it is so quiet and so light.
Miss Julie A servant is a servant.
John And a whore is a whore!
Miss Julie Oh, how can a human soul be so filthy?
John Wash it off then.
Miss Julie You minion!
John Freedom. No more walls and no gardens.
Miss Julie Tell me you love me. Otherwise I am nothing.
John Not now, not here. And above all, it's important - no feelings. Then everything will be lost. Cold blood, clear heads, grown-up people.
John I'm still amazed. Though I must say the victory was far too easy to be really exciting.
John Where do you think you are? In a zoo? In a whorehouse?
John Go. Get up there.
Miss Julie Speak kindly to me.
John Orders always sound unkind. Now you know what it feels like. Go.
Miss Julie I'm anxious all the time. I'm always longing for some other place.
John Oh, you - the fire you ignite in a man isn't likely to go out. You are like hot spices with one of your kisses.
Miss Julie Leave me alone. You're disgusting, like a rat. I hate you.
John Run away with me then.
Miss Julie I need you to understand me, to see me.
John Don't give me the secrets of your life. You'll regret it.
Kathleen Where sin overflows, there, grace overflows more.
Miss Julie Make me. Order me. I'll obey you like a dog.
Kathleen John, are you coming with me to church? You could use a good sermon.
Kathleen Miss Julie thinks it's pregnant again, because she's been, ah, you know, close to the gamekeeper's dog. Miss Julie told me she watched them and it made her sick. And now she'd rather risk the dog die from the remedy than have a mixed breed. God save her.
John That's the life - always new faces, never a moment to spare for worry and nerves, no need to wonder what to do with yourself, people dancin' night and day, trains whistlin', and all the time the jingle of gold coins. That's the life, Julie. Oh, eternal summer, orange trees, laurels.
John It's the fancy talk that makes women open their legs.
John You're playing with fire.
Miss Julie I'm not. I'm dreaming.
John No, you're not.
Miss Julie Toast me.
[John freezes]
Miss Julie Are you bashful?
John To your health, Miss Julie.
Miss Julie Bravo. Now kiss my shoe.
John She's elegant - Miss Julie - magnificent. Oh, her waist, her neck.
Kathleen Stop it. I've heard Clara talkin'. She's seen her - naked - lots of times when she gives her a bath.
John Oh, Clara, too cross-eyed to get anything right. You women, you're always jealous of each other. Listen, I, who have been out riding with her - I know her well enough - the way she sits a horse, her legs, and then the way she dances.
John Is it some kind of witches' broth you ladies are cookin' on Midsummer Eve, huh?
Miss Julie I have chosen to forget all rank and so must you. Come, give me your arm. Thank you, John. I really don't want to treat you as an inferior.
John I left her. She's strange, Kathleen.
Kathleen She's always strange.
John I knew that I could never have you. You're everything I can never have.
John Perhaps there isn't quite as much difference as they think between human beings and human beings.
Miss Julie You're a man of the future, aren't you?
John You are strange.
Miss Julie So are you. Life is strange, people - everything. We're just foam floating on water until we sink.
John You'd be surprised to know the places I have visited.
Miss Julie Shall we go and pick some lilacs?
John I can't do that. Absolutely not.
Miss Julie I order you.
Miss Julie I think she's snoring.
John She doesn't. But she talks in her sleep.
Miss Julie How would you know?
John We've been doin' what everyone is doin'. It is Midsummer Night, Miss Julie. Between midnight and dawn, lovers are allowed to open their hearts and their loins.
