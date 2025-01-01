Sometimes I dream that I'm on top of a column and I can't get down. I'm almost fainting when I look down, but I must get down. I'm so scared to fall. I can no longer hold on and I long to fall. But I don't fall. Yet there's no peace, no rest till I come down. I would be descending. I would fall. And if I reach the ground, I want to go further down. Deep into the earth itself. Did you ever feel this?

No, no, I - I dream that I am lying under a tall tree in a dark forest and - I want to go up, up to the top, and look around at the bright landscape where the sun is shining and so I can rob the nest in which lies the golden eggs. And I climb and climb. But the trunk is so thick and so slippery, and it is so far to the first branch. But I know that if I can only reach that first branch, then I would easily reach the top. I haven't reached it yet - that first branch - but I will, if it only be in my dreams.