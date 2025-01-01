JohnMy people, we don't carry on like you do. We don't hate and destroy each other. We make love for fun. Yes, it is a game, and we play it when we get time off from work. But we don't have all day and all night like you people do!
John[rigorously polishing a boot]We don't use that word. But I have liked a lot of girls. And once when I could not have one girl I wanted, I became sick, horribly sick. Sick like a prince in a fairy tale, a prince who cannot eat or drink because of love.
Miss JulieAre you ever afraid to hear that you're no longer wanted? That you don't belong?
JohnI shared a bed with my little brother, and one morning, when I was eight, I woke up and found him dead beside me. I saw death for the first time and yes, I was afraid. But not in the way you're talking about.
Miss JulieOn the other side of that wall, I have a place. A secret garden. There is no wind there. I go there when I'm anxious. I'm anxious all the time. I'm always longing for some other place. You cannot imagine how different I want my life to be.
Miss Julie[throwing flowers into the creek]I'm sending you out into the world. Look. You're like bright-colored stars. The water is your heaven. Do you know that, my flowers? Yes. Everything is so much bigger than the little pieces. Do you know that?
JohnYou know the way that I am. I'm always placing a veil over people, idealizing them. So I never see who they really are. I did that with her - Miss Julie - and was bound to be disappointed.
KathleenWe are all forced to face ourselves as less than we'd hoped to be.
[first lines]
Little Miss Julie[reading]She had received a most beautiful doll as a present. Oh, what a glorious doll, so fair and delicate. She did not seem created for the sorrows of this world.
JohnAll it shows is that they are not a bit better than we are.
KathleenIf they're not any better than us, then there is nothing to inspire us to become better ourselves!
JohnIt hurts like watching the last flowers of autumn hanging their heads, already faded or torn to shreds by the rain and turned into muck.
Miss JulieSometimes I dream that I'm on top of a column and I can't get down. I'm almost fainting when I look down, but I must get down. I'm so scared to fall. I can no longer hold on and I long to fall. But I don't fall. Yet there's no peace, no rest till I come down. I would be descending. I would fall. And if I reach the ground, I want to go further down. Deep into the earth itself. Did you ever feel this?
JohnNo, no, I - I dream that I am lying under a tall tree in a dark forest and - I want to go up, up to the top, and look around at the bright landscape where the sun is shining and so I can rob the nest in which lies the golden eggs. And I climb and climb. But the trunk is so thick and so slippery, and it is so far to the first branch. But I know that if I can only reach that first branch, then I would easily reach the top. I haven't reached it yet - that first branch - but I will, if it only be in my dreams.
JohnOh, I cannot deny that it has given me pleasure to discover that what has dazzled us below you was only gaudiness, that there is powder under tender cheek, that there is grime under your dirty nails, that your perfumed handkerchief is dirty, Julie. Oh, it hurts me to realize that what I yearned to reach is so far from genuine. It's nothing. It's worthless!
JohnMiss Julie, you are a wonderful woman, and you're far too good for one like me. You've been drinking. You lost your head. And now you're trying to cover up your mistake by telling yourself that you love me. Well, you don't. Unless my looks may have tempted you. And maybe there was a physical attraction. But that makes your love no better than mine. I could be your pet, like your dog that you give affection when it suits you, but that's not enough for me. I can never make you love me.
JohnAre you meaning to say that it might be possible?
Miss JulieI see silver and gold - and all the stars. Just like when I went to sleep as a child. I'm floating out of the window and up to the sky. Such freedom, surrounded by sparkling crystal. And the dark is no longer dark. The whole room is warm and safe like an open fire. It's you. And I am close to the fire. How nice and warm it is. And it is so quiet and so light.
JohnDon't give me the secrets of your life. You'll regret it.
KathleenWhere sin overflows, there, grace overflows more.
Miss JulieMake me. Order me. I'll obey you like a dog.
KathleenJohn, are you coming with me to church? You could use a good sermon.
KathleenMiss Julie thinks it's pregnant again, because she's been, ah, you know, close to the gamekeeper's dog. Miss Julie told me she watched them and it made her sick. And now she'd rather risk the dog die from the remedy than have a mixed breed. God save her.
JohnThat's the life - always new faces, never a moment to spare for worry and nerves, no need to wonder what to do with yourself, people dancin' night and day, trains whistlin', and all the time the jingle of gold coins. That's the life, Julie. Oh, eternal summer, orange trees, laurels.
JohnIt's the fancy talk that makes women open their legs.
JohnShe's elegant - Miss Julie - magnificent. Oh, her waist, her neck.
KathleenStop it. I've heard Clara talkin'. She's seen her - naked - lots of times when she gives her a bath.
JohnOh, Clara, too cross-eyed to get anything right. You women, you're always jealous of each other. Listen, I, who have been out riding with her - I know her well enough - the way she sits a horse, her legs, and then the way she dances.
JohnIs it some kind of witches' broth you ladies are cookin' on Midsummer Eve, huh?
Miss JulieI have chosen to forget all rank and so must you. Come, give me your arm. Thank you, John. I really don't want to treat you as an inferior.